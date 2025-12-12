Preface

The recent imposition of the social media ban for children appears to function as a means of capturing everyone – children and adults alike – within the digital ID ‘net’.

In an article published today, Andrew Lowenthal notes “...in reality, it is a mass-surveillance program aimed at adult users that will have long-term impacts on free speech”.

Along with surveillance and free speech, we must also consider consent, conditioning, and the kind of society children are being trained to accept.

I discussed this with ChatGPT, particularly how fear and ‘safety’ are once again being used as devices to impose state control.

What follows is a summary of that discussion.

The moral wedge: How fear for children is being used to expand state control

It often begins with something reasonable.

A concern.

A worry.

A story that pulls at the heart.

Who wouldn’t want children to be safe?

That is precisely why this works.

When Australia announced a ban on social media for under-16s, the language was instantly familiar: protection, harm prevention, safeguards, guardrails. A responsible government stepping in where parents, platforms, and society had supposedly failed.

For many people, it sounded sensible – even overdue.

But for some of us, the unease was immediate.

Not because the harms of social media are imaginary. They are not.

Not because children do not deserve care. They do.

But because we have seen this pattern before.

The pattern some now recognise

During COVID, Australians were subjected to extraordinary measures justified by fear. Consent was overridden, refusal punished, and questioning framed as selfish or dangerous. Participation in society quietly became conditional.

Work. Travel. Education. Family life.

Once you recognise how fear can be used to normalise coercion, you begin to see the pattern elsewhere.

The social media ban for children triggered that same recognition. Not because concern for children is misplaced, but because fear for children is the most powerful moral lever available. It shuts down scrutiny more effectively than almost anything else.

Children as the moral wedge

Children occupy the moral high ground.

Policies introduced in their name are difficult to question. To raise concerns is to risk being accused of indifference or cruelty.

This makes child safety a uniquely effective political tool.

It allows governments to move quickly, expand controls, and bypass debate – all while claiming the highest ethical ground.

But measures introduced ‘for children’ rarely remain confined to children.

They spread.

Australia has seen this before: measures introduced for children, such as No Jab, No Pay, did not remain confined to childhood policy but expanded into adult employment and social participation through No Jab, No Job.

Australia as the pilot project – again

Australia has played this role before.

We were early adopters of:

No Jab, No Pay

No Jab, No Job

exclusion from childcare, work, education, and public life tied to medical compliance

Each time, Australia functioned as a proving ground. Policies were tested, normalised, and then exported.

Once again, international leaders are openly watching and signalling that they intend to follow Australia’s lead.

What children are really being taught

Look beyond the stated goal and ask a deeper question: what are children learning from this moment?

They are learning that:

participation requires permission

access is conditional

identity must be proven

anonymity is suspicious

systems decide first and explain later

They are being conditioned to accept surveillance as care, and restriction as responsibility.

This is not accidental.

It is behavioural grooming in the psychological sense – preparing a generation to live comfortably inside managed systems.

Adults may remember a time before this architecture existed.

Children will not.

They will grow up inside ‘the net’ – a dense mesh of platforms, identity verification, rules, penalties, and moral pressure – so familiar it no longer feels like restraint.

Consent without choice

Consent is presented as voluntary, while the surrounding systems quietly coerce people toward ‘yes’ and penalise refusal.

We saw this during COVID.

We are seeing it again now.

When refusal carries social, educational, or digital consequences, consent becomes procedural rather than real.

Children growing up inside this environment learn a dangerous lesson: that saying ‘no’ is not truly an option.

The public is managed, not asked

At no point has there been a genuine public conversation about:

universal age verification

long-term risks to privacy

what refusal looks like in practice

how these systems are unwound if they fail

Instead, power is shifted into public–private arrangements that bypass scrutiny.

Modern governments do not act alone. They operate in partnership with corporations, platforms, identity providers, and regulators – allowing coercive outcomes while avoiding clear responsibility for them.

As explored in an earlier article, this is the defining feature of modern governance:

The public is not asked.

The public is managed.

When fear turns democracy against itself

There is a hard lesson many learned during COVID.

A frightened majority can become the enforcement arm of the state.

When fear dominates:

dissent feels dangerous

questioning feels immoral

compliance feels virtuous

Panic plus democracy can become tyranny of the majority.

Not because people are bad, but because fear is being used against them.

This is not about rejecting technology

This is not a rejection of technology or concern for children.

It is a demand for limits.

For proportionality.

For consent that actually means something.

For privacy that is not quietly traded away.

For accountability that cannot be outsourced.

Above all, it is about protecting children’s future freedom, not just managing present fear.

What responsibility looks like now

This is not a call for chaos or lawlessness.

It is a call for conscious citizenship.

It means refusing to accept fear as a substitute for evidence.

It means insisting that safety does not erase freedom.

It means teaching children judgment, not submission.

Children cannot do this alone.

They rely on adults to ask the questions they cannot yet ask – and to defend freedoms they cannot yet name.

The turning point

We now live inside this architecture.

We must understand how it works in order to resist what comes next.

What is being built in the name of children will shape their lives long after today’s fears have faded.

If we fail to question what is being built now, children will inherit systems they never chose – and may never be able to leave.

