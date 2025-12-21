Preface

Recently I published an article about the ‘unprecedented’ age checks for search engines like Google that are scheduled to take effect in Australia on 27 December, see

Under the banner of ‘online safety’, governments are setting new conditions for internet access, while implementation is being delegated to platforms.

This recalls ‘Covid’, when governments imposed vaccination mandates, ‘for our safety’ while responsibility for enforcement was effectively delegated to the medical profession.

In both cases, governments set the rules, intermediaries are expected to enforce them, and individuals are told they still have a ‘choice’ – even as refusal brings exclusion.

When governments rule through intermediaries, consent becomes conditional, accountability evaporates, and personal autonomy is quietly overridden.

What follows is the result of my discussion on this pattern with ChatGPT.

From Medical Conscription to Digital Conscription

How governments outsource coercion and diffuse responsibility

During ‘Covid’, governments did not ask for consent. They demanded compliance.

Medical interventions were imposed under threat: lose your job, lose your mobility, lose your place in society. Refusal was framed as irresponsibility; resistance was punished.

The state did not inject people itself. Instead, it conscripted others to insert the needle under coercion and mandates.

Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, employers and institutions became the enforcement arm. Governments set the mandates; professionals were expected to carry them out – even where this directly conflicted with long-standing ethical obligations.

When people objected, accountability vanished. Governments cited emergency powers. Practitioners claimed they were ‘just following orders’. Individuals were told they still had a ‘choice’, even as non-compliance meant exclusion from ordinary life.

This was coercion disguised as policy and delegated through intermediaries to diffuse responsibility.

That model did not end with ‘Covid’.

It is now being redeployed in the digital sphere.

Governments are introducing age and identity controls across the internet under the banner of ‘online safety’ and ‘protecting children’. But once again, the state avoids direct enforcement. Instead, platforms are conscripted to enforce control.

Search engines, social media companies, hosting providers and digital services are required to implement age and identity checks – while being granted discretion over how those checks occur. Users are then forced to submit to whatever verification regime a platform chooses, or lose access.

This is not voluntary participation.

It is obedience as a condition of access.

As before, the burden is pushed downward:

Governments mandate the outcome.

Platforms enforce the rules.

Individuals bear the consequences.

The pattern is now unmistakable:

Safety is invoked to justify control.

Consent is preserved in form, but destroyed in practice.

Enforcement is outsourced to third parties.

There is no authentic consent: participation is made conditional on compliance, and refusal results in exclusion.

Accountability is deliberately displaced, with governments setting the rules while responsibility is offloaded to others.

This is not benign governance. It is population management.

During ‘Covid’, bodily autonomy was overridden through medical conscription. Now, personal autonomy is being eroded through digital conscription.

Children are being normalised into identity-linked access from the outset. Adults are being told that privacy is conditional, and ultimately expendable. Platforms become gatekeepers. Governments remain insulated.

What was once a safeguard becomes an instrument of control.

Medical ethics collapsed under mandate pressure.

Digital platforms are being transformed from neutral infrastructure into instruments of enforcement.

The lesson is not about vaccines or technology in isolation. It is about recognising a governing strategy in which freedom is not abolished outright, but made contingent – granted only to those who comply.

The task now is not further compliance, but clear-eyed recognition of what is being implemented and how. These systems gain power when they pass unnoticed, when people are told there is nothing to question and no one to hold accountable.

Refusing to look away – insisting on transparency and accountability – is the minimum requirement of a free society.

