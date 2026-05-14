In February and March 2021, I wrote to the ABC after Professor Brendan Murphy stated during an interview with Leigh Sales on the ABC 7.30 program that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine products had “gone through the normal, full range of regulatory approvals…we have been able to do the full, safe, regulatory approval” and that “we have not cut any corners”.

At the time, both products had only been granted provisional approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration under a time-limited pathway explicitly reliant on ongoing clinical trials and post-market assessment.

I raised concerns with then ABC Managing Director David Anderson that Professor Murphy’s statements materially misrepresented the regulatory status of the products and were directly relevant to informed consent for vaccination.

As far as I am aware, the ABC did not correct the broadcast record or substantively respond to the concerns raised.

Yesterday I sent the following letter by registered post to ABC Managing Director Hugh Marks, copied to ABC Chair Kim Williams, together with the contemporaneous correspondence, 7.30 transcript, and TGA provisional approval material referenced below.

The letter and attachments are also publicly accessible in a bundled document here: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/letter-to-abc-and-attachments-14-may-2026.pdf

Letter to ABC Managing Director Hugh Marks, 14 May 2026

Mr Hugh Marks

Managing Director

Australian Broadcasting Corporation

GPO Box 9994

SYDNEY NSW 2001

cc: Mr Kim Williams, Chair, ABC Board

Dear Mr Marks

Re: Failure to correct misleading information – Brendan Murphy interview, ABC 7.30 (3 February 2021)

I write to formally follow up on my correspondence of February and March 2021 concerning the ABC 7.30 interview between then Department of Health Secretary Professor Brendan Murphy and Leigh Sales, broadcast on 3 February 2021.

At that time, I brought to the attention of Mr David Anderson, then Managing Director of the ABC, that Professor Murphy had provided materially misleading information regarding the regulatory status of the COVID-19 vaccine products.

Professor Murphy asserted that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine products had “gone through the normal, full range of regulatory approvals for our vaccines … we have been able to do the full, safe, regulatory approval … we have not cut any corners”, when in fact those products were only provisionally approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

These statements were made in response to a question from Leigh Sales about whether Australians could be confident in the safety of the vaccines and whether the process had been rushed. The regulatory status of the products was therefore directly relevant to the audience’s understanding of safety, approval standards, and informed consent.

The difference between full approval and provisional approval was significant. Provisional approval explicitly relied on ongoing clinical trials and post-market data collection, and carried acknowledged uncertainty regarding longer-term safety, duration of protection, and impact on transmission. This information was directly relevant to the ability of individuals to give informed consent for vaccination.

Despite my contemporaneous correspondence to Mr Anderson dated 8 March 2021 and 26 February 2021, which included the email I sent to Professor Murphy on 24 February 2021, as far as I am aware the ABC did not correct the broadcast record, clarify the regulatory status for viewers, or substantively respond to the concerns I raised.

For ease of reference, I attach copies of my contemporaneous correspondence to Professor Murphy and Mr Anderson, together with the ABC 7.30 transcript of 3 February 2021, relevant Therapeutic Goods Administration material concerning the provisional approval status of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine products, and a copy of my 9 March 2021 submission to then Prime Minister Scott Morrison raising these concerns.

As the taxpayer-funded national broadcaster, the ABC operates under a statutory Charter established by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Act 1983, which requires it to provide innovative and comprehensive broadcasting services of a high standard. The ABC is also subject to the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013, which sets governance and accountability standards for Commonwealth entities and their officials.

As these issues go directly to the ABC’s statutory functions and the Board’s responsibility under the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Act 1983 for the proper and efficient performance of those functions, they warrant Board-level awareness.

I request that the ABC advise:

Why the provisional approval status of COVID-19 vaccine products was not clarified during or after the 3 February 2021 broadcast.

Why my February–March 2021 correspondence raising this issue did not result in correction or substantive response.

What editorial safeguards were applied in reviewing factual claims made during that interview.

Whether the ABC considers that the provisional approval status of COVID-19 vaccine products was adequately conveyed to viewers during the rollout period, and whether any review of relevant broadcasts has been or will be undertaken.

This is not a matter of retrospective disagreement. It concerns a documented inaccuracy identified at the time of broadcast and left uncorrected, with implications for public understanding and informed consent for vaccination.

I look forward to your response.

Yours sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher on medical ethics and vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

Attachments:

1. Email from Elizabeth Hart to Professor Brendan Murphy – 24 February 2021

2. Email thread from Elizabeth Hart to Mr David Anderson – 8 March 2021 and 26 February 2021

3. ABC 7.30 Transcript – Interview with Professor Brendan Murphy, 3 February 2021

4. TGA provisional approval information – Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, 25 January 2021

5. TGA provisional approval information – AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, 16 February 2021

6. Submission from Elizabeth Hart to Prime Minister Scott Morrison – 9 March 2021

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Acknowledgement

ChatGPT was used as a reasoning and drafting tool in the preparation of this correspondence. All content was initiated, developed, directed, and refined by the author.