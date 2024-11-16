This morning Alison Bevege reports: Albanese Government hides Covid-19 Response Inquiry submissions while trying to pass Censorship “Misinformation” Bill through Senate.

And this indeed appears to be the case…

I searched for my own submission on the original website and was met with this webpage, with no specific redirection option:

As Alison reports, the submissions are now supposed to be published on the National Library of Australia’s Trove website, but so far it seems less than a quarter of the 2,000 submissions have been published. I cannot find my own submission on the Trove website at this time.

My submission focussed on the lack of valid consent for the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

This is the elephant in the room that continues to be ignored - no-one has given valid consent to the COVID-19 vaccinations, this is impossible in a climate of coercion and vaccine mandates.

There is no valid consent for these medical interventions.

For the record, see below my submission to the COVID-19 Response Inquiry, submitted in December 2023:

The Commonwealth Government’s response to Covid-19 is grossly disproportionate and ill-targeted.

In this response I focus on the taxpayer-funded mass population Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

According to the Australian Government's current statistics, 69.3 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in Australia, across a population of around 26 million, including children.

This mass population medical intervention has been undertaken against a disease it was known from the beginning wasn't a serious threat to most people, even the highly conflicted WHO admits this for those who can read between the lines.

In my opinion, there is no valid consent for any of these 69.3 million Covid-19 vaccinations/medical interventions administered in Australia.

The medical 'profession' has largely supported coercive and mandated medical interventions...in a supposed free country!

I've sent many emails pleading for voluntary informed consent to be upheld, see links on this webpage: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/vax-australia/

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, and the Australian Medical Association have all collaborated with coercive/mandated Covid-19 vaccination.

After much persistence on my part, the regulator of practitioners, AHPRA, finally sent me a letter in September 2021, confirming that:

"Practitioners have an obligation to obtain informed consent for treatment, including vaccination. Informed consent is a person's voluntary decision about health care that is made with knowledge and understanding of the benefits and risks involved." (My emphasis.)

Also in September 2021, then Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced:

"There is going to be a vaccinated economy, and you get to participate in that if you are vaccinated...We're going to move to a situation where, to protect the health system, we are going to lock out people who are not vaccinated and can be".

In November 2021, Chris Perry, the Queensland President of the Australian Medical Association, said:

"If you're not vaccinated, it's going to be very, very hard to maintain a job, to be able to go anywhere. People having weddings are going to have to weed out the unvaccinated. The pubs and clubs are going to have to find out whether people are vaccinated before they allow them in. Otherwise their businesses will go bankrupt."

And in January 2022, then Western Australian Premier, Mark McGowan, said:

"Life will be very difficult for the unvaccinated from January 31. No pub, no bottle shop, no gym, no yoga class, no gig, no dancefloors, no hospital visits."

There it was, all laid out by members of the National Cabinet and the Australian Medical Association - 'No Jab, No Life'.

Where was the outcry? From AHPRA for instance? Why didn't AHPRA jump up and down and say registered practitioners must not collaborate with coercive/mandated vaccination, this violates voluntary informed consent? Not a peep out of AHPRA... Or the medical colleges.

AHPRA had already effectively mandated practitioners to support the government's Covid-19 vaccination rollout via the AHPRA Position Statement 9 March 2021, which I challenge in my email to AHPRA CEO Martin Fletcher, and Anne Tonkin, Chair of the Medical Board of Australia, and others, see: Reckless disregard for voluntary informed consent - the AHPRA Position Statement 9 March 2021.

I also raised this matter with Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, questioning if health practitioners are in effect being conscripted to participate in the Australian Government’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout, in contravention of the Australian Constitution, i.e. paragraph xxiiiA of s51, see my email: Are health practitioners in effect being conscripted to participate in the Australian government’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout, in contravention of the Australian Constitution?

Australia's Chief Medical Officer, Paul Kelly, and the AHPPC, broke the ethical principle of voluntary informed consent for vaccination in June 2021, when they capitulated to the demand of then Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Premiers and Chief Ministers in the National Cabinet to 'recommend' compulsory vaccination for residential aged care workers. This set the precedent for a flood of vaccination mandates around the country. See my notification to AHPRA about CMO Paul Kelly violating voluntary informed consent for more background.

This is the biggest scandal of all time. The entire country was pressured, coerced and manipulated to submit to the Covid-19 injections at the behest of politicians, 'medical/health' officers, the medical 'profession', academics, and the mainstream media.

Probably millions have submitted to the jabs under MANDATES to maintain their livelihoods and participate in civil society - 'No Jab, No Job'...'No Jab, No Life'…NO VALID CONSENT.

The judicial system has supported these mandated medical interventions, apparently unaware of practitioners' legal and ethical obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

And the practitioners do not have specific medical indemnity for administering the Covid jabs. They might think they do, but they don't, because the Morrison Government lied to them about this, around the time of the AstraZeneca blood clots emerging in 2021.

Meanwhile, in November 2022, the Department of Health and Aged Care also confirmed to me:

“Informed consent should be obtained for every COVID-19 vaccination, as per usual consent procedures for other vaccinations.”

Who knew?!

Apparently not the practitioners who have administered the 69.3 million jabs across a population that has been subjected to coercion and vaccination mandates.

There is no objective and independent mainstream media to break the story. And the taxpayer-funded ABC, chaired by Scott Morrison's 'captain's pick' Ita Buttrose, and SBS, have been worse than useless, performing as a propaganda machine for the vaccine industry.

There's been no critical analysis of the Covid debacle which has stolen the Australian people's freedom, looted them, and put them into enormous debt...enriching who exactly via this manufactured phony crisis?

This isn't just about Covid-19 vaccination, the entire ever-increasing taxpayer-funded vaccination schedule must be investigated, the lucrative 'womb to tomb' schedule that is mired in conflicts of interest, with little or no transparency and accountability.

With the destruction that has been wrought upon freedom in this country, ethical practitioners should stride into AHPRA's offices and protest on the steps of the parliaments. Because the medical 'profession' is in ruins with its failure to uphold VOLUNTARY INFORMED CONSENT FOR VACCINATION.

And all thanks to the Commonwealth Government’s taxpayer-funded Covid-19 vaccination rollout, that former Prime Minister Scott Morrison wanted to be “as mandatory as you can possibly make it”.

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

15 December 2023

Website: vaccinationispolitical.net

Substack: Vaccination is political