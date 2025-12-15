Vaccination is political

Vaccination is political

5d

This is yet another attack on our freedoms. Clearly this came from London and is being tested on Australia before being introduced in the UK. For me all English speaking people be they English, British, Australian, America, NZ, or any other, should be one people with free movement between the lands in which we live. We are not different "nations" whatever that might mean. We should have the same laws and freedoms and not be treated like slaves and mandated drugs for our own good and locked down when it suits our owners. This horrible change must be resisted.

5d

I see they like to introduce the most draconian measures into effect very quietly so that people will not notice. Of course there are always plenty of distractions going on to take the people's attention away from what is really happening that is important to know. There are bills passed in parliament in the dead of night that people are unaware off too. These types of identity measures get stored where??? some third party corporation. I just do not trust any governing body to not let this sort of information and power get out of control. What is to stop a government with the likes of say Dan Andrews in charge not using this sort of power and information for dystopian measure because they are on some sort of power trip themselves? If this is all stored in a central hub somewhere, isn't this going to be a haven for hackers?? Perhaps the I.D. system should be the other way around, where people in government are the ones to give out all their private data and identification to the people so that the people can see what they are up to, considering that we employ them and they use our tax money. We have a right to know exactly what that money is to be spent on. The only way I can see this getting reversed is if people en masse simply do not comply, and this needs to be worldwide as this system is being deployed worldwide in one form or another.

