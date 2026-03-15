On 14 January 2021, I wrote to Dr Omar Khorshid, then President of the Australian Medical Association (AMA), challenging remarks he had made the previous day during an ABC News interview with Ros Childs about ‘health misinformation’ and COVID vaccines. The transcript of the interview is published on the AMA website.

During the interview, Dr Khorshid stated:

“…for a vaccination program to work, we need everybody to be vaccinated…we get the whole population immunised and therefore immune to the virus.”

Such early promotion of universal vaccination and the promise of ‘immunity’ becomes more significant when considered in hindsight. The language used in the interview was not tentative – it presented immunity as an expected outcome of vaccination.

(Later statements by other AMA office-holders during 2021 show that this assertive messaging was not isolated.)

As I asked Dr Khorshid in my email in January 2021, what evidence supported mass population vaccination with COVID-19 vaccine products?

At the time, Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination program had not yet begun and much remained unknown about the disease called COVID-19 and the vaccine products that governments were preparing to roll out.

Nevertheless, Omar Khorshid, an orthopaedic surgeon rather than a specialist in infectious diseases, immunology or vaccinology, was given a platform to speak on a national ABC broadcast, as President of the AMA, advocating universal vaccination and promising ‘immunity’.

Later in 2021, the messaging from the AMA became more explicit. Dr Christopher Perry, then President of the AMA’s Queensland branch, appeared on Channel Nine’s national Today program, warning Australians about the consequences of refusing COVID vaccination.

During the interview on Today, Dr Perry emphasised the role of the AMA in speaking for the profession:

“The AMA is the mouthpiece, the organisation that represents doctors…we talk for the doctors.”

If that was the case, the statements made by senior office-holders of the AMA during 2021 cannot be dismissed as personal opinion – they were presented as the voice of the medical profession.

Dr Perry warned viewers:

“Life will be miserable without being vaccinated.” “It’s going to be very hard to maintain your employment if you’re not vaccinated.” “You won’t be able to go anywhere for any entertainment.”

He concluded with a blunt message:

“So get vaccinated. Otherwise, you’re going to have a very, very lonely life and you’re not going to be able to maintain your employment.”

The AMA is a lobby group representing doctors – not a scientific authority or a government regulator.

On what basis were the AMA’s office-holders speaking with such certainty about mass vaccination policy? Was another party shaping the messaging being delivered to the public?

Now, in 2026, it is necessary to critically examine those parties who from the outset promoted COVID-19 vaccination for the whole population. For instance, Dr Omar Khorshid and his interview with Ros Childs on the ABC in January 2021.

Below is the email I sent to Dr Khorshid on 14 January 2021, the day after his ABC interview aired, asking what evidence supported his statement that “…we need everybody to be vaccinated” and that vaccination would make people “immune to the virus”.

I also asked the following question:

Dr Khorshid, do you really think it’s justifiable to vaccinate millions of Australian children, and others in the prime of life, potentially for every year of their lives, for a virus that is unlikely to be a threat to them?

I did not receive a response.

Email to Dr Omar Khorshid, then President of the AMA, January 2021

From: Elizabeth Hart <elizmhart@gmail.com>

Date: Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 9:51 PM

Subject: Re coronavirus vaccination - “we need everybody to be vaccinated” -

Dear Dr Khorshid

In an ABC interview yesterday discussing ‘health misinformation’ and COVID vaccines, you said “...for a vaccination program to work, we need everybody to be vaccinated, so we get those numbers up, we get the whole population immunised and therefore, immune to the virus”.[1]

Dr Khorshid, on what evidence are you basing your statement, why do you say “we need everybody to be vaccinated”? What proof do you have that coronavirus vaccination will make people “immune to the virus”? What is your definition of “immune to the virus”? You are an orthopaedic surgeon, not a specialist in infectious diseases, immunology and vaccines, on what expertise are you making your pronouncements?

It seems that most people under 70 are unlikely to be too adversely affected by this coronavirus, so why should they be subjected to what could become annual vaccination with coronavirus vaccine products throughout life? For instance Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, is assuming immunity could last 12 months maybe 18 months, “but the truth is that we don’t know, this virus is very unpredictable”.[2] I suggest there is much that is unknown about SARS-CoV-2, and the fast-tracked coronavirus vaccine products, a massive global experiment is now underway.

Looking at data from Sweden as an example of a country affected by the coronavirus, over the past nearly 12 months, there have been only 864 deaths attributed to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the age group 0-69 years.[3] 550 of these deaths were in the age group 60-69 years, so 314 deaths in the age group 0-59 years, in people of unknown general health status. This is in a country with a population of around 10.3 million.[4]

The majority of deaths in Sweden attributed to coronavirus (COVID-19) were in the age group 80 years and older[3], likely people with comorbidities, so COVID-19 is most likely to occur in the elderly. Life expectancy in Sweden for men is around 80.75 and 84.24 for women[5], so deaths attributed to COVID-19 must be seen in this context of life expectancy.

Dr Khorshid, do you really think it’s justifiable to vaccinate millions of Australian children, and others in the prime of life, potentially for every year of their lives, for a virus that is unlikely to be a threat to them? Vaccination may actually interfere with their own natural response to the virus which may provide them with more effective protection, i.e. potentially annual coronavirus vaccination may be stealing their natural immunity - is this ethical?

And we have no idea of the long-term cumulative consequences of annual coronavirus vaccination, on top of the vaccine load already being imposed on Australians by the ever-increasing National Immunisation Program Schedule.

Dr Khorshid, you are using your position as President of the Australian Medical Association to speak publicly, and potentially influence taxpayer-funded vaccination policy, about vaccine products the Australian people are at risk of being coerced to accept by the government, so you are accountable to the general public for your statements.

I request your response on this matter Dr Khorshid.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent person investigating the over-use of vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy.

References:

1. Dr Omar Khorshid - Health misinformation, COVID vaccines. ABC News at Noon with Ros Childs, 13 January 2021: https://ama.com.au/media/dr-omar-khorshid-health-misinformation-covid-vaccines

2. ‘We don’t know’: AstraZeneca CEO says ‘unpredictable’ coronavirus may require annual vaccinations. CNBC, 30 July 2020: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/30/astrazeneca-ceo-coronavirus-vaccine-might-require-annual-shots.html

3. Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in Sweden, by age groups, as of January 6, 2021: https://www.statista.com/statistics/1107913/number-of-coronavirus-deaths-in-sweden-by-age-groups/

4. Population in Sweden from 2009 to 2019: https://www.statista.com/statistics/521464/sweden-total-population/

5. Average life expectancy at birth in Sweden from 2009 to 2019, by gender: https://www.statista.com/statistics/523689/sweden-average-life-expectancy-at-birth-by-gender/

The original email is also accessible here: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/coronavirus-we-need-everybody-to-be-vaccinated-president-of-the-ama.pdf

For previous articles re Dr Christopher Perry’s promotion of COVID-19 vaccination, see for example:

Acknowledgement: ChatGPT was used by the author as a collaborative reasoning and drafting tool for this article.