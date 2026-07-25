I’m sharing Marcella Piper-Terry's recent article ‘What DO doctors and nurses know about vaccines?’, which provides a remarkable collection of comments from healthcare professionals describing what they were – and weren’t – taught about vaccines during their education.

See:

Professor Heidi Larson, an American anthropologist and founder of the Vaccine Confidence Project, gave us some insights on this matter during the WHO Global Vaccine Safety Summit held in December 2019, just before ‘Covid’ took off, when she said:

“ I mean in medical school you’re lucky if you have half a day on vaccines, never mind keeping up to date with all this.”

See my article:

The health professionals administering vaccine products have a personal, non-delegable obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for the intervention.

How can they possibly do this when they have little or no knowledge of the vaccine products they administer, or of the diseases they are purportedly preventing?

This situation is exacerbated further when vaccine products are administered under incentive schemes or mandates that threaten people with penalties for refusing vaccination.

This must urgently come under the spotlight...

How can there possibly be valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination when inadequately educated health professionals administer vaccine products under incentive schemes and mandates that threaten people with penalties for refusing vaccination?

Again, I recommend reading Marcella Piper-Terry’s article:

Acknowledgement: ChatGPT was used as a reasoning partner and drafting tool in the preparation of this article. All content was initiated, developed, directed, and refined by the author.