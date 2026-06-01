UK Medical Freedom Alliance has provided a useful and candid summary of Baroness Hallett’s official report on Module 4 (Vaccines & Therapeutics) of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, concluding that:

“the Covid Inquiry is nothing more than a smug, self-congratulatory propaganda exercise, affirming the “safe and effective” narrative by presenting dogma and lies as facts. The establishment have been enabled to mark their own homework; gaslighting the public, rewriting history and silencing any dissident voices.”

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I am yet to read the Module 4 report, as the UK Covid-19 Inquiry website appears to be under maintenance at the moment. However, I hope to read the report soon to see if it addresses any of the questions I raised in my submission to the inquiry in April 2022, summarised now as:

Why was a 'vaccine solution' embarked upon in response to a virus it was known from the beginning wasn't a serious threat to most people?

What was the evaluation process undertaken to justify a vaccine response?

How did an ethics committee approve vaccine trials in people who weren't at serious risk of the virus?

How could the Boris Johnson government rely upon the now notorious Neil Ferguson et al Imperial College Report 9 modelling without evaluating the potentially catastrophic impact of the ‘suppression’/restriction/lockdown strategy?

Why wasn’t Neil Ferguson’s funding association with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation disclosed in Report 9? This is a serious conflict of interest.

Bill Gates was the leader of the 'race for a coronavirus vaccine' – how could this happen, why was a software billionaire given free rein to dominate this area?

In Australia millions of people were mandated to have the Covid-19 jabs to maintain their livelihoods, i.e. No Jab, No Job. How could medical interventions be mandated, trashing the principle of 'valid voluntary informed consent'?

Readers can decide for themselves whether these questions were adequately addressed by Baroness Hallett and the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

See my original submission to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry attached, also accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/submission-to-uk-covid-19-inquiry-e-hart-april-2022.pdf (Note: Some links in this four-year-old submission are now broken.)