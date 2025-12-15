Preface

Recently, I was alerted to an article published by the ABC in Australia titled:

Australia is quietly introducing ‘unprecedented’ age checks for search engines like Google.

The article states:

“Australians will soon be subjected to mandatory age checks across the internet landscape, in what has been described as a huge and unprecedented change.”

Mandatory age checks.

Across the internet landscape.

A huge and unprecedented change.

The article explains that:

“Search engines are in line for the same age-assurance technology behind the teen social media ban.”

It goes on to note that:

“The age checks will apply to logged-in users in a bid to limit children’s access to content such as pornography.”

And that:

“From December 27, Google and Microsoft will have to use some form of age-assurance technology on users when they sign in, or face fines of almost $50 million per breach.”

What struck me immediately was not just the substance of these statements, but the fact that I had not been aware of this development at all.

This was described by the national broadcaster as a “huge and unprecedented change”, yet I – someone who follows public policy, media, and digital governance closely – had no idea it was coming.

The article was published in July 2025. And as its own headline acknowledges, this change was introduced “quietly”.

Why was this not front-page news?

Why was there no clear public warning or explanation of what this might mean for everyday internet use?

I raised these questions with ChatGPT and asked for help working through what the ABC article actually says, how it relates to the social media ban, and what official guidance from the eSafety Commissioner confirms – and does not confirm – about what is changing from 27 December and beyond.

What follows is a summary of that discussion.

An ordinary person, an ordinary screen, an unexpected barrier…

The ABC article that raised the alarm

In July 2025, the ABC published an article with a headline that should have stopped Australians in their tracks:

“Australia is quietly introducing ‘unprecedented’ age checks for search engines like Google.”

The article opened by stating:

“Australians will soon be subjected to mandatory age checks across the internet landscape, in what has been described as a huge and unprecedented change.”

The ABC reported that from 27 December, search engines such as Google and Microsoft would be required to apply age-assurance measures to logged-in users, or face fines of up to $50 million per breach. The stated purpose was to limit children’s access to harmful and age-restricted material, including pornography and high-impact violence.

That aim may sound reasonable to many people. What is less clear – and what the ABC itself repeatedly raised – is how far this system extends, how far it is designed to expand, and why such a significant shift has attracted so little public understanding or debate.

What the ABC actually reported

The ABC emphasised the central role of search engines in directing access to online content, noting that Google alone accounts for more than 90 per cent of the Australian search market.

Crucially, the article did not present the change as limited or final. It stated that:

“Other parts of the internet are likely to follow suit.”

The ABC reported that the new requirements were introduced through industry codes registered by the eSafety Commissioner noting:

“Despite the apparent magnitude of the shift, it has mostly gone unnoticed, in stark contrast to the political and media fanfare surrounding the teen social media ban.”

The article went on to explain:

“As for why so few people have noticed, it may be because the changes took place away from the halls of parliament, in the relatively dry world of regulation.”

As the article’s title itself highlights, the rules were introduced “quietly”.

Experts quoted by the ABC expressed unease about both the scope of the changes and the way they were introduced.

Lisa Given, Professor of Information Sciences at RMIT, said:

“I have not seen anything like this anywhere else in the world.”

She added:

“As people learn about the implications of this, we will likely see people stepping up and saying, ‘Wait a minute, why wasn’t I told that this was going to happen?’”

Digital Rights Watch chair Lizzie O’Shea told the ABC:

“It’s not clear that there is a social licence for such important and nuanced changes.”

How age assurance may work

The ABC article set out the range of age-assurance methods permitted under the new codes. These include:

Photo ID checks

Face scanning age estimation tools

Credit card checks

Digital ID

Vouching by the parent of a young person

Using AI to guess a user’s age based on the data the company already has

Relying on a third party that has already checked the user’s age

The article noted that some of these methods had already been tested in government trials, with “mixed” and in some cases “disheartening” results.

What comes next – by design

Importantly, the ABC reported that search engines and social media platforms are only the first sectors subject to age-assurance requirements:

“App stores, messaging services, porn sites and gambling companies are among a long list of players preparing for similar rules to come into effect.”

Digital rights advocates quoted by the ABC warned that age checking may soon become routine.

John Pane of Electronic Frontiers Australia said:

“We would anticipate these mechanisms being deployed very broadly.”

He added:

“It looks like it’s becoming inevitable.”

Professor Given expressed a deeper concern:

“I am worried that Australia is going down this path of bringing in age assurance for any and all internet access.”

The regulator’s framing

Subsequent statements from the eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, frame the Age-Restricted Material Codes as child-protection measures that will “complement” the social media minimum-age obligations that commenced earlier in December.

In official guidance and media releases, the regulator emphasises protecting children from accidental exposure to harmful content, and reassures adults that they will not be required to notify the government of what they search for online.

At the same time, eSafety guidance indicates that age-assurance requirements are being introduced in phases. Three Age-Restricted Material Codes were registered on 27 June 2025 and come into effect on 27 December 2025, applying to hosting services, internet carriage services and search engine services. The remaining six codes were registered on 9 September 2025 and come into effect on various dates starting from 9 March 2026, applying to additional categories including app distribution platforms, equipment providers, social media services (messaging features) and other designated services.

In its published FAQs, the eSafety Commissioner states that Australians will still be able to use a search engine without logging into an account. However, where a logged-out search returns pornographic or extremely violent images, those images will be blurred by default, and certain categories of content may be downranked. Logged-in users, by contrast, are subject to age-assurance requirements.

This establishes a tiered model of access, in which full functionality increasingly depends on account-based use.

Importantly, the eSafety Commissioner’s FAQs also state that it is up to individual platforms to decide which age-assurance methods they use, provided those methods are considered “effective” and comply with existing privacy law.

This means that decisions about how age is verified – including whether users are asked for facial scans, third-party verification, or age inference based on existing data – are largely left to private companies. In practice, this shifts significant power over identity and access from public institutions to platforms themselves.

Taken together, the ABC’s reporting and the regulator’s statements leave a central issue unresolved: how a change described as “huge and unprecedented”, and expected to extend across more parts of the internet, will be constrained over time –and who will decide those limits.

Normalisation, consent, and children

Many people may support efforts to prevent children from accessing age-inappropriate material. That objective alone is not the point of contention.

The deeper issue is normalisation.

Age disclosure and age verification are now being established as routine conditions of online access.

Over time, this process conditions users – particularly children – to accept identity-linked access as normal, effectively grooming a generation to see the surrender of privacy as the price of participation.

The internet is no longer optional. It is how people communicate, work, study, manage finances, and access essential services.

In this context, consent is no longer freely given, but effectively compelled, because access to certain online content is denied unless personal information is provided.

The risk of data consolidation

Beyond any single verification method lies a broader concern: the consolidation of personal data.

When access to online services depends on shared age-assurance or identity systems, information about individuals is increasingly gathered, linked and centralised. Even without assuming bad intentions, this creates obvious risks.

A single breach, error or system failure can have wide-ranging consequences. Identity theft becomes harder to escape, mistakes harder to correct, and practical avenues for opting out increasingly limited.

As with any system that concentrates risk, the question is not whether something will go wrong, but how much harm occurs when it does.

A question still unanswered

The most striking aspect of the ABC’s reporting is not merely the scale of the change, but how it has unfolded.

A system described by the national broadcaster as “unprecedented” has been introduced through regulatory codes, with limited public explanation, while attention has focused elsewhere.

Australians are now entitled to ask for clarity about what will be required to access the internet from 27 December 2025, and how far this architecture is intended to extend beyond its initial application.

That is not a technical question.

It is a question of public accountability.

References

