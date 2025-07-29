Vaccination is political

Charlie Hadenuff
2d

Behavioral Economics. That is a creepy orwellian pre stasi office surely. The boot is coming down. I can't believe how asleep people are. I guess they want to be told what to do what to think what to eat what to inject. What happened to Australia? This is very sinister.

Danielle
2d

This is disgusting. With only exceptions for security of the country, any documents produced by a member of the government or public service that are PAID by taxpayers, should be accessible to any member of the public.

So much for this government being the most open and transparent government ever. What a joke! 🙄

© 2025 Elizabeth Hart
