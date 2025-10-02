Vaccination is political

Vaccination is political

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nabeela's avatar
Nabeela
2d

Thankyou for your continuing passion and eloquence. I'll be surprised if you get an answer. Any communication I've sent to the PM'S office never even gets an acknowledgement. They are not there to serve the people of Australia are they!

There were certainly no GP's in my town going against the mandates.

I worked in the health"care" industry as an RN/RM, for 20 years and can say I don't recall ever seeing proper informed consent given over any, test, procedure or medication. I saw lies told to patients many times. Being a patient advocate was a difficult and frustrating experience which got me into a lot of trouble.

Research shows the practice of medical professionas lying is common, to get patients to do what the staff think is in the patients best interests. The arrogance of the medical profession knows no bounds. We expect dishonesty from our politicians and now medical professionals are no longer trusted, before covid they were among the most trusted groups of professionals, which was never warranted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Elizabeth Hart and others
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2d

A few did, including Paul Oosterhuis, Bruce Paix (who has vowed to grow his beard until the govt repents for imposing Convid1984 and the vax...he is starting to look like Methusaleh), Maureen Busuttil, Kathy Wallace, Chris Neil (who founded AMPS), several others...and of course Billy Bay, who, representing himself, beat the criminal Harma-appendage, AHPRA, represented by ten highly-paid lawyers in the Qld Supreme Court in December. After his gutsy performance, Dr Malik (in the UK) suggested that Billy would need to buy himself a wheelbarrow...as his cojones were so big!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Elizabeth Hart and others
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elizabeth Hart
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture