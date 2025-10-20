Vaccination is political

Amat
3d

Children should never be used for the benefit of adults, it does not matter the circumstances. The concept of such action is abusive, using anyone to benefit another is unconscionable, we protect our young not use them.

Sandra
3d

It is unethical to subject children to any medical interventions that are not in their own best interest. Thus even vaccine trials on children are unethical, particularly if the intervention is unproven to work in adults first, which is questionable for any vaccine, but especially for the Covid shots, which are claimed to save lives through milder illness, not via immunisation.

And obviously if all these shots claim to do is prevent serious illness, rather than prevent transmission, there is no argument whatsoever for injecting children.

I don’t know why they’re even claiming immunisation when Janine Small admitted in the European Parliament that the shots weren’t tested for prevention of transmission, because they didn’t have time to do that!

