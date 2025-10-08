Vaccination is political

Vaccination is political

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
4h

Would your article be something along these future lines: The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.

Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".

Top Cancer Geneticist Warns mRNA Shots PERMANENTLY Alter Human DNA

This is the logical endpoint of the infrastructure being built today. And the beating heart of this future technocratic dystopia are the six rails. They are the indispensable mechanism that translates the algorithm’s cold prediction into lived reality:

Digital Identity is the leash, tethering every individual to the system.

Accreditation is the gate, determining who is allowed to participate in the new economy.

Data is the lifeblood, the constant flow of information that feeds the AI.

Audit & Assurance is the judgment, where Palantir and its counterparts render verdicts.

Finance is the whip, the apex actuator that enforces compliance with devastating precision.

Procurement is the cage itself, making the entire structure inescapable.

Together, they form a closed, self-reinforcing loop that operates with the impersonal efficiency of a machine. There is no need for a dictator when the rails can administer the system automatically.

Yet, even this apparatus of unprecedented control faces a limitation: the sheer unpredictability of the human mind. The final frontier of this technocratic vision lies in bypassing politics and persuasion altogether to achieve direct biological integration. This is the ultimate significance of ventures like Neuralink¹⁴ and other Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs). They represent the final patch to the troubled issue of human unpredictability. It’s a field, already covered by UNESCO through Neuroethics¹⁵.

Transhumanism¹⁶, in this context, is the last enclosure. It escalates control, creating a perfect feedback loop where the system’s predictions are fed directly into your consciousness, and your brain’s output is fed back for analysis. A deviant thought could be flagged as a ‘system error’ and corrected before it manifests, while his ‘incorrect’ political ideals can be ‘corrected’ before he votes for an unpalatable political candidate.

The choice we face is thus the ultimate one: will we surrender not just our freedom, but our own minds? The ‘Invisible Cage’ is evolving into a transhuman mind, and its cold, data-driven logic promises a future where not only are elections pointless, but the very capacity for human dissent is engineered into obsolescence.

The six rails are building the prison, the new gods of Spaceship Earth are preparing to become its warden… and you never voted for this nor were ever even told of the prison you built for yourself… because that would defeat its purpose¹⁷.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stephen Due's avatar
Stephen Due
1h

Another aspect of digitisation that concerns me is the increasing amount of information about me that is in the hands of organisations over which I have no control. Increasingly I do not even know the content of this information or the use to which it may be put. I recently applied under freedom of information for records relating to my hospitalisations over recent years. What I wanted was specific information - diagnoses, drugs administered etc - that would assist me in addressing ongoing health issues. The result? No reply. So not only can I not know what this information about me might be used for or to whom it might be accessible, but I cannot even know what it is.

And probably that is only the tip of the iceberg. My bank knows all about the uses to which I put my money, including the political organisations I support. I am aware that banks were weaponised against dissent during Covid, as prominent opponents of the Narrative were summarily 'debanked'. Presumably this could happen to me in the future. Some people are using cash to keep their transactions private, but increasingly banks are acting to control this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elizabeth Hart
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture