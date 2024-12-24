Hi All, thank you very much for following and subscribing to Vaccination is Political. I really appreciate your support and your comments on articles, and wish you a happy Christmas, and the very best to you and yours in 2025.

As readers will know, my modus operandi is to write letters and emails to those who are accountable for taxpayer-funded health policy.

Periodically, I plan to share some of my correspondence, publishing this ‘for the record’, as it may be useful for people to consider this historical and still pertinent information.

For example, please see below my email to John Olsen, President of the Liberal Party in Australia, sent on 21 May 2021, titled: Scott Morrison and his handling of the Covid situation in Australia, and the influence of the Murdoch Media on taxpayer-funded vaccination policy.

As you will read in the email, I register my alarm about then Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s very aggressive campaign to vaccinate the entire Australian population with COVID-19 vaccine products, against a disease it was acknowledged at the time wasn’t a serious threat to most people.

With all the water that has flowed under the bridge since then, I suggest it’s interesting to review this email now, and remember what was going on in May 2021.

And I also now ask - does the Liberal Party of Australia bear responsibility for the consequences of Scott Morrison’s handling of the Covid debacle, including that much of the population was subjected to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, which Scott Morrison called for in August 2020?

It’s very interesting to think about this in light of the Liberal Party’s beliefs, including:

Please see my email to John Olsen below.

(The original email, which includes an extensive cc list, is accessible via this link. Please note, given the passage of time, some hyperlinks are broken in the original email.)

21 May 2021

Scott Morrison and his handling of the Covid situation in Australia, and the influence of the Murdoch Media on taxpayer-funded vaccination policy

The Hon. John Olsen AO

Federal President of the Liberal Party of Australia

Dear Mr Olsen, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is currently undertaking a very aggressive campaign to vaccinate the entire Australian population with COVID-19 vaccine products.

This is a very serious matter as the World Health Organisation indicates "most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment". (See attached.)

Given that the virus is not a serious health risk for most people, it's bewildering there is currently a global campaign to vaccinate the entire world population against this virus, with repeated revaccination throughout life.

It's currently extremely difficult for the Australian people to engage in open and transparent discussion on this matter, as censorship is rife in the mainstream media and across internet platforms. In particular, people outside the medical/scientific establishment, i.e. most people, are being denied the opportunity to be properly informed on this matter which affects us all, and to question the rushed global COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Mr Olsen, a very troubling aspect of the situation in Australia is Mr Morrison's track record in pushing through coercive vaccination policy, along with other politicians in the Parliament. Mr Morrison's influence is most significant because, as Social Services Minister, he raised the No Jab, No Pay bill in 2015, which was subsequently made law in 2016. While many people would support vaccination of children, the current coercive situation makes parents compliant to many of the childhood vaccines on the ever-increasing schedule without question. People must be allowed to question the risks and benefits of these taxpayer-funded medical interventions, which are increasing at an alarming rate, and now with repeated Covid vaccination throughout life looming for us all.

It's very interesting that it was the Murdoch media, i.e. News Corp Australia, which campaigned for the coercive Federal No Jab, No Pay law, and subsequent State No Jab, No Play laws, mostly via the tabloid newspapers, particularly The Daily Telegraph, which led the campaign, concentrated in the period 2013-2015. Politicians across the political spectrum obliged the Murdoch media by responding with the No Jab, No Pay/No Play laws.

It was not disclosed during the Murdoch media No Jab, No Play campaign that News Corp Australia is a corporate partner of the Murdoch Children's Research Institute, an organisation which is involved in vaccine research and development. The Murdoch Children's Research Institute is now also involved in COVID-19 vaccination research and, again, this serious conflict of interest is not disclosed on Murdoch media articles relevant to the COVID situation. I have requested numerous times that News Corp Australia disclose its conflicts of interest on its publications' articles, but my requests are ignored.

Mr Olsen, Mr Morrison, along with Australian State Premiers, has adopted a very paternalistic and patronising attitude towards the Australian people in regards to the handling of the COVID situation. It appears the main goal of Mr Morrison is to frighten the entire Australian population into submitting to COVID-19 vaccination, but I suggest there are many serious issues to consider in regards to the fast-tracked experimental COVID-19 vaccine products.

There is a lack of transparency and accountability on this matter, for example the identity, qualifications/expertise, and conflicts of interest of the medical and scientific experts advising Mr Morrison in this area, a matter on which I have requested his urgent response today.

Mr Olsen, the Australian public is not being properly informed about the Covid situation, as much of the mainstream media is biased, particularly the Murdoch media as I have described above. For more background on the influence of the Murdoch media on taxpayer-funded vaccination policy, please see attached my email to Mr Morrison dated 18 February 2021: No Jab, No Pay/No Play - coercive coronavirus vaccination in Australia - PM Scott Morrison and the Murdoch Media.

It's also bewildering that the taxpayer-funded ABC and SBS have failed dismally to provide critical analysis of taxpayer-funded vaccination policy in Australia, including now the Covid situation and Covid vaccination. Is the Morrison Government exerting influence over the ABC and SBS to control the narrative?

Mr Olsen, I'm bringing these matters to your attention as you are the Federal President of the Liberal Party of Australia - the Liberal Party is reneging on its beliefs, e.g. "We believe in the inalienable rights and freedoms of all peoples; and we work towards a lean government that minimises interference in our daily lives; and maximises individual and private sector initiative".

The Morrison Government's grossly disproportionate and ill-targeted response to the Covid situation is the very antithesis of what the Liberal Party states it stands for, as the current Covid-19 response threatens the freedom of people in Australia, and is an example of over-bearing government intrusion into our lives.

Mr Olsen, it seems to me the liberal values of many people in the electorate are not being properly reflected by the Liberal Party, which appears to be developing into an authoritarian party under the leadership of Mr Morrison.

I hope you and your colleagues will consider very carefully the matters I have brought to your attention in this email.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent person investigating the over-use of vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy