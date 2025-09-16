Today

reports:

In her article, Maryanne Demasi notes:

ACIP does not license vaccines—that is the FDA’s role— nor does it decide mandates, which are set by states.

Emphasis added.

The ACIP might not decide mandates, but the members of this group, most of whom traditionally are medical doctors, know that many of the vaccines they approve are likely to go on to be mandated by the states and other entities.

So why haven’t they called this out?

Medical doctors should know that valid voluntary informed consent must be obtained for medical interventions, and that includes vaccination, so why didn’t they sound the alarm against vaccine mandates?

I’ve now raised this matter with Robert Kennedy, US HHS Secretary, in an email titled:

There’s no valid consent for vaccination under mandates…threats, pressure, coercion, manipulation, incentivisation, mis/disinformation…

Please see my email to Robert Kennedy below, also accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/theres-no-valid-consent-for-vaccination-under-mandates.pdf

From: Elizabeth Hart <elizmhart@gmail.com>

Date: Tue, Sep 16, 2025 at 1:50 PM

Subject: There's no valid consent for vaccination under mandates...threats, pressure, coercion, manipulation, incentivisation, mis/disinformation...

To: <Secretary@hhs.gov>

For the attention of:

Secretary Robert Kennedy

US Department of Health and Human Services

Dear Secretary Kennedy

The ACIP, the members of which are generally medical doctors, approves vaccine products that often go on to be mandated by the states and other entities.

How has this been allowed to happen?

As medical doctors, surely these people know that voluntary informed consent must be obtained for medical interventions, including vaccination?

And yet vaccines have been mandated for years in the US, and other countries such as Australia - how could medical doctors collaborate with mandated medical interventions?

Vaccines have been mandated for children, for military recruits, for medical practitioners themselves, as well as others, e.g. mass populations during 'Covid'.

Again, how has this been allowed to happen?

The upshot now is that anyone who has submitted to vaccination under mandates, under threats, under pressure, under coercion, under manipulation, under incentivisation, under mis/disinformation from 'the authorities', has not given valid voluntary informed consent to the intervention.

Just think about that...

I contend that NO-ONE has given valid consent for vaccination under these circumstances, with vaccinators violating their obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination, collaborating with the trashing of valid consent.

What is this going to mean when the penny drops?

NO VALID CONSENT...

Who is going to bear the responsibility?

Secretary Kennedy, you must address this disastrous situation which has its roots in the failure of the members of the ACIP, the medical doctors, to raise the alarm about the destruction of valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination under mandates.

I request your urgent response on this matter, which has serious implications not only for the United States, but for any country in which vaccine mandates have been imposed upon the population.

Yours sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

elizabethhart.substack.com