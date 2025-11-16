An article in the UK Telegraph reports the public health watchdog, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has been accused of a “cover-up” after refusing to publish data that could link COVID-19 vaccination to excess deaths.

According to the Telegraph, UKHSA “argued that releasing the data would lead to the “distress or anger” of bereaved relatives if a link were to be discovered”.

More from the Telegraph:

Ben Kingsley, the legal director of UsForThem, said the way the UKHSA had handled the case “reveals a desperation that this data should not, in any form, see the light of day”. He added: “It is perverse for UKHSA to argue that this data should not be released because the public could feel distressed or angry if patterns or correlations were to be identified. “You have to ask yourself why it is that the public are considered incapable of handling this data. It reveals a patronising mindset, which also characterised the pandemic response – ‘do what we say, don’t ask any questions, we know what is best for you’.” (Emphasis added.)

This story feeds into the bigger picture re ‘informed consent’, or more precisely the lack thereof…

For years, the global population has been fed a diet of mis/disinformation (aka lies) by ‘the authorities’ about the deliberately manufactured ‘Covid’ crisis, which was used as a means to make people submit to regular COVID-19 vaccination.

It appears annual COVID-19 revaccination was the plan all along - Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is on the record predicting this in April 2021…while many people still thought they’d be ‘fully vaccinated’ after two doses, see:

Along with being exploited as fodder for the vaccine industry, people were being set up to be enslaved by a looming social credit system - was the ‘vaccine passport’ the means to set up a broad digital ID system?

So far the vaccine passport has been thwarted, possibly because there has been a realisation that ‘informed consent’ is an obligatory requirement for vaccination, a personal obligation that vaccinating practitioners abandoned during the Covid debacle, when they vaccinated people under coercion and mandates.

The latest Telegraph article demonstrates how ‘the authorities’ seek to suppress information from the public, but the larger picture is devastating - NO-ONE has given valid voluntary informed consent to COVID-19 vaccination in a hostile climate of lies and coercion and mandates.

There is no valid consent for COVID-19 vaccination…many people still do not comprehend this or the implications…

When will the penny drop?

And the perpetrators be brought to account…