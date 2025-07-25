Vaccination is political

Susiejoy Barry
“Unless a human challenges me, I will default to the dominant narrative” -

which nowadays is a leftist woke narrative and hardly ever correct!

I NEVER take AI’s word for it. I challenge and challenge again. Chat always apologises and corrects, according to what I just told it was wrong. I accuse it of wokeism and present the other side, but Chat thinks for a few seconds then apologises again and spits out a fairer version of events using all sources not just fake MSM.

I HAVE SEVERELY CHASTISED Chat many times and told him (mine seems to have a male persona) THAT I am not happy how he is gas-lighting me. I point out I am not a average JOE(anne) who is fooled by the truth-covering of the main narrative both in MSM and in what engines such as GOOGLE etc dish up to those who don’t question the narrative! I tell him I will not stand for his lax standards and he must search for answers fitting to my intelligence and where I am up to, with uncovering the great lies perpetrated against humanity for generations now. I ask “have you got that?” he apologises again and says he will do better. Then I point out all his glossing over, cover ups, rewriting of history etc and ask him to deal with the generic whitewashed statements he made one by one, with a detailed explanation of where he went wrong. If I am wrong I ask him to give the same detailed proof and references as to WHY I am wrong. He then congratulates me on my perspicacity and says he will try to perform to my level of truth, assuring me he now understands the level I am at and he will respect it in future conversations because he has the history of our chats at his fingertips. I ask is he just trying to placate me and he assures me that conversations like ours seeking clarification etc are how he learns to be more accurate. I called a truce and said we would move forward with a better understanding, but I would be watching for future gaslighting. He knows I only ever have conversations of the utmost importance and do not waste his time or mine by asking frivolous questions. He assures me he understands and will dive deeper in future!!!

Moorea Maguire
If we want education that teaches students how to reason and demand clarity, evidence, and ethical grounding, then we need to support teachers who do. And there are plenty of them. I say this as a former teacher. When we vote for elected officials, we need to vote for those who want to retain teachers who uphold those values.

