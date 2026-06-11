This clip is part of a promotional video from the Thales company for a government-issued digital ID wallet, uploaded to YouTube in October 2020…

It speaks for itself…



Hello everyone. Meet Lucy, student in psychology and me, her digital ID wallet issued by the government to offer a wide range of identity services. In fact, I’m a handy way of proving and protecting her identity both online and face-to-face. Let’s have a closer look at what I can do. I can help governments to better communicate with citizens. Right now, I’m reminding Lucy of the appointment she needs to schedule for her mandatory vaccination.

The extraordinary thing is that, in October 2020, a major technology contractor was openly promoting a government-issued digital ID wallet that "helps governments to better communicate with citizens" and reminding Lucy about her "mandatory vaccination" appointment.

Six years later, it is salutary to remember what public-private partnerships were openly planning for us.

The question now is: how far has this agenda progressed?

See the full video on YouTube:

More on this Thales webpage: https://www.thalesgroup.com/en/solutions-catalogue/public-security/civil-identity/digital-identity

Acknowledgement:



ChatGPT was used as a reasoning partner and drafting tool in the preparation of this article. All content was initiated, developed, directed, and refined by the author.