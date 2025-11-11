"...there will be an annual revaccination..." - Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, April 2021

See above a short video clip of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in April 2021, openly predicting that people would need a third COVID-19 vaccine dose within a year, and then annual revaccination thereafter.

Bourla made this statement during the CVS Health Live: “Race to Vaccinate” event on 15 April 2021. [1]

It’s startling to remember now how early this message was delivered - April 2021 - long before most people had even completed two doses under the ‘fully vaccinated’ promise, and before governments, e.g. in Australia, started imposing COVID-19 vaccination mandates under threat of penalties for non-compliance.

Do Bourla’s own words now show that annual ‘boosters’ was the plan all along?

Here’s the transcript for the clip above featuring Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, in April 2021…

If you ask me, I think that there will be a need, based on this data, for revaccinations. We need to see what will be the sequence, and for how often we need to do that. That remains to be seen. A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between 6 and 12 months. And then from there, there will be an annual revaccination. But all of that needs to be confirmed. And again, the variants will play a key role.

Think about this…

Throughout 2020, people had been terrorised about a ‘deadly virus’ that did not kill most people.

The World Health Organization itself admitted in March 2020 that:

“Illness due to COVID-19 infection is generally mild, especially for children and young adults.” [2]

And on 19 March 2020, Public Health England announced:

“As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be an HCID [High consequence infectious disease] in the UK… Now that more is known about COVID-19, the public health bodies in the UK have reviewed the most up to date information about COVID-19 against the UK HCID criteria. They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)...” [3] (Emphasis added.)

So why was the global community set up for a mass population ‘vaccine solution’ against a disease it was already acknowledged was not a serious threat for most people?

It now appears the world’s population was being primed as a captured market - to be revaccinated annually against an ever-mutating label called ‘COVID-19’.

And in countries such as Australia, this was truly a captured market where, under vaccination mandates imposed by the National Cabinet, people were denied their freedom to work and participate in society if they refused to submit to COVID-19 vaccination.

I’ll leave this here for the moment…but the fact annual COVID-19 revaccination was already in the pipeline in April 2021 is very significant to think about in regard to ‘informed consent’ and vaccination mandates.

Sources & Documentation