The UK Government is about to require flour millers to add synthetic folic acid to non-wholemeal wheat flour, affecting the food consumed by millions of people, whether they want this intervention or not.

But the flour millers being compelled to introduce this synthetic additive into the food supply have an ethical responsibility to question it.

How can they presume it is enough to say that the Government has made the decision, and the industry must simply comply?

This is the issue I have raised with Alistair Gale, Chief Executive Officer of UK Flour Millers, following his assertion that questions about ethical responsibility must be directed at government, and that decisions about such policies are the responsibility of medical and public health experts.

In my response, I challenge Mr Gale’s position:

“UK Flour Millers and its members should not surrender their independent critical judgement to the authority of medical and public health experts. Your members may not be public health experts, but they are expert millers, with professional responsibility for the integrity of the flour they produce and the trust placed in the food supply.”

Below is my full reply to Mr Gale, following my original correspondence and his response, which I published with commentary.

The full email thread is also accessible via this link.

28 October 2026

Subject: How could UK Flour Millers not question a government plan to mandate a synthetic additive in flour?

For the attention of:

Mr Alistair Gale – Chief Executive Officer

UK Flour Millers

21 Arlington Street

London SW1A 1RN

United Kingdom

Copy to be forwarded to:

Mr Mike Peters – President

Cc:

Mr Joe Brennan – Head of Technical and Regulatory Affairs

Dear Mr Gale,

In your response to me about the UK Government’s imminent mandatory synthetic folic acid intervention in the food supply [1], you stated:

“We made no comment on whether the government should proceed with the policy or not on the basis of health merits as this is not our area of expertise.”

How could UK Flour Millers not question a government plan to mandate a synthetic additive in flour?

The question raised by this policy is not one of health merits alone. This is a government-mandated alteration of a basic food, adding a synthetic substance to products consumed by much of a population of some 69 million people [2], most of whom have no demonstrated personal need for it [3], and none of whom has been asked for their individual informed consent.

On the Government’s own figures, the policy is projected to prevent around 200 of the approximately 1,000 pregnancies affected by neural tube defects each year, with approximately 800 therefore still expected annually [4].

Whether that projected benefit justifies imposing this intervention on the wider population is a question of public policy and ethics, not one for medical experts alone to determine. It is a question the flour milling industry is entitled, and in my view obliged, to ask.

Moreover, UK Flour Millers has publicly endorsed the health merits of this policy. Its website states that fortification “has been shown to be safe and effective” [5], and your President, Mr Mike Peters, has stated that “The public health rationale for this policy is supported by decades of evidence in other countries” [6].

If the association can speak publicly in support of the policy’s rationale, it can also raise the ethical objections to it.

Has UK Flour Millers challenged the justification for this intervention, and if not, why not?

You also stated:

“We can speak to the practicalities of folic acid fortification of flour, but your queries regarding ethical responsibility must be directed at government as it was ultimately their decision to legislate this requirement.”

I challenge your assertion.

Your members are being compelled by government, ultimately under threat of criminal sanctions [7], to implement this policy. That compulsion does not remove their ethical responsibility for what they are being required to do. It makes it all the more important that the association representing them raises the ethical objections.

The legislation obliges millers to comply. It does not oblige UK Flour Millers and its members to endorse the policy, remain silent about its ethical implications, or refrain from seeking its reconsideration.

The Government itself has acknowledged the need to monitor both the positive and “postulated negative impacts” of this policy [7]. If even the Government recognises possible adverse effects that require monitoring, the intervention cannot be treated as a matter of practical implementation alone.

Mr Peters has also described the association’s role as “advocating for the industry, representing millers to Government and addressing specific policy issues” [8]. Why does that role not extend to raising the ethical objections to this policy?

You also stated:

“Crucially, it is the role of medical and public health experts to decide on policy such as this.”

Medical and public health experts may have come to exert considerable influence over public policy, but expertise does not confer the authority to determine what interventions should be imposed on entire populations.

UK Flour Millers and its members should not surrender their independent critical judgement to the authority of medical and public health experts. Your members may not be public health experts, but they are expert millers, with professional responsibility for the integrity of the flour they produce and the trust placed in the food supply.

I request specific answers to the following questions:

What discussions has UK Flour Millers undertaken with its member companies about the ethical implications of mandatory synthetic folic acid fortification, as distinct from the practicalities of implementation? The Government’s consultation response records that opposition to the policy came not only from consumers, but from “a few industry representatives from the milling sector” [7]. Did any of your member companies, or their food-manufacturing customers, raise objections or concerns with UK Flour Millers? If so, what were those concerns, and how did the association respond? Did UK Flour Millers raise any questions or concerns with government about the justification for imposing synthetic folic acid on the wider population, including people with no demonstrated personal need for it? What consideration has UK Flour Millers given to the independent ethical responsibilities of the individual flour milling businesses that will be adding synthetic folic acid to flour? Has UK Flour Millers obtained legal advice on its members’ liability arising from compliance with this requirement, including the scope and limitations of the statutory defence in section 4(1)(a) of the Consumer Protection Act 1987 [9]? Will UK Flour Millers make written representations to Defra, the Department of Health and Social Care and the devolved administrations before 13 December 2026, raising these ethical objections and seeking reconsideration or postponement of the requirement? If so, please provide copies.

Mr Gale, your response to me implies that the association and its members can set aside independent ethical judgement because government has legislated a requirement. I challenge that position.

What responsibility does UK Flour Millers accept for its own participation in implementing this population-wide intervention?

I have published your response, with my commentary [1], and attach a copy. Given the public interest in this policy, I will continue to publish this correspondence, including any further response you provide.

I request your substantive response addressing my questions directly. As I do not have direct contact details for Mr Peters, I ask that you forward this correspondence to him.

Yours sincerely,

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher on medical ethics

References

[1] Alistair Gale, CEO, UK Flour Millers, email response to Elizabeth Hart, 19 October 2026, published in full in: Elizabeth Hart, UK Flour Millers, mandatory folic acid and deference to ‘experts’ and government..., Substack.

https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/uk-flour-millers-mandatory-folic

[2] Office for National Statistics, Population estimates for the UK, England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland: mid-2025, 1 October 2026. UK population estimate: 69,483,900.

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/populationestimates/bulletins/annualmidyearpopulationestimates/mid2025

[3] NHS, B vitamins and folic acid, section ‘Folate and folic acid’: “Most people should be able to get the amount of folate they need by eating a varied and balanced diet.”

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vitamins-and-minerals/vitamin-b/

[4] Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Department of Health and Social Care, Folic acid added to flour to prevent brain and spinal conditions in foetuses, 1 September 2022. The Government states that neural tube defects affect around 1,000 pregnancies annually in the UK, and that fortification is expected to “actively help avoid” around 200 each year. The figure of approximately 800 is calculated from these two estimates.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/folic-acid-added-to-flour-to-prevent-brain-and-spinal-conditions-in-foetuses

[5] UK Flour Millers, Folic acid, Knowledge Hub – Standards & Regulations.

https://www.ukflourmillers.org/knowledge-hub/standards-regulations/bread-flour-regulations/folic-acid

[6] World Grain, Q&A with UK Flour Millers president Mike Peters, 24 November 2025.

https://www.world-grain.com/articles/22120-q-and-a-with-uk-flour-millers-president-mike-peters

[7] Defra and DHSC, Summary of responses and government response: Amending the Bread and Flour Regulations 1998, 17 January 2024. Chapter 2: opposition to the policy came predominantly from consumers, “as well as a few industry representatives from the milling sector”; Government response: monitoring of “both positive and postulated negative impacts.” Chapter 5, Enforcement: “The existing enforcement regime provides for criminal sanctions to address non-compliance.”

https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/amending-the-bread-and-flour-regulations-1998-and-the-bread-and-flour-northern-ireland-regulations-1998/outcome/summary-of-responses-and-government-response

[8] Milling and Grain, Interview with Mike Peters, President, UK Flour Millers, 2 June 2026.

https://millingandgrain.com/interview-with-mike-peters-president-uk-flour-millers-uk/

[9] Consumer Protection Act 1987, section 4(1)(a).

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1987/43/section/4

For more background see:



Mandatory synthetic folic acid in the food supply Elizabeth Hart · Oct 15 In my previous article, Why is the UK mandating a synthetic food additive for millions of people who don’t need it?, I questioned the UK Government’s decision to mandate the addition of synthetic folic acid to non-wholemeal wheat flour from 13 December 2026. Read full story

Acknowledgement

The author initiated, developed and directed this correspondence using ChatGPT as the main reasoning, research and drafting partner. Claude contributed further reasoning, research, drafting, source checking and critical scrutiny. Gemini assisted with exploratory research. The author is responsible for the final text, argument and conclusions. Graphic created with ChatGPT image generation.