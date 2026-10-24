In my recent email to Alistair Gale, CEO of UK Flour Millers, I raised questions about the flour milling industry’s ethical responsibility in implementing the UK Government’s mandatory folic acid fortification policy, due to take effect on 13 December 2026.

Mr Gale responded to me on 19 October 2026.

In his response, he distinguished between the ‘how’ and the ‘should’ of mandatory folic acid fortification, explaining that UK Flour Millers’ involvement was concerned with the practicalities of implementing government policy, rather than questioning whether that policy should proceed.

Mr Gale says:

We can speak to the practicalities of folic acid fortification of flour, but your queries regarding ethical responsibility must be directed at government as it was ultimately their decision to legislate this requirement. Emphasis added.

But the flour milling industry has an ethical responsibility for its own actions, irrespective of the demands of medical and public health ‘experts’ and government mandates.

The fact that government has legislated a requirement does not absolve those implementing it of their own ethical responsibility to question the intervention – in this case a synthetic additive to the food supply, impacting on millions of people who have no demonstrated personal need for it.

What is particularly disturbing is how readily a population-wide intervention can be accepted and implemented, with responsibility effectively passed from one organisation to another. ‘Experts’ provide the justification, government imposes the mandate, and industry implements it.

Mr Gale also makes this striking assertion:

“Crucially, it is the role of medical and public health experts to decide on policy such as this.”

This raises a much wider question about the growing influence of unelected and largely unaccountable ‘experts’ in determining public policy. Expertise may inform policy, but expertise alone does not give ‘experts’ the authority to decide what interventions should be imposed on entire populations.

And what happens when governments, industries and professional organisations surrender their independent critical judgement to the authority of ‘experts’?

I am preparing a response to Mr Gale, challenging his apparent dismissal of the flour milling industry's own ethical responsibility in implementing this population-wide intervention, and will publish it here in due course.

Mr Gale’s recent response to me is reproduced below, and is also accessible via this link.

Response from Alistair Gale, CEO, UK Flour Millers – 19 October 2026

Dear Ms Hart,

Thank you for your email. It is worth emphasising at the outset that we are not public health or medical experts. Our involvement with government was to provide an overview of the practical considerations, i.e. to inform the ‘how’ but not the ‘should’ with regards to implementation of this policy.

We made no comment on whether the government should proceed with the policy or not on the basis of health merits as this is not our area of expertise. We did not object to the exemption of small scale mills from the fortification requirement and worked with government to implement this in a practically sensible manner.

We can speak to the practicalities of folic acid fortification of flour, but your queries regarding ethical responsibility must be directed at government as it was ultimately their decision to legislate this requirement. It is worth noting that flour fortification has been a policy in the UK since the 1940s. Crucially, it is the role of medical and public health experts to decide on policy such as this.

Yours sincerely,

Alistair Gale

CEO

UK Flour Millers

For a wider critique of mandatory folic acid fortification, see Liz Evans’ recent article and presentation:

See my original email to Alistair Gale:

And my original article:

Acknowledgement

ChatGPT was used as a drafting partner for this article, with feedback from Claude. Graphic created with ChatGPT image generation.