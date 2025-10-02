The National Cabinet’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate enforcers *
In 2021, Australia’s secretive ‘National Cabinet’ implemented a plan to coerce Australians into COVID-19 vaccination.
Freedom from restrictions was offered only to the vaccinated; those who refused to submit to vaccination were punished — excluded from work, travel, culture, sport, and community life.
It was No Jab, No Life.
This was an extraordinary assault on personal autonomy and bodily integrity in a supposed ‘free country’.
How could doctors collaborate with this scheme?
Did any doctors speak out?
Their personal obligation under The Australian Immunisation Handbook is clear: consent must be voluntary, free of coercion, and based on full information.
Yet under mandates, millions were injected without valid consent.
I am now seeking accountability. I’ve put the question directly to the current National Cabinet:
Did any doctors warn the National Cabinet that vaccine mandates violate valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination?
I want a straight answer - yes or no?
Below is the full text of my email:
(The original email is also accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/did-any-doctors-challenge-the-vaccine-mandates_-email-to-national-cabinet.pdf)
From: Elizabeth Hart elizmhart@gmail.com
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 2025 at 1:31 PM
Subject: Did ANY doctors challenge the vaccine mandates? Email to National Cabinet
For the attention of:
National Cabinet – Prime Minister, Premiers and Chief Ministers
Dear Anthony Albanese (PM), Chris Minns (NSW), Jacinta Allan (VIC), David Crisafulli (QLD), Roger Cook (WA), Peter Malinauskas (SA), Jeremy Rockliff (TAS), Andrew Barr (ACT), and Lia Finocchiaro (NT)
Did any doctors warn the National Cabinet that vaccine mandates violate valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination?
Vaccinated residents were exempted from all domestic restrictions under the 2021 National Plan to transition Australia’s National COVID-19 Response. (See National Plan attached.)
In other words, residents were coerced into vaccination to regain freedoms, while the freedoms of the unvaccinated remained restricted.
Subsequent COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by the AHPPC and states and territories denied people their livelihood and participation in society if they refused to submit to COVID-19 vaccination.
So I put the question again: were any doctors prepared to state plainly that they could not participate in administering vaccines under mandates, because doing so would breach their personal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination?
Quoting from The Australian Immunisation Handbook under Valid consent:
Valid consent is the voluntary agreement by an individual to a proposed procedure, which is given after sufficient, appropriate and reliable information about the procedure, including the potential risks and benefits, has been conveyed to that individual…
For consent to be legally valid, the following elements must be present…
…It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation.
…It can only be given after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person.”
(Emphasis added.)
I expect the National Cabinet’s clear response on this matter: did any doctors warn the National Cabinet, yes or no?
Sincerely
Elizabeth Hart
Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy
The National Plan to transition Australia’s National COVID-19 Response is currently accessible via this link: https://pmtranscripts.pmc.gov.au/sites/default/files/2022-06/national-plan-060821_0.pdf
Thankyou for your continuing passion and eloquence. I'll be surprised if you get an answer. Any communication I've sent to the PM'S office never even gets an acknowledgement. They are not there to serve the people of Australia are they!
There were certainly no GP's in my town going against the mandates.
I worked in the health"care" industry as an RN/RM, for 20 years and can say I don't recall ever seeing proper informed consent given over any, test, procedure or medication. I saw lies told to patients many times. Being a patient advocate was a difficult and frustrating experience which got me into a lot of trouble.
Research shows the practice of medical professionas lying is common, to get patients to do what the staff think is in the patients best interests. The arrogance of the medical profession knows no bounds. We expect dishonesty from our politicians and now medical professionals are no longer trusted, before covid they were among the most trusted groups of professionals, which was never warranted.
A few did, including Paul Oosterhuis, Bruce Paix (who has vowed to grow his beard until the govt repents for imposing Convid1984 and the vax...he is starting to look like Methusaleh), Maureen Busuttil, Kathy Wallace, Chris Neil (who founded AMPS), several others...and of course Billy Bay, who, representing himself, beat the criminal Harma-appendage, AHPRA, represented by ten highly-paid lawyers in the Qld Supreme Court in December. After his gutsy performance, Dr Malik (in the UK) suggested that Billy would need to buy himself a wheelbarrow...as his cojones were so big!