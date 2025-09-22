Vaccination is political

Vaccination is political

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
20h

Yes, Elizabeth & ChatGPT: "a massive collapse of ethics"...but should we expect anything but this from Harma? Not, I suggest, given the folk in charge and their woeful track record. But we DO expect a lot more from doctors and other practitioners, government health officials and "regulators" and politicians who, with a few exceptions, performed disgracefully during Convid and the vax rollout. Most, in order to preserve and even enhance lucrative incomes and also out of fear of defying Harma, revealed themselves as willing enablers of medical fascism...shame. Their reputations are forever damaged.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jan DAWE's avatar
Jan DAWE
18h

You are absolutely right there, Elizabeth. I was speaking to a friend today who has grand children and she was telling me that if the children do not get their standard vaxes then they are denied entry into the schools. They would have to be home schooled. Obviously there is no informed consent here. This is straight out coercion or blackmail in the case of not getting the government child benefit if not vaccinated. I am angry that parents are forced in one direction only and are not given any information about the side effects of these shots or even told what is in them. So, if you do not consent to your child having these then they are denied schooling. Mind you, most doctors wouldn't have a clue on what is in a vaccine. There has been so much damaged to children and babies caused by these medicated interventions over the years that it just beggars belief that they are still allowed to be used. The untold misery that parents go through when their child no longer walks or speaks because their brains have been damaged by these shots. The HPV vaccine has such a terrible record of damaging the nervous system of young girls and some boys, it's just heart breaking. These government bureaucrats and health ministers need to be held to account for what they have done in the past and during the covid era.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Elizabeth Hart and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elizabeth Hart
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture