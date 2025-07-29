I’ve been advised that my Freedom of Information request for the report which, in August 2021, recommended to ‘restrict the freedoms of the unvaccinated’ to drive vaccine uptake, has been rejected.

This is the report produced by the Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian Government (BETA), Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

See my previous article for more background, and my FOI request:

The BETA report for which I requested public access was discussed and quoted in an article in The Australian in August 2021:

The Australian article by Geoff Chambers and Greg Brown apparently directly quotes the BETA report, for example:

“Providing vaccinated people with personal freedoms, and restricting the freedoms of those who aren’t, is likely to drive ­vaccine uptake…” (My emphasis.)

How did Geoff Chambers and Greg Brown get access to this BETA report? Did they have access to the full report? Were they briefed? Was there a media release?

Despite the fact this BETA report was openly discussed and quoted in The Australian, and other media such as the Daily Mail, and the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian public is denied access to this BETA report…which recommends to ‘restrict the freedoms of the unvaccinated’ to drive vaccine uptake, and thereby punish people who refused to consent to COVID-19 vaccination.

This is my first FOI request, and I was startled to discover that my request was evaluated and rejected by someone who has a significant conflict of interest - Madelaine Magi-Prowse, the acting Managing Director of the Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian Government (BETA), Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Madelaine Magi-Prowse “decided to refuse access on grounds the document is exempt under section 34 of the FOI Act.”

Magi-Prowse says: “A decision to refuse access on grounds section 34 applies requires me to have regard to the Cabinet exemption in the FOI Act where a document must meet specific criteria to be exempt.”

And “The FOI Guidelines explain the design of the Cabinet exemption is to protect the confidentiality of Cabinet process and ensure the principle of collective ministerial responsibility is not undermined.”

(My emphasis.)

So in this case the ‘Cabinet exemption’ is to protect those members of Cabinet who collaborated on ‘restricting the freedoms of the unvaccinated’…to drive vaccine uptake.

And is this ‘Cabinet’ or ‘National Cabinet’? Or both?

See the full FOI rejection letter via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/foi-2025-146-decision-letter.pdf

I’m now considering my position re applying for internal review, or Information Commissioner review, of the decision.

Again, for more background, see my previous article: