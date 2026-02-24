This is a brief procedural update.

I have lodged a complaint with the Queensland Ombudsman seeking review of a decision by the Office of the Health Ombudsman (OHO) in Queensland concerning Dr Christopher Perry.

What happened and when?

In November 2021, Dr Christopher Perry, then President of the Australian Medical Association (Queensland), used a national television platform to declare that people who declined COVID-19 vaccination would lose employment, be excluded from community life, and face a “miserable” outcome.

Professional standards governing medical practice – including Valid consent in The Australian Immunisation Handbook, and Good medical practice: a code of conduct for doctors in Australia – require that consent to vaccination be voluntary and free from coercion.

On 22 December 2025, I lodged a complaint with the Office of the Health Ombudsman raising the question of whether public statements made by a registered practitioner in a professional capacity warranted regulatory consideration in light of those standards.

By notice dated 9 January 2026 (Case reference 202513496/SBJ), the OHO decided to take no further action under s 44(1)(a)(ii) of the Health Ombudsman Act 2013.

The OHO’s response

The OHO stated that the concerns had previously been reviewed by the OHO and Ahpra and were considered to have been “adequately addressed”. It also stated that, given the passage of four years, the risk to public health and safety was not sufficient to warrant further action. The matter was finalised with no further action.

Why seek review?

My complaint to the Ombudsman concerns whether the OHO’s decision was reasonable and properly made under the Health Ombudsman Act 2013.

In particular:

The decision does not explain why the matter was considered to have been “adequately addressed”.

It relies on the passage of time without explaining why that factor was decisive, given the nature of the conduct raised in my complaint.

It does not clearly address whether public statements made by a registered practitioner in a professional capacity fall within the OHO’s statutory risk-management and public-protection functions.

What I am seeking

I have requested that the Ombudsman review the OHO’s administrative reasoning and clarify the scope of the OHO’s jurisdiction in relation to public professional conduct by registered practitioners.

This is a narrow administrative review request. It does not ask the Ombudsman to evaluate medical evidence or form medical opinions.

I will publish any further correspondence or determinations as they are received.

Related documents:

