Vaccination is political

Vaccination is political

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerard Waters's avatar
Gerard Waters
Aug 5

As an Irish G P who refused to accept the pathogenicity of the virus based on my 40 years experience of upper respiratory tract infections and in the total absence and refusal of any discussion ,explanation or debate on the part of my academic body the ICGP ,regulatory bodies IMC, DoH and HSE. I was suspended from the Irish Medical Register for my refusal to follow schizoid nonsensical directives in the face of an obviously low virulent virus. Fifty three months later still suspended with no medical income I find your article of great interest . Thank you for your research.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Elizabeth Hart and others
Allen's avatar
Allen
Aug 5

SARS-CoV2 was invented through the voodoo of meta-genomics. The entirety of meta-genomics and gene sequencing/assemblage are fraudulent.

People have been convinced through years of social engineering to believe that the things they see on screens represent biological reality.

The “genomic sequencing” for SARS-CoV-2 is yet another example of this fraud. The Corman-Drosten team developed the test for Covid-19 based on an In-silico Genetic Sequence (from a computer simulation).

They did not have any "viral isolates" of the alleged pathogen (SARS-CoV-2) available, nor any clinical samples of anyone sick with the alleged new disease. Simply based on that, the decidedly non-diagnostic PCR test used to "diagnose" said pathogen is also invalid.

A new medical test must be validated against a 'Gold Standard", that is, a test which is 100% accurate.

The Corman-Drosten team, used the SARS sequence from 2003 (which itself was never properly purified or isolated), they then used the PCR primer related to that sequence, amplified it using PCR, sequenced that they amplified (they did this multiple times) and used the sequences that were different from the SARS sequence to develop primers for their diagnostic test. As there were no purified samples or Isolates of any kind, this entire experiment was made up.

It turns out, when you input the sequences that are being tested for, to show a positive case, the sequences show up 93 times in the human genome, and approx. 91 times from Bacteria/Fungi (Microbes). These supposed "New" sequences show up in nature and are not new at all.

Never mind, you cannot possibly say these sequences are coming from a "new virus" if you don't have the virus in the first place.

The team then sent this test to China, to test for this "Novel" virus that they created a test for, with none of the "Novel" virus at their disposal.

The Chinese scientists, who work for the WEF/Pharma Cartel BTW, "found" these sequences in their "atypical pneumonia" patients with non-specific respiratory symptoms, (obviously being that these sequences show up in humans), and they created an entire "genome" based off of 1 clinical sample.

Even in the bogus world of meta-genomics to create a genome "correctly" you need hundreds upon thousands of samples to develop an accurate "viral genome."

They took 1 person that tested positive with a phony PCR "test" that was created without any virus.

They then took a clinical sample from a PCR + person's lung fluid, with symptoms consistent with "atypical pneumonia." Then they take only the short RNA strands from the clinical sample, and put them into computer programs- Megahit and Trinity.

These two programs assembled a bunch of Contigs (possible genome structures) made up of all the short RNA strands from the person, which number 56 Million.

The Trinity computer came up with 1,329,960 Contigs ranging from 201-11,760 base pairs, the Megahit computer came up with 384,096 Contigs ranging from 200-30,474 base pairs. In layman terms, the computer generated almost 2 million possible genome structures.

The longest Contig (30,474 base pairs) was chosen, simply because it was the longest one. Upon further investigation, this genome was only 80% similar to SARS-COV 1 bat-like sequence. They then add some SARS 1 sequences to make it look more like a SARS virus.

Can anyone not see at this point they are simply making shit up as they go to reach their pre-ordained conclusion?

80%, is less similar than what humans are to house cats. The claim was the genome totaled 29,903 bases long, which negates 571 bases from the Contig. If those weren't valid how do we know this entire Contig is valid?

The Contig chosen, was created out of 123,613 different pieces of short RNA from the clinical genetic sample.

They don't know where these sequences are coming from, they don't know if the genome is real, they don't know the amount of error in the process, they don't know how many "reads" were correct, this entire thing is theoretical and computer generated.

Then come thousands of papers and studies and reports all based on the original in-silico sorcery and deceptions...Turtles All The Way Down.

It's all fraud piled on top of fraud.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Elizabeth Hart and others
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elizabeth Hart
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture