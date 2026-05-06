In April 2021, as COVID-19 vaccination programs were being rapidly expanded and before mandates had been widely implemented, I sent an email to Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty – the UK Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser and Chief Medical Adviser during the COVID-19 response – setting out fundamental concerns about the direction and justification of the global response.

As can be seen from the cc list, the email was also copied to a wide group of scientific, clinical, and public health experts.

The terms in which the email was written reflect the urgency of the moment and my assessment at the time, based on the information being presented by governments and public health authorities.

It questioned “who decided on a global vaccination response”, the ethics of including low-risk groups in trials and rollout, and whether people were in a position to give valid, voluntary informed consent under the coercive conditions being created.

Those questions – of proportionality, ethics, and consent – remain unanswered. They go directly to the basis on which unprecedented public health measures were implemented, and to the absence of accountability for what I described at the time as “the most reckless and grossly irresponsible ‘public health’ response in history”.

The email is published below as part of the contemporaneous record and is also accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/sars-cov-2-virus-the-most-reckless-and-grossly-irresponsible-response.pdf

Email to Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty, April 2021

From: Elizabeth Hart <elizmhart@gmail.com>

Date: Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 3:34 PM

Subject: The reaction to the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the most reckless and grossly irresponsible ‘public health’ response in history

To: <gcsa@go-science.gov.uk>, <c.whitty@nhs.net>

Cc: Fiona Godlee <fgodlee@bmj.com>, Sharon Davies <sdavies@bmj.com>, Peter Doshi <pdoshi@bmj.com>, Kamran Abbasi <kabbasi@bmj.com>, Theodora Bloom <tbloom@bmj.com>, <allyson.pollock@ncl.ac.uk>, <jioannid@stanford.edu>, <simon.wain-hobson@pasteur.fr>, <ebright@waksman.rutgers.edu>, <mlipsitc@hsph.harvard.edu>, <mto@umn.edu>, <tinglesby@jhu.edu>, <carl.heneghan@phc.ox.ac.uk>, <michael.levitt@stanford.edu>, <mkulldorff@bwh.harvard.edu>, Jayanta Bhattacharya <jay@stanford.edu>, <sbhakdi@uni-mainz.de>, Gus Dalgleish <dalgleis@sgul.ac.uk>, <karol.sikora@buckingham.ac.uk>, <anders.tegnell@folkhalsomyndigheten.se>, <johan.giesecke@ki.se>, <i.frazer@uq.edu.au>, Peter Doherty <pcd@unimelb.edu.au>, Peter (Health) <peter.collignon@act.gov.au>, Peter Collignon <collignon.peter@gmail.com>, <roy.anderson@imperial.ac.uk>, <p.openshaw@imperial.ac.uk>, <president@royalsociety.org>, <dcannadi@princeton.edu>, V. Ramakrishnan <ramak@mrc-lmb.cam.ac.uk>, <InstituteDirector@turing.ac.uk>, Andrew Goddard <Andrew.Goddard@rcplondon.ac.uk>, <chris.conlon@ndm.ox.ac.uk>, Dan Sumners <Dan.Sumners@rcplondon.ac.uk>, <j.shine@garvan.org.au>, <robert.clancy181@gmail.com>, <sunetra.gupta@zoo.ox.ac.uk>, <andrew.pollard@paediatrics.ox.ac.uk>, <Heidi.Larson@lshtm.ac.uk>, <graham.medley@lshtm.ac.uk>, <melinda.mills@sociology.ox.ac.uk>, <regius@medsci.ox.ac.uk>, <dak30@psu.edu>, <a.read@psu.edu>, <neil.ferguson@imperial.ac.uk>

For the attention of:

Sir Patrick Vallance, UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser

Professor Chris Whitty, UK Chief Medical Adviser

Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Whitty

The reaction to the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the most reckless and grossly irresponsible ‘public health’ response in history.

There must be independent and objective retrospective critical analysis of what has taken place over the past year, particularly considering Neil Ferguson et al’s Imperial College Report 9, which has impacted upon lockdowns all around the world, and the influence of SAGE.

From the beginning it was recognised the virus wasn’t a serious threat to most people. So who decided on a global vaccination response?

This is important to consider now because the entire global population is being set up to be vaccinated with fast-tracked experimental Covid-19 vaccine products, with three doses already in the pipeline this year, and with at least annual revaccination planned in future, i.e. Covid revaccination for life. And this is for a virus which isn’t a serious threat to most people.

Obviously the Covid-19 vaccine products do not provide sterilising immunity. The Covid-19 vaccine products apparently do not prevent infection or transmission.

With most people not at serious risk with the virus, it’s diabolical to interfere with people’s effective natural defences against the virus, with the aim of making them dependent upon Covid vaccine products, i.e. making them dependent upon the vaccine industry, and those who control it, for life.

It’s staggering that already more than 30 million people have had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the UK, and are facing a second dose, plus a third dose/booster in the autumn. Do these people realise they are guinea pigs in a massive vaccine trial? Did they give their informed consent to participate in this experiment? Do they know the vaccine manufacturers have been protected from liability?

And now children and young people are in the frame, they are being lined up for lifelong Covid vaccination, even though Covid-19 poses little risk to them. The plan is to start vaccinating babies, lining up people to be repeatedly revaccinated from cradle to grave. How on earth has this been allowed to happen? How could ethics committees approve protocols for vaccine trials including participants who are not at serious risk of the virus?

This is an unprecedented medical intervention on a global scale, why has it not been open to public consultation? Mass populations are being vaccinated with fast-tracked experimental vaccine products, when we have no idea of the long-term cumulative consequences, on top of the ever-increasing vaccine load already on vaccination schedules, including annual flu vaccines.

This has to be stopped. The Covid-19 vaccine products must not be pressed upon people who are not at serious risk of the virus. People must be allowed to freely make their own evaluation of risks and benefits.

SARS-CoV-2 is a virus which isn’t a serious threat to most people - mass global vaccination with repeated Covid-19 vaccination throughout life is not justifiable. Why was there not more effort put into finding effective treatments, and promoting promising preventatives such as vitamin D to counter deficiency?

The current push for coercive Covid-19 vaccination is wrong, and has been facilitated by the vaccine industry which has colonised public health policy, along with other very influential parties such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the BMGF-founded Gavi Alliance. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Gavi, and vaccine producing countries such as the UK, US and Germany, are the major financial contributors to the World Health Organisation. The WHO appears to be operating as a front for the vaccine industry, i.e. wielding its influence for the benefit of vested interests.

Again, the reaction to SARS-CoV-2 is the most reckless and grossly irresponsible ‘public health’ response in history.

There must be an urgent review of the current Covid-19 vaccine rollout. People not at serious risk of the virus must be warned about the danger they face in being coerced to having Covid vaccination for life, in effect stealing their own effective natural response to the virus, and making them reliant upon the vaccine industry and those who control it.

I request your response on this matter. The grossly disproportionate and ill-targeted actions undertaken in the UK in response to SARS-CoV-2 are having repercussions around the world.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent person investigating the over-use of vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy