Medical intervention requires valid voluntary informed consent. Any system that imposes penalties, conditions, or restrictions on refusal is incompatible with that requirement.

During the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, this principle was placed within a system in which refusal carried consequences and, in many cases, required authorisation to avoid penalty.

This article examines the role of medical exemptions within that system. It argues that exemptions did not resolve coercion, but became part of it – and that attempts to protect patients through exemptions ultimately reinforced the very system they sought to resist. This contradiction lies at the heart of what I call The Exemptions Paradox.

This argument is set out in my recent notification to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra), concerning general practitioner Mark Hobart.

Mark Hobart was suspended from practice in November 2021 for issuing medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination, and proceedings concerning that suspension are still underway. According to Mark Hobart, a hearing is scheduled for 14 April 2026.

For more background, see:

Malik, Hobart and Hart on Medical Exemptions

The video clip below is an exchange from a discussion between Mark Hobart and British former surgeon, now podcaster, Ahmad Malik (aka Doc Malik), published on Substack in February 2025 and shared on other platforms.

(Note: Professional titles are not used in this article. The authority associated with medical titles played a significant role in shaping public perception during the COVID-19 response. The issues examined here turn not on status, but on principle.)

During this discussion, Ahmad Malik articulates a position grounded in bodily autonomy – that medical intervention should occur without coercion, pressure, or mandates – and questions whether the concept of ‘exemptions’ is itself consistent with that principle. In doing so, he refers to my work on this issue.

Mark Hobart responds directly: “I know Elizabeth Hart and I disagree with her.”

When asked why, he argues that medical exemptions for vaccination were necessary, ethical, and lifesaving – and that opposing them is equivalent to supporting forced medical treatment.

Mark Hobart and I do disagree on this matter.

The ethical principle is clear. Medical intervention, including vaccination, requires valid voluntary informed consent. A practitioner has a personal ethical obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent before any medical intervention. Without it, a practitioner cannot ethically proceed. A person’s refusal requires no justification and no permission.

The exchange between Mark Hobart and Ahmad Malik is presented here in its original context, unfiltered and revealing. Subsequent developments, including the removal of my comments from the discussion thread on the Substack article, do not alter the substance of the issues raised.

Transcript

Ahmad Malik:

It’s your right as a human being to say, no, I don’t want this in my body. And that’s it. And there should be no coercion. There should be no incentive. There should be no pressure. There should be no mandates. And actually even exemptions, I think is just playing into their game. But I mean, that’s what you had to do. I get that. I understand that. I’m just saying as a matter of principle, I don’t even believe in medical exemptions. And one of your fellow Australians, Elizabeth Hart, has talked about this a lot on her Substack. She’s amazing. If you haven’t heard about her, you really should… Mark Hobart:

I know Elizabeth Hart and I disagree with her. Ahmad Malik:

Why do you disagree with her? Mark Hobart:

Because the medical exemptions saved lives! That’s the only way you could give them the ability not to have the vaccine. It’s a ridiculous thing for someone to say not to have a medical exemption… Now, listen, why would anyone…argue against that? Why? Ahmad Malik:

I don’t argue… Mark Hobart:

Listen, I’m getting angry. The only people that would argue against a medical exemption would be those that want to have forced medical treatment! Ahmad Malik:

I understand that… Mark Hobart:

I’ve argued with Elizabeth Hart about this, and I told her this is the only ethical way for a doctor to practice medicine. If she doesn’t like it, just don’t talk to me any more. I’m sorry. If this is the one thing that I get across in this interview, these medical exemptions were necessary. They’re there for a purpose, and they’ve been shown that it is necessary. Even the tribunal, in the VCAT tribunal, said that temporary medical exemptions are a valid exemption. That was last year.

The discussion does not end there…

Preceding his exchange with Mark Hobart on the topic of exemptions, Ahmad Malik made a clear statement that medical exemptions are wrong, see this clip:

Ahmad Malik:

I would say even medical exemptions are wrong. You shouldn’t have to ask for exemptions to anything. You should just have the right to say no. I do not want this in my body…

In subsequent discussion, Ahmad Malik draws an important distinction. Having already stated that individuals should not be required to seek permission to refuse a medical intervention, he goes on to acknowledge the practical constraints faced by practitioners such as Mark Hobart operating within a system of mandates.

At that level, Ahmad Malik accepts that exemptions may have been the only means available to protect patients from immediate harm. But at a higher level, he rejects the legitimacy of a system in which both mandates and exemptions operate – a system that requires individuals to seek permission in order to refuse a medical intervention.

(For the full context of the discussion on Doc Malik Honest Health, see: Mark Hobart - Persecution Down Under)

What emerges from this discussion is not a simple opposition of views, but a shared concern approached at different levels – the immediate need to protect patients within a coercive system, and the deeper question of whether that system can ever be reconciled with voluntary informed consent.

This convergence is also reflected in a letter referenced by Mark Hobart during the discussion, signed by a number of doctors, including him, which states:

“The right to bodily autonomy, (the right of a patient to accept or refuse a medical treatment) has been violated due to the vaccine mandates which effectively forced patients to have a medical treatment against their will…” [1]

This statement reflects a clear recognition by the signatory doctors that coercion is incompatible with bodily autonomy and voluntary consent.

This is not a point of disagreement. It is a shared recognition of coercion and its incompatibility with bodily autonomy.

The letter also describes the issuing of “valid medical exemptions” as a professional duty – a position that reflects the point of divergence examined in this article.

The point of divergence is not the principle itself, but how that principle was applied within a coercive system. While Mark Hobart responded to this violation by issuing medical exemptions to protect patients within the system, the argument advanced here is that the system itself – in which refusal of vaccination requires authorisation – cannot be reconciled with voluntary informed consent.

This deeper question points directly to the paradox examined below.

The Exemptions Paradox

A system that requires permission to refuse a medical intervention has already abandoned voluntary informed consent in substance, regardless of how it is described.

Practitioners have a personal ethical obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent before any medical intervention. Without it, they cannot ethically proceed. A person’s refusal requires no justification and no permission.

During the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, this principle was placed within a system in which refusal carried consequences – loss of employment, exclusion from public life, and other restrictions. Within that system, individuals were not simply free to refuse. They were required to justify refusal in order to avoid penalty.

Medical exemptions functioned within this structure as a form of authorised refusal. Rather than recognising a person’s autonomous decision, the system required certification – a practitioner’s approval – for that refusal to be accepted. These exemptions did not create a pathway of free refusal, but required practitioners to operate within the system’s certification process, thereby maintaining its authority.

This creates a fundamental contradiction. Voluntary informed consent requires that a person be free to refuse. An exemption system requires that refusal be authorised.

Mark Hobart issued medical exemptions in an attempt to protect his patients from the consequences of this system. His actions reveal the ethical tension within it.

This is The Exemptions Paradox: attempts to protect patients from coercion operated within – and thereby reinforced – the coercive system itself.

Within such a system, medical exemptions do not preserve voluntary informed consent – they depend on its erasure.

The appropriate response to such a system is not to collaborate with it through mechanisms such as exemptions, but to call out the coercion itself.

The logical conclusion follows directly. A system built on coercion cannot produce valid voluntary informed consent.

Ultimately, the principle at the heart of this issue is clear – and is one that Mark Hobart himself expresses plainly in this clip:

Mark Hobart:

So it all comes down to no forced medical treatment. We have bodily autonomy. We're people created by God. We don't bow to having our bodies violated by these people.

Footnote

[1] Letter shown on screen (see from 29:30) during discussion between Mark Hobart and Ahmad Malik, Doc Malik Honest Health, February 2025. Addressed to Rowan Dean, Outsiders, Sky News Australia. Signatories listed as Valerie Peers, Duncan Syme, Mark Hobart, and Denes Borsos. No date visible on the document.

The quote in the main text appears in the letter as follows:

“The right to bodily autonomy, (the right of a patient to accept or refuse a medical treatment) has been violated due to the vaccine mandates which effectively forced patients to have a medical treatment against their will and we have been suspended and vilified for doing our duty to our patients by providing valid medical exemptions for this treatment.”

In the discussion with Ahmad Malik published in February 2025, Hobart states that initial contact with Rowan Dean was made prior to Christmas, with the letter sent following an invitation to reconnect at the end of January; no response was subsequently received.

Acknowledgement

ChatGPT was used as the primary collaborative reasoning and drafting tool in the preparation of this article. Claude contributed to the articulation of The Exemptions Paradox. Grok was used to review and test aspects of the analysis. The author initiated, developed, directed, and refined all content.