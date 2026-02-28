Clip from the November 2021 Today program:

In November 2021, during the height of Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout, the Channel Nine Today program broadcast a segment featuring Dr Christopher Perry, then President of the Australian Medical Association (Queensland).

The clip above contains statements made by Dr Perry during that segment concerning the consequences for individuals who declined COVID-19 vaccination, including references to employment, social participation, and regulatory scrutiny.

At the time of this broadcast, professional standards governing medical practice in Australia continued to require that consent to medical treatment, including vaccination, be voluntary and free from coercion.

I have now sent a letter to Fiona Dear, Executive Director - News & Current Affairs at Nine Network, seeking clarification regarding the editorial standards applied to the broadcast and whether the ethical implications for voluntary informed consent were considered.

The purpose of this correspondence, which is reproduced in full below, is not to revisit public health policy. It is to document whether the professional requirement for voluntary consent was acknowledged or examined when categorical statements about employment and exclusion were presented to a national audience.

This correspondence forms part of a broader examination of how professional standards relating to voluntary informed consent were understood, applied, and publicly represented during the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Previous articles, including those outlining the notification of Dr Perry’s conduct to the Queensland Office of the Health Ombudsman and the subsequent request for review by the Queensland Ombudsman, are linked below.

Any response received from Nine Network will be published here in the interests of transparency and continuity of record.

My letter to Ms Dear, published below, is also publicly accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/letter-to-channel-9-re-chris-perry-segment-november-2021-v2.pdf

Letter to Ms Fiona Dear, Executive Director - News & Current Affairs at Nine Network, sent via registered post on 27 February 2026:

Dear Ms Dear

Re: Today program broadcast, November 2021, featuring Dr Christopher Perry

I am writing regarding a segment broadcast on the Today program in November 2021, during the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

During that broadcast, hosted by Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon, Dr Christopher Perry appeared in his capacity as President of the Australian Medical Association (Queensland) and made statements concerning the consequences for members of the public who declined COVID-19 vaccination. These included warnings that life would become “miserable” for those who did not comply, and that individuals could face exclusion from work and social participation.

These statements were broadcast nationally, without apparent challenge or clarification that professional standards governing medical practice in Australia require consent to medical treatment, including vaccination, to be voluntary and free from coercion. The segment did not examine the ethical implications of presenting categorical statements linking vaccination status to employment and social participation in the context of those consent obligations.

I have lodged a formal notification with the Queensland Office of the Health Ombudsman concerning Dr Perry’s public conduct, and the resulting decision has been referred to the Queensland Ombudsman for review. That process concerns professional standards. My purpose in writing to Nine Network is distinct. It concerns editorial judgement and media responsibility.

I would appreciate clarification regarding the following:

The editorial standards applied in relation to the broadcast of these statements.

Whether consideration was given to the ethical implications of amplifying exclusionary and fear-based messaging in relation to a medical intervention.

Whether Nine Network considered whether broadcasting such statements without challenge may have contributed to an environment of pressure inconsistent with the principle of voluntary informed consent.

How this segment came to be arranged, including the process by which Dr Perry was invited or selected to appear and present these views.

Whether comparable statements would be considered appropriate for broadcast today.

This correspondence is not intended to revisit public health policy. It seeks clarification regarding the role of a national broadcaster in presenting commentary that may influence public perception of medical treatment and personal autonomy.

Given the seriousness of the issues raised, I intend to publish this correspondence, and any response received, in the interests of transparency and accountability.

I would appreciate your response.

Yours sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher on medical ethics and vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

Acknowledgement: ChatGPT was used by the author as a collaborative reasoning and drafting tool for this correspondence.