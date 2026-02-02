Vaccination is political

Vaccination is political

3d

No surprise here, Elizabeth. The Office of the Health Ombudsman reveals itself as being no better than the other Harma shill medical/health "regulators"/"peak bodies": AHPRA, TGA, AMA, etc. Yet another example of the medical fascism that prevails in this poor benighted country. Well done for your diligence, which makes the true nature of these corrupt outfits so obvious.

1 reply by Elizabeth Hart
Penny's avatar
Penny
3d

Thank you for all your hard work !!

Where can you go from here?

I goes without saying these people are psychopaths

I lived with a psychopath for 14 years, it’s nigh on impossible to reason or have any discussion with them

Listening to the premier of NSW Gladys Berejiklian stating that the “virus” would hunt you down if you are not vaccinated was unbelievably evil

1 reply by Elizabeth Hart
