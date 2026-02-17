Vaccination is political

Vaccination is political

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matilda Bawden's avatar
Matilda Bawden
1d

If the same test was applied to Murphy and HCSCC Commissioner Grant Davies as has been applied to the rest of us, they’d be banned from any form of employment in the health sector for life! I can’t recommend Chamomile tea to soothe a sore tummy or honey and lemon tea for a sore throat without risking a Prohibition Order, but these criminals can do whatever they want and get away with it!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Elizabeth Hart and others
Graham's avatar
Graham
1d

those of us who have lost loved ones or watched lives being destroyed through the effects of Covid

will never forget nor ever forgive this attack on humanity, every last one of those involved will eventually be called to account for what they have done

Reply
Share
7 replies by Elizabeth Hart and others
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elizabeth Hart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture