Before any medical intervention can ethically occur, the practitioner must obtain valid, voluntary informed consent.

This is not a procedural formality. It is a substantive ethical requirement that governs the practitioner’s conduct at the point of care, immediately before an intervention proceeds. The obligation is personal and non-delegable. It cannot be transferred to institutions, policies, schedules, or courts.

The image above of the informed consent process reflects that ethical moment at the point of care. Until voluntary informed consent has been obtained, the ethical precondition for action has not been met.

Where consent is not voluntary, it is not ethically valid. In those circumstances, the practitioner must not proceed.

Institutional disputes and ethical responsibility

Two recent U.S. court cases have placed the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) at the centre of public attention.

In the first, the American Academy of Pediatrics and several allied medical organisations commenced proceedings against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. [1] The case arose after federal COVID-19 vaccination recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women were revised, shifting from routine population-wide recommendations to individual clinical decision-making. The plaintiffs argue that these changes were made without proper process and disrupt established paediatric practice.

In the second case, filed subsequently, Children’s Health Defense and other plaintiffs brought a civil RICO action alleging that the AAP has misrepresented vaccine safety and prioritised institutional and commercial interests over children’s health. [2]

Do either of these cases address the ethical question that governs medical practice at the point of care when consent is not voluntary?

The ethical question

The ethical question is not whether a recommendation or mandate was lawfully issued, or whether an organisation acted within its statutory authority. It is whether a practitioner can ethically proceed with a medical intervention when refusal is not free of penalty.

In jurisdictions where vaccination has been required by mandate, or where refusal has carried consequences such as exclusion from education, loss of access to services, or other material penalties, consent cannot be considered voluntary. In those circumstances, the ethical requirement for valid consent is not met.

Medical ethics has long recognised that consent obtained under coercive conditions is not valid consent. When consent is not valid, the ethical authority to proceed does not exist.

An open letter to the AAP president

In response to the first of these cases – the AAP-led lawsuit challenging recent federal changes to COVID-19 vaccination recommendations for children and pregnant women – I wrote an open letter to Dr Andrew Racine, President of the American Academy of Pediatrics, addressed also to paediatricians practising at the point of care.

The letter does not argue questions of vaccine safety. It does not address litigation strategy or administrative process. It focuses on a single ethical issue: whether the profession has clearly articulated and upheld the requirement for voluntary informed consent in practice.

The full text of that letter is available here:

https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/letter-to-the-us-aap-re-ethically-valid-consent.pdf

The letter sets out the fundamental ethical position plainly and without qualification. It states:

“Without voluntary informed consent, a practitioner cannot ethically proceed.”

This obligation rests with the practitioner personally, at the point of care, and cannot be displaced by institutional arrangements or policy frameworks. As the letter puts it:

“The obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent rests with the practitioner at the point of care. This duty is personal and non-delegable. It cannot be transferred by policy, schedules, mandates, institutions, public health authorities, or professional bodies.”

The letter notes that for many years paediatricians in the United States have administered vaccines in settings where refusal carried penalties for children and families, including exclusion from education and loss of access to services. Under those conditions, consent could not be considered voluntary. The letter asks whether paediatricians were ever warned that, in such circumstances, they must not proceed.

(The second case involving the AAP – a civil RICO action alleging long-standing misrepresentation of vaccine safety and institutional misconduct – was filed subsequently and provides additional context for the professional and institutional dynamics discussed below, but was not known to me at the time the letter was written.)

What the litigation reveals indirectly

Regardless of their legal framing, do these cases engage at all with the ethical obligations of individual practitioners at the point of care?

Although the current litigation is centred on institutional authority, policy process, and alleged misconduct, it nevertheless reveals relevant features of contemporary medical practice.

In challenging changes that require greater individualised clinical decision-making, institutional representatives have argued that such changes impose professional and economic burdens. The need for additional discussion with families is framed as disruptive to established practice.

This framing can be read as implicitly acknowledging that meaningful deliberation and consent have not been central to routine practice. At the same time, allegations in the RICO action describe professional environments shaped by rigid guidelines, institutional pressure, and disciplinary mechanisms that constrain practitioner discretion.

While these cases differ substantially, they point to a common structural issue: decision-making authority has shifted away from the clinician–patient relationship and toward institutional frameworks.

Ethics at the point of care

Ethical obligations in medicine are not suspended by policy disputes or institutional conflict. Courts may determine whether agencies acted lawfully. They may adjudicate claims of procedural error or misconduct.

Are the ethical obligations of individual practitioners at the point of care ever examined or determined by the courts in cases such as these?

Regardless, that responsibility ultimately rests with the practitioner.

Where refusal carries penalty, consent is not voluntary. Where consent is not voluntary, it is not ethically valid. In those circumstances, the practitioner must not proceed.

This principle does not depend on the merits of vaccination programs, the outcome of litigation, or the authority of professional bodies. It is a foundational ethical requirement of medical practice.

Why ethical clarity matters

If ethical obligations are affirmed in principle but ignored in practice, trust in the medical profession cannot be restored. Litigation outcomes will not resolve that problem.

What is required is ethical clarity at the point of care. Practitioners must be able to identify when consent is not voluntary and must be prepared to withhold intervention in those circumstances.

The principle is straightforward and long-established:

Without voluntary informed consent, a practitioner cannot ethically proceed.

That principle was abandoned in practice. It must now be restored.

References

[1] Federal Judge Clears Path for AAP to Sue RFK Jr. Over Vaccine Policy Changes. The Defender, 7 January 2026.

[2] Children’s Health Defense Hits AAP With RICO Suit Over Fraudulent Vaccine Safety Claims. The Defender, 22 January 2026.

This article was developed with extensive discussion with ChatGPT, used as a reasoning partner to test ethical arguments, refine structure, and improve clarity. The accompanying graphic was generated with the assistance of AI. All positions and conclusions remain my own.