Vaccination is political

Damien Buckley
16h

It’s not working however. I haven’t seen the Australian Government so lampooned, so derided, so opposed; even during covid. The kids themselves are openly taunting the Prime Minister online and parents are telling bragging MP’s to shove it where the sun don’t shine. All they’ve achieved is ensuring their demise at the next election and a generation who will despise them forever.

5 replies by Elizabeth Hart and others
Jan DAWE
14h

Very well articulated, Elizabeth. They are trying to make us think that they are very concerned about children's safety, but if this were true then they would not have pushed the C19 vaccine on these kids. In fact they would not have a 'No jab no pay' or No jab play' either. The childhood vaccines already cause injury and death and they jolly well know this. As you have already iterated, it is about controlling the narrative and sacrificing children's future is on the line. What they say is not what their agenda is about. If they were so worried about hate speech and sexualizing of children on social media then perhaps they should be looking at the school curriculums, as it has been a big worry for some parents regarding trans education and gender confusion pushed by the education department.

