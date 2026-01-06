Vaccination is political

Vaccination is political

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
2d

Thank you, Elizabeth Hart, for all your efforts to bring light to this vital issue, informed consent.

1,000% agree, "without voluntary informed consent, the practitioner cannot ethically proceed."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2d

Good work, Elizabeth. As we have seen, too many of the folk who comprise the medical industrial complex "don't give a rat's" about informed consent...or the rule of law or morals or decency or The Hippocratic Oath...but they sure love "the green and crinkly".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elizabeth Hart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture