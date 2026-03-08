Presentation to Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International - March 2026

Recently Dr Stephen Frost of Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International invited me to present again to the group, moderated by Charles Kovess.

My presentation runs for about 25 minutes, followed by questions and discussion, and is available via this Rumble link: https://rumble.com/v76hti0-elizabeth-hart.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a The PowerPoint slides are accessible here.

My presentation is titled:

“Without voluntary informed consent a practitioner cannot ethically proceed. When this holds, everything else follows.”

During the presentation I refer to the recent Four Corners report ‘Scarred’, concerning a Melbourne surgeon who carried out unnecessary interventions on young women, telling them they had severe endometriosis while failing to disclose that their pathology showed little or no signs of the disease.

This program resonated strongly with me because it highlights a familiar pattern in medicine: patients trusting practitioners, warnings and complaints being raised, and institutions failing to respond until much later.

Watching the program, I was struck by parallels with what occurred during the Covid response. Mass populations were told they faced a serious threat from Covid and that repeated vaccination was necessary, despite the absence of clear evidence that most of the population faced a serious risk from the respiratory symptoms labelled COVID-19.

I strongly recommend that people view the Four Corners program, and reflect on how the complaints, warnings, and red flags about the Melbourne surgeon were ignored. A similar pattern occurred on a far larger scale during the mass population COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

In my presentation to Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International I also outline my current work. This includes seeking clarification from the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra) regarding its position on voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

I have also lodged formal notifications with regulators concerning senior medical figures such as Dr Christopher Perry and Professor Brendan Murphy, who publicly shaped the consent environment during the Covid period.

In addition, I am undertaking correspondence with media organisations such as Nine Network and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, seeking accountability for information that was presented to the public during the Covid response.

This ongoing correspondence forms part of a documentary record challenging vaccination policy.

During my presentation I also discuss what I describe as a regulatory asymmetry. Frontline doctors who deviated from the vaccination program faced rapid regulatory action, while senior and influential medical figures who publicly shaped the consent environment and promoted vaccination mandates have not faced equivalent scrutiny.

Coercive vaccination policy was not restricted to Australia, and I also touch on developments in the United Kingdom and the United States.

In concluding the presentation, I return to the Four Corners program and the exposure of the surgeon who carried out unnecessary interventions on young women. One whistleblower doctor interviewed in the program expressed the hope that this case would become a turning point in medicine:

“I hope this will be a changing point for us in medicine when we do not blame the people that speak up.”

Likewise I hope we are approaching a time where people can speak up freely to challenge the Covid response, particularly coercive and mandatory vaccination policies.

Finally I return to the fundamental ethical principle:

“Without voluntary informed consent a practitioner cannot ethically proceed. When this holds, everything else follows.”

This is what must come out into the light.

If readers consider the issue of voluntary informed consent in medical practice important, they are welcome to share this presentation with colleagues or others who may be interested in the discussion.

Here also is a link to my previous presentation to Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International, in January 2025:

Acknowledgement: ChatGPT was used by the author as a collaborative reasoning and drafting tool for this article.

Comments are welcome. Please keep discussion focused on the issues raised in the article so that the thread contributes constructively to the public record. Off-topic commentary may be removed.