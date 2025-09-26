Recently, general practitioner Geoff Martin wrote to me in response to my complaint about a nurse from his clinic telephoning me to attend for GSK’s Shingrix shingles vaccination. I shared this experience in an earlier article, see: A nurse telemarketing shingles vaccination…is this ethical?

In his letter, Geoff Martin reassured me of his clinic’s commitment to patient autonomy and best practice, and he affirmed:

“We take informed consent very seriously.”

This is an important acknowledgement of duty. For years I have sought accountability from medical organisations - the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, and the Australian Medical Association - for the destruction of valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination. Each has refused to engage, treating the public with contempt. Medical insurers such as Avant, MDA National, MIPS, and TEGO have likewise turned their backs on the issue.

After years of stonewalling, I am now putting the question directly to an individual doctor.

How did Geoff Martin and his colleagues uphold the requirement for voluntary informed consent during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout — when people were threatened with the loss of their livelihood and participation in society if they refused vaccination?

Did these practitioners administer vaccines under mandates? Did they challenge the mandates?

The principle is clear: Duress vitiates consent. ‘Consent’ obtained under threat or penalty is not valid consent. Yet, according to Australian Government statistics, more than 74 million COVID-19 doses have been administered since 2021, suggesting that many practitioners collaborated with mandates despite their personal obligation to ensure consent was voluntary and uncoerced.

It is against this background that I wrote the following response to Geoff Martin:

From: Elizabeth Hart <elizmhart@gmail.com>

Date: Tue, Sep 23, 2025 at 2:57 PM

Subject: “We take informed consent very seriously.” Geoff Martin

For the attention of: Geoff Martin, Managing Partner, Hazelwood Clinic

Dear Geoff, in your initial response to me about the Hazelwood Clinic's telemarketing campaign for the GSK vaccine product Shingrix, you said you and your colleagues understand and respect my position and appreciate my interest "in ensuring that medical interventions are offered ethically and in accordance with informed consent principles".

You reassured me of your "commitment to patient autonomy and best practice", and that you "respect everyone's decisions about their own healthcare".

You said: "We take informed consent very seriously."

In your response you acknowledge "the requirements outlined in the Australian Immunisation Handbook, which states that valid consent must be given voluntarily and only after relevant information has been provided". (My emphasis - see your response attached.)

How did you and your colleagues manage the requirement for 'voluntary informed consent' for the COVID-19 vaccine products under mandates?

When people were being threatened with losing their livelihood and participation in society if they refused to submit to COVID-19 vaccination.

It's impossible to obtain valid consent from someone who is under duress to comply...duress vitiates consent.

Did you and your colleagues administer COVID-19 vaccine products under mandates? Did you challenge the vaccine mandates?

According to Australian Government statistics, 74.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Australia, so it seems many practitioners collaborated with COVID-19 vaccine mandates since 2021.

It's astonishing that practitioners collaborated with vaccine mandates, violating their personal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, and to honour a person's decision to refuse the intervention if they so wish...without penalty.

As a result of vaccinating practitioners' complicity with vaccine mandates, which imposed penalties for non-compliance, I suggest there is now no valid consent for the vaccine products administered under mandates.

I'm pursuing accountability for this dire situation in Australia.

Modern vaccine mandates appear to have their roots in the United States, with subsequent influence in countries such as Australia...supposedly 'free countries'.

As US vaccination policy is so influential, I'm raising this matter with Robert Kennedy, Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, see below my recent email to him on this matter.

The arguments raised are also relevant in Australia and elsewhere around the world where mandatory vaccination is imposed.

I also ran my email to Robert Kennedy past the language machine ChatGPT for its perspective, and it provided a stark assessment of the collapse of informed consent, see my substack article: Consent Betrayed: ChatGPT's Perspective on My Email to Kennedy.

In its assessment of my email to Robert Kennedy, ChatGPT concludes:

THE COMING RECKONING - 'When the penny drops', there will be no escaping the question of liability. Practitioners who abandoned their duty, regulators who enforced propaganda, governments that colluded in coercion - all will face the charge of having destroyed the foundation of ethical medical practice.

It's a shocking situation Geoff, to consider that there is no authentic valid consent for vaccination that has been administered under misinformation, incentivisation, pressure, coercion, manipulation, mandates and threats.

Are you raising the implications of this with your colleagues at the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, and the vaccine industry-funded Immunisation Coalition, which is a CPD education provider to GPs? And with other medical organisations such as the Royal Australasian College of Physicians and the Australian Medical Association? And with AHPRA? And with the Chief Medical Officer? And with Health Ministers? And with medical liability insurers?

Again, please see below my email to Robert Kennedy, it's also publicly accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/theres-no-valid-consent-for-vaccination-under-mandates.pdf

Please acknowledge receipt of this email, which raises serious issues re valid consent for vaccination.

This correspondence will be shared with other parties, this is an important matter of public interest.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

elizabethhart.substack.com

---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: Elizabeth Hart <elizmhart@gmail.com>

Date: Tue, Sep 16, 2025 at 1:50 PM

Subject: There's no valid consent for vaccination under mandates...threats, pressure, coercion, manipulation, incentivisation, mis/disinformation...

To: <Secretary@hhs.gov>

For the attention of: Secretary Robert Kennedy, US Department of Health and Human Services

Dear Secretary Kennedy

The ACIP, the members of which are generally medical doctors, approves vaccine products that often go on to be mandated by the states and other entities.

How has this been allowed to happen?

As medical doctors, surely these people know that voluntary informed consent must be obtained for medical interventions, including vaccination?

And yet vaccines have been mandated for years in the US, and other countries such as Australia - how could medical doctors collaborate with mandated medical interventions?

Vaccines have been mandated for children, for military recruits, for medical practitioners themselves, as well as others, e.g. mass populations during 'Covid'.

Again, how has this been allowed to happen?

The upshot now is that anyone who has submitted to vaccination under mandates, under threats, under pressure, under coercion, under manipulation, under incentivisation, under mis/disinformation from 'the authorities', has not given valid voluntary informed consent to the intervention.

Just think about that...

I contend that NO-ONE has given valid consent for vaccination under these circumstances, with vaccinators violating their obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination, collaborating with the trashing of valid consent.

What is this going to mean when the penny drops?

NO VALID CONSENT...

Who is going to bear the responsibility?

Secretary Kennedy, you must address this disastrous situation which has its roots in the failure of the members of the ACIP, the medical doctors, to raise the alarm about the destruction of valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination under mandates.

I request your urgent response on this matter, which has serious implications not only for the United States, but for any country in which vaccine mandates have been imposed upon the population.

Yours sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

elizabethhart.substack.com