Vaccination is political

Shane Thompson
6d

I am a Medical Specialist in Radiology and Nuclear Medicine of 50 years standing . I was a fellow at Harvard University and a Consultant at the Bristol Royal Infirmary . I was an associate professor at Bond University and Deputy Director of Radiology at Princess Alexandra Hospital ,

I saw Dr Perry’s performances on channel 9 Brisbane during Covid and was disgusted by what he said . He told people if they didn’t have the multiple vaccinations mandated by ignorant politicians they would get very sick and die They would not be able to work or socialise , they would be deregistered or sacked . They would not be admitted to Qld’s hospitals . Etc

Not only were these lies but he was completely unqualified to make these threats . He was the local representative of the AMA which is basically a doctors union and has no political or government power whatsoever.

As it turns out Covid was a farce engineered by corrupt people from US and possibly China.

The death rate was less than 1%. Compared to the black plague where it was60 %.

Dr Perry personally threatened me that if I did not have all the mandated jabs I would die alone in my apartment. Well I had three jabs so I could see my mother in her nursing home and still got Covid three times . Those of us who have properly studied the vaccines know that they introduced live virus into healthy people and the complications of this will go on for years.

I believe that Dr Perry should be struck off and removed from any position of power both medical and political.

Dr Shane Thompson

MBBS (Qld),FRANZCR .

grahamlyons
6d

Good on you, Elizabeth, going for that dreadful Harma puppet, Perry. Alas, there are many more. You will be very busy if working your way through that long list. Of course, they all should be in jail...but not one is...funny about that. And to rub our noses in it, the evil system of control has awarded Palaschuk, Stephen Marshall ("The Marsh[m]all[ow], Kristina Keneally and someone else equally awful high honours on Australia Day. Of course, Morrison & Andrews got their awards earlier and Andrews may even get a statue...Melbourne's pigeons, who are all antivaxxers, can hardly wait. "Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the greatest "Australian" traitor of all, Morrison or Andrews? That's a tough call, even for a mirror.

