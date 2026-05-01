On 1 May 2026, I wrote to Rear Admiral Sonya Bennett, Surgeon General of the Australian Defence Force, seeking clarification on the current approach to COVID-19 vaccination within the ADF.

The letter follows Bennett’s correspondence of 12 March 2025 correcting evidence given at Senate Estimates, and the associated Hansard transcript. In that evidence, Bennett stated:

“Whilst we have a vaccination schedule that is a requirement for readiness, it is still a voluntary process.”

That formulation – a requirement for readiness said to operate as a voluntary process – raises a fundamental question.

If a medical intervention is required for participation in service, deployment, or operational readiness, how can a vaccinating practitioner ensure that consent to that intervention is informed and voluntary?

The letter below sets out that question, quoting the relevant extracts from Bennett’s correspondence, the Hansard transcript, and The Australian Immunisation Handbook. It is published as part of the contemporaneous record.

Any response will be published here.

The letter was sent by registered post. It is also accessible via this link, including the attachments: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/letter-plus-attachments-to-surgeon-general-adf-re-covid-19-vaccination.pdf

1 May 2026

Rear Admiral Sonya Bennett AM, RAN

Surgeon General

Commander Joint Health Command

Campbell Park Offices

CANBERRA ACT 2610

Dear Rear Admiral Bennett

I write to seek clarification regarding the current approach to COVID-19 vaccination within the Australian Defence Force (ADF), particularly in light of your correspondence dated 12 March 2025 correcting evidence given at the Additional Budget Estimates hearing on 26 February 2025 (Attachment 1).

In that correspondence, you state that Defence follows the advice of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), and refer to “just requiring one dose for a primary course and then consideration of a booster once every 12 months for otherwise fit and healthy young people”.

I also note your reference in that correction to the distinction between a “recommendation versus mandate”.

In the same evidence, as recorded in the Hansard transcript of the Additional Budget Estimates hearing on 26 February 2025, you also stated: “Whilst we have a vaccination schedule that is a requirement for readiness, it is still a voluntary process” (Attachment 2).

It is not clear how a process that involves a requirement for readiness can be reconciled with the vaccinating practitioner’s personal obligation to ensure that consent to a medical intervention is informed and voluntary.

The COVID-19 chapter of The Australian Immunisation Handbook (section updated 2 May 2025) states that “Adults aged 18–64 years who do not have severe immunocompromise are recommended to receive a single primary dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and can consider a further dose every 12 months based on individual preference and a risk–benefit assessment”. The Handbook further states “The risk of severe illness from COVID-19 is low in previously vaccinated healthy adults” (Attachment 3).

This gives rise to a number of questions, both as to the basis of the underlying clinical recommendation and as to how that recommendation is applied in practice within Defence.

In particular:

What is the current policy regarding COVID-19 vaccination for ADF personnel and new recruits?

– Is a “primary course” of COVID-19 vaccination required, expected, or voluntary?

In your correspondence, ATAGI advice is cited in support of “requiring one dose for a primary course”. How is the ATAGI recommendation of a “primary dose” – presented in the Handbook alongside further dosing decisions that are explicitly based on individual preference and a risk–benefit assessment – translated into Defence policy for ADF personnel and new recruits?

– Is it treated as a clinical recommendation to be considered on an individual basis, or as a baseline requirement for participation in Defence activities?

– Does it operate, in effect, as a condition of service, deployment, or operational readiness?

In circumstances where vaccination operates, in effect, as a condition of service, deployment, or operational readiness, on what basis can consent be regarded as voluntary?

The professional standard governing medical practice is clear: a practitioner must obtain valid voluntary informed consent before administering any medical intervention. This obligation is personal, cannot be delegated, and cannot be set aside by policy, including where medical interventions are linked to service, deployment, or operational requirements.

Where a recommendation is applied as a requirement in practice, it is not clear how the vaccinating practitioner’s obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent can be maintained.

In those circumstances, the question arises whether consent can properly be regarded as voluntary.

I would appreciate clarification as to how the current approach to COVID-19 vaccination within the ADF is intended to operate in a manner that is consistent with the vaccinating practitioner’s personal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent before administering a medical intervention.

Yours sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher on medical ethics and vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

elizabethhart.substack.com

Attachment 1

Rear Admiral Sonya Bennett AM, RAN. Correspondence dated 12 March 2025 correcting evidence given at the Additional Budget Estimates hearing (26 February 2025).

Attachment 2

Extract from Commonwealth of Australia, Official Committee Hansard, Senate Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Legislation Committee, Estimates – Defence Portfolio, Wednesday, 26 February 2025 (Canberra), including exchange between Senator Rennick and Rear Admiral Bennett.

Attachment 3

Extract from The Australian Immunisation Handbook, COVID-19 chapter – adults aged 18–64 years (recommendations regarding primary dose and subsequent doses).

Acknowledgement

ChatGPT was used as the primary collaborative reasoning and drafting tool in the preparation of this letter. Claude was used to review and test aspects of the analysis. All content was initiated, developed, directed, and refined by the author.