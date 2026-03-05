An examination of the public record surrounding COVID-19 vaccine mandate messaging.

Channel Nine Today show presenter Karl Stefanovic recently reflected on the COVID-19 period and vaccine mandates in an episode of The Karl Stefanovic Show (see from 9:50–9:57 in the video above), stating:

“To mandate someone to get a vaccine, I think now on reflection, is inherently wrong.”

That is a notable public acknowledgement from a presenter who, during the height of the mandatory vaccination rollout, was a prominent figure in national television coverage of COVID-19.

To understand the context of Stefanovic’s reflection, it is necessary to return to November 2021.

November 2021: “…there’s only really one decision for people to make”

In November 2021, during the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination across multiple Australian jurisdictions, the national Today program featured Dr Christopher Perry, then President of the Australian Medical Association (Queensland), to discuss Queensland’s new COVID-19 rules, including mandatory vaccination requirements.

Those rules linked vaccination status to employment, hospitality access, and participation in public and social life. The segment can be viewed on YouTube:

Introducing the segment, Ally Langdon said (see from 0:04–0:07 in the video above) there was:

“a clear line drawn in the sand between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.”

Commenting on the vaccination situation (see from 2:50–3:04), Karl Stefanovic said:

“This is a smart play from the premier, there’s no doubt about it, that you have to try and get people to lose something in order to get something. And look there are going to be dramas I’m sure, especially around the Gold Coast area, but there’s only really one decision for people to make.”

Dr Perry then outlined the practical consequences for those who declined vaccination (see from 3:05–4:08):

Oh, they’re crazy not to get vaccinated. Life will be miserable without being vaccinated. You won’t be able to get any, you won’t able to hide, you won’t be able to get a doctor to sign off that you got an exclusion, because there’s quite set rules on that, and doctors will be audited to see, every one of their exclusions will be looked at very carefully. They’ll get fined. They can get struck off. The patients who tell lies can be charged with fraud. There’s a whole pile of issues, whole pile of problems if you try and get around the system. It’s going to be very hard to maintain your employment, if you’re not vaccinated. You won’t be able to go anywhere for any entertainment. So by all means, get vaccinated. You’ve got another week where you can get double vaccinated before the 15th the 17th of December, when it’s definitely coming in. And there’ll be proof that you’ve been vaccinated. Firm proof, you’ll be asked to show going into most venues. So get vaccinated. Otherwise, you’re going to have a very, very lonely life and you’re not going to be able to maintain your employment.

No discussion took place during the segment regarding practitioners’ professional obligation to obtain consent to medical treatment, including the requirement that vaccination be voluntary and free from coercion.

March 2026: “We shouldn’t have been part of a campaign”

Now in 2026, Karl Stefanovic reflects on his role in the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rollout (see from 0:00–0:55 in the video above), saying:

Can we talk about Covid for a little bit, because it’s often mentioned in the comments, like I said, I read them all because I’m genuinely interested in how people view things. The one thing they say about me is that I supported the Covid jab. And I have regrets from that time. And I am definitely sorry for the role I played in not questioning the science, in not questioning more the government mandates. And I feel like I isolated people because of that. And I don’t think the media should be involved in that kind of messaging. What I do believe is that we should have been there to offer some sort of education. But we shouldn’t have taken that step further and been part of a campaign. And I’m legitimately sorry for that, because I don’t know how that would have felt for people out there.

Karl Stefanovic’s candid remarks represent a clear acknowledgment that media involvement during the mandatory vaccination rollout moved beyond reporting and into campaign-style messaging.

The contrast between the language used on the Today program in November 2021 and Stefanovic’s reflections expressed in 2026 is striking.

Editorial Responsibility and Voluntary Consent

The November 2021 segment on the Channel Nine Today program occurred in an environment in which vaccination status was being tied to employment and access to public life across multiple Australian jurisdictions.

At the same time, professional standards governing medical practice in Australia continued to require that consent to medical treatment be voluntary and free from coercion.

The question that arises from the juxtaposition of 2021 and 2026 is straightforward:

If mandating vaccination is now regarded as inherently wrong, and if media participation in campaign-style messaging is now regretted, how were those editorial decisions assessed at the time?

This context is pertinent to a letter I sent via registered post on 27 February 2026 to Fiona Dear, Executive Director – News & Current Affairs at Nine Network, seeking clarification regarding the editorial standards applied to the November 2021 Today segment.

That correspondence asks:

Whether consideration was given to the ethical implications of amplifying exclusionary and fear-based messaging in relation to a medical intervention.

Whether Nine Network considered whether broadcasting such statements without challenge may have contributed to an environment of pressure inconsistent with the principle of voluntary informed consent.

If participation in campaign-style messaging is now publicly acknowledged as a misstep, then the editorial decisions made during that period warrant careful retrospective examination.

In November 2021, Australians were being told that failure to vaccinate would result in exclusion from employment and public life. At the same time, the professional standard that consent to medical treatment must be voluntary and free from coercion remained unchanged.

The absence of scrutiny of that contradiction on a national broadcast cannot be dismissed as a minor editorial oversight. It goes to the heart of how exclusion and compliance were presented as inevitable, while the professional obligation for voluntary consent remained unaddressed.

Any response received from Fiona Dear and the Nine Network will be published here in the interests of transparency and continuity of record.

