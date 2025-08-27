I’ve previously shared with readers my quest for transparency for a BETA report which recommended restricting the freedoms of the unvaccinated:

My FOI request for transparency for the BETA report was refused, but I’m pursuing this matter, now requesting an Internal Review.

FYI, see below my email to the FOI Coordinator, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet:

From: Elizabeth Hart <elizmhart@gmail.com>

Date: Sun, 24 Aug 2025 at 8:42 pm

To: FOI <foi@pmc.gov.au>

Subject: FOI 2025/146 – Request for Internal Review

For the attention of:

The FOI Coordinator

Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet

Dear FOI Coordinator,

Under section 54 of the FOI Act, I am writing to request an internal review of the decision made in response to my Freedom of Information request FOI 2025/146, dated 27 June 2025, concerning a report prepared by the Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian Government (BETA) in 2021.

The decision, communicated in a letter dated 28 July 2025 and signed by Madelaine Magi-Prowse, Acting Managing Director of BETA, refuses access to the document under section 34 of the FOI Act.

The report in question was cited in The Australian newspaper on 2–3 August 2021 in an article titled “Freedom incentives to spur vaccination as Scott Morrison rejects cash”. That article explicitly quotes the BETA research as recommending:

“Providing vaccinated people with personal freedoms, and restricting the freedoms of those who aren’t, is likely to drive vaccine uptake.” (My emphasis.)

This demonstrates that the report — or a summary of it — was made available to journalists. If so, Ms Magi-Prowse’s current refusal under Cabinet confidentiality is inconsistent with the public handling of the document in 2021.

Grounds for Internal Review

1. Whether Section 34(1)(a) Was Properly Applied

Madelaine Magi-Prowse asserts the report is exempt under section 34(1)(a) as it was “prepared for the dominant purpose of being considered by Cabinet”.

However, paragraph 5.72 of the FOI Guidelines specifies that this exemption applies only where the dominant purpose at the time of creation was Cabinet submission — and where the document was in fact submitted or proposed for submission to Cabinet.

Paragraph 5.73 further clarifies that a report later repurposed for Cabinet does not qualify under s 34(1)(a):

“…if, at the time a report is brought into existence there was no intention of submitting it to Cabinet, but it is later decided to submit it to Cabinet, the report will not be covered by s 34(1)(a) because it will not have been brought into existence for the dominant purpose of being submitted to Cabinet...”

Ms Magi-Prowse fails to provide any objective evidence that the report was created for Cabinet as its dominant purpose — for example, no Cabinet cover sheet, agenda listing, or documented intention by a sponsoring minister is cited.

A general assertion alone is not sufficient to satisfy the requirements of the exemption.

This issue is particularly important in relation to the influence of National Cabinet on COVID-19 vaccination policy. The Australian article refers to National Cabinet’s reopening plan, stating that:

“exemptions from health restrictions would likely be provided for fully vaccinated residents” — implying that unvaccinated residents would continue to face restrictions.

It was National Cabinet, not the federal Cabinet, that was running the reopening plan, i.e. the National Plan to transition Australia’s National COVID-19 Response, and apparently following the BETA report’s recommendation to restrict the freedom of the unvaccinated to “drive vaccine uptake”.

Is it really credible that National Cabinet did not have access to the BETA report?

2. Public Disclosure Undermines Cabinet Confidentiality

The Cabinet exemption protects deliberative confidentiality. However, if the Department permitted the report’s contents to be disclosed to journalists in 2021 — as The Australian article indicates — then it cannot now invoke Cabinet secrecy to withhold the same material from the public.

The Department cannot simultaneously claim confidentiality and public messaging utility.

Is the Cabinet exemption being applied to avoid public scrutiny?

3. Conflict of Interest in the Decision-Making Process

The decision was made by Madelaine Magi-Prowse, Acting Managing Director of BETA — the very entity that authored the report. This presents a clear conflict of interest.

Even though Ms Magi-Prowse states that her decision was made under delegation from the Department’s Secretary (section 23 FOI Act), authentic transparency requires that the internal review be undertaken by an officer independent of BETA.

4. Failure to Release Purely Factual Material (Section 34(6))

Section 34(6) of the FOI Act states that information in a document to which subsection (1), (2) or (3) applies is not exempt if it consists of purely factual material, unless:

the disclosure would reveal a Cabinet deliberation or decision; and

the existence of the deliberation or decision has not been officially disclosed.

Given that the BETA report likely includes behavioural research, survey data, or statistical summaries used to guide policy recommendations, the complete refusal to provide even redacted or partial access to such materials is unjustified.

Madelaine Magi-Prowse provides no explanation as to why no portion of the report could be released or distinguished as factual.

Request

Accordingly, I respectfully request that:

A new and independent decision-maker conduct the internal review.

The application of section 34(1)(a) be reassessed in light of the above arguments.

Any purely factual material be extracted and released under section 34(6).

The internal review decision reference the relevant FOI Guidelines and provide evidentiary basis for all exemptions applied.

Please confirm receipt of this request. I am happy to provide further clarification if required.

This request for an internal review has been prepared with the assistance of ChatGPT.

Kind regards

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

elizabethhart.substack.com