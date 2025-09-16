There's no valid consent for vaccination under mandates...threats, pressure, coercion, manipulation, incentivisation, mis/disinformation...
Email to Robert Kennedy, US HHS Secretary
In her article, Maryanne Demasi notes:
ACIP does not license vaccines—that is the FDA’s role—nor does it decide mandates, which are set by states.
The ACIP might not decide mandates, but the members of this group, most of whom traditionally are medical doctors, know that many of the vaccines they approve are likely to go on to be mandated by the states and other entities.
So why haven’t they called this out?
Medical doctors should know that valid voluntary informed consent must be obtained for medical interventions, and that includes vaccination, so why didn’t they sound the alarm against vaccine mandates?
I’ve now raised this matter with Robert Kennedy, US HHS Secretary, in an email titled:
Please see my email to Robert Kennedy below, also accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/theres-no-valid-consent-for-vaccination-under-mandates.pdf
From: Elizabeth Hart <elizmhart@gmail.com>
Date: Tue, Sep 16, 2025 at 1:50 PM
Subject: There's no valid consent for vaccination under mandates...threats, pressure, coercion, manipulation, incentivisation, mis/disinformation...
To: <Secretary@hhs.gov>
For the attention of:
Secretary Robert Kennedy
US Department of Health and Human Services
Dear Secretary Kennedy
The ACIP, the members of which are generally medical doctors, approves vaccine products that often go on to be mandated by the states and other entities.
How has this been allowed to happen?
As medical doctors, surely these people know that voluntary informed consent must be obtained for medical interventions, including vaccination?
And yet vaccines have been mandated for years in the US, and other countries such as Australia - how could medical doctors collaborate with mandated medical interventions?
Vaccines have been mandated for children, for military recruits, for medical practitioners themselves, as well as others, e.g. mass populations during 'Covid'.
Again, how has this been allowed to happen?
The upshot now is that anyone who has submitted to vaccination under mandates, under threats, under pressure, under coercion, under manipulation, under incentivisation, under mis/disinformation from 'the authorities', has not given valid voluntary informed consent to the intervention.
Just think about that...
I contend that NO-ONE has given valid consent for vaccination under these circumstances, with vaccinators violating their obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination, collaborating with the trashing of valid consent.
What is this going to mean when the penny drops?
NO VALID CONSENT...
Who is going to bear the responsibility?
Secretary Kennedy, you must address this disastrous situation which has its roots in the failure of the members of the ACIP, the medical doctors, to raise the alarm about the destruction of valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination under mandates.
I request your urgent response on this matter, which has serious implications not only for the United States, but for any country in which vaccine mandates have been imposed upon the population.
Yours sincerely
Elizabeth Hart
Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy
The so-called health authorities and governments have been pushing mandates for vaccines for some time. As you say, this goes against informed consent. If we do not repeal the digital I.D. system everywhere then they will force even more vaccines on us and if we do not comply they will cut off government services and bank accounts - no informed consent needed in their eyes. We won't have a choice if we cannot participate in society. This is what they want. This is insane and we need to fight all of these injustices that they push on us or we end up with no bodily autonomy in regards to vaccines and drugs that they deem necessary for us. This is all about money and control and anyone who thinks that all these childhood vaccines that are increasing every year are healthy is totally ignorant about what is happening to our children. The covid jabs are even worse and this whole situation of harm and death is being totally ignored by governments and 'health authorities' around the world.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And EMF WIFI radiation and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Wish the whole damn concept of vaccines would go the way of bloodletting, it is just as ridiculous and dangerous!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.