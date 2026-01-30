In December 2025, I lodged a formal notification with the Office of the Health Ombudsman, Queensland, concerning the conduct of a senior medical practitioner, Dr Christopher Perry.

In November 2021, during the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Australia, Dr Perry made a series of coercive and threatening statements to the public during a national broadcast on the Channel Nine Today program, warning that people who refused vaccination would face loss of employment and social exclusion.

He also encouraged others to participate in the social exclusion of the unvaccinated, including by withdrawing family and social contact.

Dr Perry delivered these statements while appearing in his capacity as President of the Australian Medical Association (Queensland).

I previously documented these statements, including video footage of the broadcast, see:

The notification, which I publish in full below, sets out how a registered medical practitioner used his professional authority to promote vaccination through intimidation and coercion, in direct conflict with core ethical obligations - including the requirement that medical consent be voluntary.

I am publishing the notification in full so that this conduct can be assessed openly against the medical profession’s own ethical standards and regulatory frameworks.

NOTIFICATION - DR CHRISTOPHER PERRY

From: Elizabeth Hart <elizmhart@gmail.com>

Date: Thu, Dec 18, 2025 at 10:35 AM

Subject: Notification - Dr Christopher Perry (Medical Practitioner No. MED001341221)

To: <complaints@oho.qld.gov.au>

For the attention of the Office of the Health Ombudsman, Queensland

Please accept this notification regarding the professional conduct of Dr Christopher Perry, head and neck surgeon and former President of the Australian Medical Association, Queensland.

This notification concerns a series of coercive, intimidating, and misleading statements made publicly by Dr Perry during the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in November 2021, which appear inconsistent with the standards required under Good medical practice: a code of conduct for doctors in Australia; The Australian Immunisation Handbook; and Commonwealth guidance (Operation COVID Shield) on voluntary informed consent.

The full notification is provided below, and the supporting documents are attached.

Please acknowledge receipt of this notification.

Elizabeth Hart

NOTIFICATION

Re: Ethical and Professional Conduct Concerns

Practitioner: Dr Christopher Perry: Head and neck surgeon; former President, Australian Medical Association, Queensland. Medical Practitioner No. MED001341221.

Complainant: Elizabeth Hart, XXXXXXX, Burnside SA 5066.

1. Summary of the concern

This notification concerns Dr Christopher Perry, whose coercive, intimidating, and misleading statements about COVID-19 vaccination were broadcast nationally on Channel Nine’s Today program in November 2021, delivered in his capacity as President of the Australian Medical Association, Queensland.

Dr Perry’s statements:

undermined voluntary informed consent

created fear and pressure

misrepresented medical and regulatory processes

threatened both patients and practitioners

used professional authority inappropriately

risked damaging public trust in the medical profession

Dr Perry’s statements were presented as authoritative medical commentary during a period of heightened public vulnerability.

This notification concerns professional conduct and public communication by a registered medical practitioner, not government policy or political decision-making.

2. Practitioner’s public role and authority

On air, Dr Perry stated:

“The AMA is the mouthpiece, the organisation that represents doctors...we talk for the doctors.”

This positioned him as

a representative of the medical profession,

an authoritative voice on vaccination policy, and

a figure whose statements implied medical and regulatory legitimacy.

This heightens the professional responsibility attached to his public comments.

3. Statements made by Dr Perry

Below are verbatim statements made by Dr Perry during the interview with Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon (Channel 9, November 2021). These are categorised for clarity:

A. Coercive statements directed at the general public

“If you’re not vaccinated, it’s going to be very, very hard to maintain a job, to be able to go anywhere.” “Life will be miserable without being vaccinated.” “...you won’t be able to hide.” “It’s going to be very hard to maintain your employment, if you’re not vaccinated.” “You won’t be able to go anywhere for any entertainment.” “...you’re going to have a very, very lonely life and you’re not going to be able to maintain your employment.” “Their livelihood is on the line.”

B. Threatening statements directed at doctors

“You won’t be able to get a doctor to sign off that you got an exclusion, because there’s quite set rules on that.” “And doctors will be audited to see, every one of their exclusions will be looked at very carefully.” “They’ll get fined.” “They can get struck off.”

C. Threatening statements directed at patients

“The patients who tell lies can be charged with fraud.”

D. Statements endorsing discrimination and social exclusion

“People having weddings are going to have to weed out the unvaccinated.” “The pubs and the clubs are going to have to find out whether people are vaccinated before they allow them in. Otherwise their businesses will go bankrupt.”

Dr Perry’s statements were inconsistent with ethical and professional standards and imposed coercive and threatening demands upon the public. Delivered in a national broadcast under the banner of the Australian Medical Association, they promoted discrimination, social exclusion, and the stigmatisation of unvaccinated people, framing them as social threats to be excluded from work, relationships, and public life.

4. Relevant ethical and professional standards

This notification compares Dr Perry’s public statements with three authoritative sources (see documents attached):

The Australian Immunisation Handbook Operation COVID Shield - Handling consent refusal by people presenting for vaccination Good medical practice: a code of conduct for doctors in Australia

Each is addressed separately below.

4A. The Australian Immunisation Handbook - Valid consent

The Australian Immunisation Handbook states:

“Valid consent is the voluntary agreement by an individual to a proposed procedure, which is given after sufficient, appropriate and reliable information about the procedure, including the potential risks and benefits, has been conveyed to that individual.” “For consent to be legally valid... It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation... It can only be given after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person.”

Application:

Dr Perry’s public threats of job loss, social exclusion, and isolation (”life will be miserable”; “you won’t be able to hide”) represent undue pressure, coercion and manipulation, directly contradicting the standard that consent must be voluntary.

4B. Operation COVID Shield - Handling consent refusal by people presenting for vaccination

The Operation COVID Shield fact sheet advises:

“Informed consent is an individual’s voluntary decision to agree to a healthcare treatment, procedure or intervention, such as a COVID-19 vaccination, in its entirety, after the individual has been provided understandable, sufficient, appropriate and reliable information about the intervention, including the potential risks and benefits.”

The fact sheet also states that practitioners:

“require informed consent from a patient prior to providing them with a vaccination; and

“have a duty of care to ensure patients are making educated and informed decisions about vaccination.”

Critically, the fact sheet states:

“A patient must provide informed consent prior to vaccination.” “If a patient has not provided informed consent, you should not vaccinate them, even if they are mandated to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to perform particular roles or enter certain settings.”

The fact sheet also states:

“It is not your role as a health professional to debate topics or change a patient’s opinion.”

Application:

Dr Perry’s public messaging directly contradicts Commonwealth guidance that vaccination is an individual’s voluntary decision, and must not proceed without informed consent.

4C. Good medical practice: a code of conduct for doctors in Australia

Code section 4.5 — Informed consent

“Informed consent is a person’s voluntary decision about medical care that is made with knowledge and understanding of the benefits and risks involved.” Application: By employing fear and threats to drive vaccine uptake, Dr Perry removed voluntariness from the consent process. He was not acting within a clinical treating relationship and was not engaged in the provision of individualised, patient-specific risk–benefit information required for voluntary informed consent. Instead, he made blanket public demands for population-wide vaccination, accompanied by threats of social exclusion and professional sanction. Such conduct is incompatible with, and actively impedes, the process of voluntary informed consent that must occur within the individual doctor–patient relationship.

Code section 2.1 — Professional value and qualities of doctors

“Good medical practice is patient-centred.” Application: Patient-centred care requires respect for individual autonomy and decision-making. Coercive public messaging undermines this principle.

Code section 2.2 — Public comment and trust in the profession

“The community trusts the medical profession. Every doctor has a responsibility to behave ethically to justify this trust.” “As a doctor, you need to consider the effect of your public comments… and how they reflect on your role as a doctor and on the reputation of the profession.” Application: In his public statements, Dr Perry intimidated the public to make them submit to vaccination. Dr Perry also asserted that doctors would be audited, fined, or struck off for providing ‘exclusions’, and that patients “who tell lies” could face fraud charges. These claims were presented as authoritative, yet no evidentiary basis was provided. Given the community’s trust in medical professionals, such statements were likely to cause fear and may have misled the public about the consequences of declining vaccination.

5. Why this warrants investigation

Dr Perry’s conduct raises concerns about a practitioner’s public behaviour:

contradicting established ethical standards

misuse of professional authority

causing fear and distress

coercive and misleading communication

undermining voluntary informed consent

behaviour likely to damage public trust

Dr Perry’s recorded and verifiable statements, made in November 2021, concern public conduct and raise ongoing issues relating to ethical and professional standards and public trust.

6. Request

In light of the breaches of ethical and professional standards documented above, I request that the Ombudsman investigate this matter and apply the Code of Conduct to Dr Perry’s public statements, with a view to regulatory action to protect the public and uphold ethical and professional standards.

Elizabeth Hart

Attachments

1: The Australian Immunisation Handbook - Valid consent (excerpt)

2: Handling consent refusal by people presenting for vaccination (Operation COVID Shield)

3: Good medical practice: a code of conduct for doctors in Australia

4: Transcript including statements made by Dr Chris Perry (Channel Nine Today program, November 2021)

