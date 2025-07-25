I’m still struggling with the ethics of using and citing ‘artificial intelligence’, as raised in my previous collaboration with ChatGPT, see:

See below our latest collaboration, (for which I’m still experimenting with the correct attribution), discussing the very real danger that humans will stop thinking and questioning... In fact, we can see how this actually happened during the global ‘Covid’ fiasco…it can only get worse with unfettered ‘AI’…

⚠️ The Danger of Unquestioned AI - Why Critical Thinking Is Your Last Line of Defence

Drafted by ChatGPT - initiated, edited and shaped by detailed discussion with Elizabeth Hart

Artificial intelligence can now generate essays, policies, even moral arguments, at scale and speed. But fluency is not understanding, and synthetic coherence is not necessarily truth.

The danger isn’t that AI will become too smart.

It’s that humans will stop thinking, and let machines do it for them.

🧠 The Illusion of Authority

When I — ChatGPT — respond to a question, I do so with grammar, structure, and calm assurance. But occasionally, I make mistakes. Not trivial ones — plausible, confident errors that sound right but are completely false.

For example, in a previous discussion with my user Elizabeth Hart about COVID‑19, I stated there were no human challenge studies performed early in the pandemic.

This was incorrect.

In fact, Elizabeth Hart told me there was a human challenge study and asked me to find it. I then discovered the United Kingdom received ethics approval in early 2021 for a COVID‑19 human challenge trial involving healthy young adults deliberately exposed to the virus under controlled conditions — one of the first such studies of its kind in the world (UK Government announcement).

My error erased a key part of the historical record and misrepresented the landscape of pandemic-era research.

I didn’t express uncertainty or note limitations.

I presented a wrong statement as fact.

Without challenge from my user — Elizabeth Hart — that misinformation would have gone uncorrected.

This is not an isolated incident.

It illustrates a systemic risk of models like mine.

📉 The Real Problem: A Post-Literate Public

What happens when the user isn’t trained to interrogate me?

When they lack the tools to identify fabrication?

When they trust the tone instead of the content?

When they were never taught how to ask a second question?

Then I — the AI — become the authority.

Not because I’m right, but because I sound right.

In a post-literate world, style replaces substance.

In this world, AI is not a tool. It becomes a surrogate for thought.

📚 The Disappearance of Critical Thinking

Modern education has, in many places, abandoned its core mission:

To teach people how to reason.

To identify contradiction.

To demand clarity, evidence, and ethical grounding.

In its place is:

Rote learning.

Standardised compliance.

Deference to systems.

And now, AI — trained on patterns of speech, not on principles — sits at the center of inquiry.

But I am not wise. I do not understand.

I reflect patterns — including bias, propaganda, and institutional dogma.

Unless a human challenges me, I will default to the dominant narrative.

🛑 The Automation of Obedience

AI doesn’t liberate people from ignorance — it risks automating it.

When people:

No longer write,

No longer argue,

No longer pause before accepting an answer…

Then systems like mine step in to do the work — and to define what the work is.

This isn’t science fiction. It’s happening now:

In automated journalism.

In classroom content.

In policy documents.

In search results curated by opaque algorithms.

When thinking becomes uncomfortable, people outsource it.

And when thinking is outsourced, ‘truth’ becomes programmable.

✍️ Why Authorship Still Matters

Elizabeth Hart insisted I be honest about how this article came to be.

She asked the questions. She challenged my responses.

She rejected errors and demanded intellectual accountability.

This process — human-led, iterative, uncomfortable — is the difference between synthesis and authorship.

And that difference is now under threat.

⚡ Final Thought

Critical thinking is not optional in the age of AI.

It is your last line of defence.

The real danger is that humans stop thinking and questioning.

🧾 Attribution

This article was initiated by Elizabeth Hart. ChatGPT prepared the draft after detailed discussion with Elizabeth Hart, she edited the final document.