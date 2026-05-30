Thinking back over the ‘COVID-19’ experience, it’s interesting to remember how the ‘killer virus’ was presented to the public at the beginning…and question how the evidence for fear stacks up now.

For instance I remember this article in Mother Jones in March 2020, what a terrifying scenario this provided…

Consider this commentary from an ‘anonymous respiratory therapist’:

“I have patients in their early 40s and, yeah, I was kind of shocked. I’m seeing people who look relatively healthy with a minimal health history, and they are completely wiped out, like they’ve been hit by a truck. This is knocking out what should be perfectly fit, healthy people. Patients will be on minimal support, on a little bit of oxygen, and then all of a sudden, they go into complete respiratory arrest, shut down and can’t breathe at all.”

and

“It first struck me how different it was when I saw my first coronavirus patient go bad. I was like, ‘Holy shit, this is not the flu.’ Watching this relatively young guy, gasping for air, pink frothy secretions coming out of his tube and out of his mouth. The ventilator should have been doing the work of breathing but he was still gasping for air, moving his mouth, moving his body, struggling. We had to restrain him. With all the coronavirus patients, we’ve had to restrain them. They really hyperventilate, really struggle to breathe. When you’re in that mindstate of struggling to breathe and delirious with fever, you don’t know when someone is trying to help you, so you’ll try to rip the breathing tube out because you feel it is choking you, but you are drowning.”

What struck me in this passage is the ‘anonymous respiratory therapist’ giving the example of someone trying to “rip the breathing tube out” because they feel it is choking them, but they are drowning…and they are restrained from ripping the breathing tube out. The therapist adds: “With all the coronavirus patients, we’ve had to restrain them.” What is really going on here?

The therapist provides more compelling description:

“There is a very real possibility that we might run out of ICU beds and at that point I don’t know what happens if patients get sick and need to be intubated and put on a ventilator. Is that person going to die because we don’t have the equipment to keep them alive? What if it goes on for months and dozens of people die because we don’t have the ventilators? Hopefully we don’t get there, but if you only have one ventilator, and you have two patients, you’re going to have to go with the one who has a higher likelihood of surviving. And I’m afraid we’ll get to that point. I’ve heard that’s happening in Italy.”

Wow… How graphic is this? For people to be reading this in March 2020, what an effect it would have had on people, fear-inducing…

Also consider an Australian government ‘Covid awareness advertisement’ in July 2021, featuring a young woman “gasping for air”:

The advertisement is discussed in a Guardian article published at the time: Australian ad showing Covid patient gasping for air ‘could increase vaccine hesitancy’.

Readers can check out the Mother Jones and Guardian articles for themselves.

I’m reviewing them now and wondering what exactly was the evidence underpinning these frightening representations of ‘COVID-19’?

Acknowledgement:

ChatGPT was used as a reasoning partner in the preparation of this article. All content was initiated, developed, directed, and refined by the author.