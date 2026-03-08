Vaccination is political

Vaccination is political

For readers interested in some additional issues raised during my presentation, I also referred to the following matters:

- Australia's COVID-19 vaccine procurement: The Australian Government reportedly contracted for 280 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for a population of approx. 26 million, as announced in July 2021: https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/federal-government-secures-extra-85-million-covid-19-pfizer-booster-shots-from-next-year/9td00xo0m

Around 75 million doses have reportedly been administered by practitioners, many during a period of coercive policies and mandates. What is the status of the remaining 205 million doses, and what obligations remain under those contracts?

- Vaccination 'exemptions' and informed consent: Doctors such as Mark Hobart and Duncan Syme faced regulatory action from Ahpra for issuing vaccine exemptions. Yet the concept of vaccination exemptions itself raises an important ethical question. If practitioners are required to obtain valid voluntary informed consent, then exemptions should not be necessary. A patient who does not consent should simply not receive the intervention. I raised this matter in my email to Health Minister Mark Butler in May 2023, see: 'Exemptions' for Covid-19 vaccinations directly contradicts voluntary informed consent: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/exemptions-for-covid-19-vaccinations-directly-contradicts-voluntary-informed-consent.pdf

- Notification regarding former Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly: I also referred to my notification to Ahpra concerning Paul Kelly, who endorsed compulsory vaccination of aged care workers following demands from then Prime Minister Scott Morrison and National Cabinet in June 2021. In my view, this endorsement helped break the principle of voluntary informed consent and opened the door to widespread vaccination mandates. My notification to Ahpra can be read here: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/notification-to-ahpra-re-medical-practitioner-paul-kelly.pdf

Matilda Bawden
Brilliant work as always Elizabeth!!! ♥️♥️♥️

