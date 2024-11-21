This is a brief article to alert readers to what appears to be the next ‘plandemic’…

H5N1, also known as bird flu…

You may have heard about it lately…

This is a pandemic that has been in the planning for a while.

Consider the article below, published behind the paywall of The Australian four years ago in October 2020, as the COVID-19 scam was already well under way…

As reported in The Australian back in October 2020:

Australia's biggest health company CSL is preparing for another pandemic, working on a project with the US government to protect the world's biggest economy from another health shock. The preparation comes as the world is yet to contain and develop an effective treatment for COVID-19, with health companies and governments working on developing more than 190 vaccines, with the first doses not expected until early next year - and that's only if crucial phase three trials are successful. But CSL executive vice president, head of research and development and chief medical officer Bill Mezzanotte said preparation was vital in defending the world against future health crises. The project involves the manufacture and stockpiling of AUDENZ, the first adjuvanted, cell-based influenza vaccine designed to protect against A(H5N1), commonly known as bird flu. CSL’s influenza vaccine business Seqirus - pronounced “secure us” - developed AUDENZ, which the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved and the US government will begin stockpiling to protect first responders in the event of a pandemic

Isn’t it a relief to know that AUDENZ, “the first adjuvanted, cell-based influenza vaccine designed to protect against A(H5N1)” is ready and waiting to be deployed for the next plandemic?

Here’s a link to info on the US FDA website: https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/audenz

There’s a brief mention on the TGA website: https://www.tga.gov.au/resources/prescription-medicines-under-evaluation/audenz-seqirus-pty-ltd

As CSL’s Bill Mezzanotte says:

“Pandemic preparedness is part of business in Seqirus, and I’d like to say ‘you don’t make a lot of money in responding to a pandemic, you do it in preparing for a pandemic’,”

Back in October 2020, Bill says:

“What we are doing is trying to be prepared and in this case working with the US government, because it is at Holly Springs where it is being done right now. We have taken that strain (of bird flu) and preparing a vaccine for that strain, with the use of our adjuvant, so we have lots of doses available in the future when and if another pandemic in the bird flu would come. “It’s our hope that in the future we will be able to do that in other places in the world but it depends on manufacturing capability.”

After going on holiday while ‘COVID-19’ dominated the floor, looks like good ol’ flu is back in town…

As Bill Mezzanotte suggests, there’s money in pandemic preparedness, could be a nice little earner for CSL, see for example:

Isn’t it great they can keep those plandemics in check for years, until they have their products ready to go?

One to watch… The H5N1/bird flu plandemic…