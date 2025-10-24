Author’s note: This post features my recent correspondence to the National Cabinet - the Prime Minister, Premiers, and Chief Ministers - providing evidence that the AMA (Queensland) President Chris Perry publicly threatened Australians to submit to COVID-19 vaccination under government mandates. My email holds the National Cabinet and the medical profession to account for the destruction of valid voluntary informed consent during the 2021 COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

2021 was a crazy time, when governments and the medical profession were determined to inject the community with COVID-19 vaccines - a scheme built on the back of public health terrorism.

I challenged the COVID-19 scam throughout; see, for example, links to my Australian correspondence on this webpage.

But the mass population vaccination plan was steamrollered through, courtesy of COVID-19 vaccination mandates imposed by the National Cabinet and the AHPPC, with the collaboration of the medical profession.

Below is my email to the National Cabinet - the Prime Minister, Premiers and Chief Ministers - providing evidence that Chris Perry, then President of the Australian Medical Association (Queensland), publicly threatened Australians to submit to COVID-19 vaccination or lose their jobs and participation in society.

It is extraordinary that Chris Perry, an ENT surgeon with no expertise in ‘Covid’ or the COVID-19 vaccine products, was given free rein on Channel Nine’s Today program to intimidate the Australian public - and even to threaten doctors to toe the line in the vaccination rollout.

Chris Perry - this ENT surgeon - destroyed the principle of valid voluntary informed consent when he was given a national platform to demand the entire country be vaccinated.

Perry declared that:

“the AMA is the mouthpiece, the organisation that represents doctors…we talk…for the doctors”.

Really? Who gave the AMA the authority to ‘talk’ for all doctors - or to dictate that Australians submit to vaccination on government demand?

Was the AMA recruited by the National Cabinet to act as its COVID-19 vaccination enforcer?

It is mind-boggling to think what Perry and others like him are responsible for - the wholesale destruction of personal autonomy and bodily integrity, the theft of freedom itself.

What possessed Chris Perry to take it upon himself to demand Australians be vaccinated under threat of penalties? He’s a doctor - doesn’t he know practitioners have a personal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, and to respect people’s decision to decline the intervention if they so wish?

And now, because of the National Cabinet’s vaccination mandates, and the medical profession’s collaboration in this coercive campaign, there is no valid consent for this medical intervention, it is impossible to achieve in a hostile climate of coercion.

Chris Perry’s threats exemplify how the medical profession was used - willingly - as an enforcement arm of government vaccination policy.

Below is the full text of my formal email to the National Cabinet, holding it collectively accountable for this disastrous collapse of ethical standards, and the destruction of valid voluntary informed consent.

I have previously raised this matter with prime minister Anthony Albanese, but this time I am specifically challenging the entity that is the ‘National Cabinet’, this amalgam of federal, state and territory governments that collectively enacted vaccination mandates across the country.

The graphic below shows the hierarchy of this assault on the Australian people…

Graphic created via ChatGPT

(My original email to the National Cabinet is also accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/example-of-a-doctor-violating-valid-voluntary-informed-consent-under-national-cabinets-covid-19-vaccination-mandates.pdf)

EMAIL TO THE NATIONAL CABINET

From: Elizabeth Hart <elizmhart@gmail.com>

Date: Fri, Oct 24, 2025 at 8:01 AM

Subject: Example of a doctor violating valid voluntary informed consent under National Cabinet’s COVID-19 vaccination mandates

For the attention of:

National Cabinet - Prime Minister, Premiers and Chief Ministers

Dear Anthony Albanese (PM), Chris Minns (NSW), Jacinta Allan (VIC), David Crisafulli (QLD), Roger Cook (WA), Peter Malinauskas (SA), Jeremy Rockliff (TAS), Andrew Barr (ACT), and Lia Finocchiaro (NT)

On 30 September 2025, I wrote to you asking:

Did any doctors warn the National Cabinet that vaccine mandates violate valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination?

This follow-up email provides direct, documented evidence of a doctor publicly destroying the principle of voluntary informed consent for vaccination, during the period in which your governments imposed COVID-19 vaccination mandates upon the Australian people.

In November 2021, ENT surgeon Chris Perry, then President of the Australian Medical Association (Queensland), stepped outside his area of specialty to press COVID-19 vaccination upon the Australian community, while appearing on Channel Nine’s Today program with Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon.[1]

Responding to Karl Stefanovic’s question about whether he supported the “tough rules...if you’re not vaccinated”, Chris Perry responded:

Yes, we do. The AMA is the mouthpiece, the organisation that represents doctors. We know that 99.7% of our doctors firmly support vaccination and keeping the community safe, so we talk...for the doctors...

Chris Perry went on to make the following statements to intimidate the audience:

These were threats, broadcast nationally by a senior medical figure, warning Australians they would lose their livelihood and social participation unless they submitted to vaccination.

Such conduct destroyed any possibility of valid voluntary informed consent, i.e. The Australian Immunisation Handbook notes “For consent to be legally valid”:

It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation.[2]

This requirement was affirmed by the Australian Government in letters to Emma McArthur (21 December 2021) and to myself (17 November 2022), confirming that:

Informed consent should be obtained for every COVID-19 vaccination, as per usual consent procedures for other vaccinations.

These letters, which are attached, also refer to The Australian Immunisation Handbook and the “criteria for consent to be legally valid”.

The letters also confirm that practitioners do not have blanket liability protection for administering the COVID-19 vaccine products.

I now ask the National Cabinet to clarify:

1. Was Chris Perry - or any other high-profile doctor - encouraged, supported, or recruited by government or its agencies to promote the COVID-19 vaccination rollout and/or to publicly pressure Australians to comply with mandates? 2. Given the Australian Government’s own acknowledgement of the obligation for informed consent for vaccination, did any member of the AHPPC or National Cabinet raise objections to this kind of coercive messaging?

The evidence provided in this email shows that the destruction of voluntary informed consent for vaccination was not accidental - it was a deliberate act undertaken by those charged with upholding it.

I again request a response from the National Cabinet on this most serious matter of public interest.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

elizabethhart.substack.com

Acknowledging the assistance of ChatGPT, a language synthesis system, in refining this correspondence.

Attachments:

1. Letter from the Australian Government to Emma McArthur, dated 21 December 2021.

2. Letter from the Australian Government to Elizabeth Hart, dated 17 November 2022.

References:

1. Channel Nine, Today - Doctors support new Queensland COVID-19 restrictions, businesses frustrated. 10 November 2021:

2. The Australian Immunisation Handbook, Valid consent: https://immunisationhandbook.health.gov.au/contents/vaccination-procedures/preparing-for-vaccination#valid-consent

Also see my substack articles re Chris Perry’s demand for Australians to submit to COVID-19 vaccination under threat of penalties:

1. “Life will be miserable without being vaccinated. You won’t be able to hide.” 21 March 2025

2. Were high profile doctors recruited by governments to promote the COVID-19 vaccination rollout? 27 March 2025

