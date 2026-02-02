I recently published my formal notification, made in December 2025, to the Queensland Office of the Health Ombudsman concerning the conduct of Dr Christopher Perry, former President of the Australian Medical Association (Queensland).

See previous article:

My notification sets out, in detail and with supporting evidence, how Dr Perry used his medical authority on national television in November 2021 to threaten the public with job loss, social exclusion, and a ‘miserable life’ if they did not submit to COVID-19 vaccination. It also documents how he threatened doctors with audits, fines, and deregistration for providing ‘exclusions’ (exemptions); and records his statement that “the patients who tell lies can be charged with fraud”.

Those statements were broadcast nationally, during a period of heightened fear, under the banner of medical authority.

This article documents what happened after my notification was lodged – and what it reveals about the state of medical regulation in Australia.

The complaint was clear

My notification did not concern government policy or political decision-making. It concerned professional conduct.

Specifically, it raises a simple ethical question:

Can a doctor, acting in a position of professional authority, publicly threaten people with punishment in order to compel vaccination – when medical ethics requires that consent be voluntary, informed, and free from coercion?

The standards relied upon are:

The Australian Immunisation Handbook

Commonwealth guidance issued under Operation COVID Shield

Good medical practice: a code of conduct for doctors in Australia

All three are clear: consent must be voluntary, and vaccination must not proceed where valid consent is absent – a principle that is not overridden by policy, guidance, or mandate.

Dr Perry’s statements, which directly contradicted these standards, are not disputed. They are on the public record.

The Ombudsman’s response – no investigation, no reasoning

The Office of the Health Ombudsman responded to my notification by declining to take any action.

The reasons given were twofold:

The matter had allegedly already been ‘adequately addressed’ by the Ombudsman and by Ahpra.

The statements were made in 2021, and the passage of time meant there was now a low risk to public health and safety.

No analysis of the Code of Conduct was provided. No assessment of coercion or consent was offered. No explanation of how the matter had been ‘addressed’ was given.

I therefore wrote back requesting clarification.

Asking reasonable questions – and getting none answered

In my follow-up, I asked straightforward questions any fair-minded regulator should be able to answer:

When was this alleged prior consideration undertaken?

Which agency conducted it?

Was Dr Perry’s conduct assessed against the Code of Conduct?

Were any findings made?

I also asked how the ‘passage of time’ reasoning could apply to public statements by a senior medical leader that undermined voluntary informed consent, damaged public trust, and remain publicly accessible and influential.

The response I received was blunt.

The Ombudsman stated that it could not disclose any details of any prior handling of the matter, citing confidentiality. It reiterated that the matter had been ‘adequately addressed’ by both the Ombudsman and Ahpra, but refused to say how, when, or on what basis.

Consent was not mentioned. The Code provisions were not addressed. The decision stood.

There are no conditions, cautions, or adverse notations recorded on Dr Perry’s registration with Ahpra.

What this means in plain language

A doctor went on national television and told millions of people to:

get vaccinated or lose their job

get vaccinated or be excluded from society

get vaccinated or live a ‘miserable’ and ‘lonely’ life.

He did this while presenting himself as the voice of the medical profession.

Chris Perry’s public conduct destroyed the possibility of voluntary consent.

And when asked to examine it, the regulator has refused – not by defending the conduct as ethical, but by refusing to examine it at all.

That is not accountability. It is a cover-up.

Consent was not just compromised, it was eliminated

Voluntary informed consent is not a technicality. It is the ethical foundation of medical practice.

Once coercion enters the picture – threats to livelihood, freedom, or social participation – consent ceases to exist.

Chris Perry did not act in isolation. Appearing on national television in a position of recognised medical authority, he helped legitimise threats that were already circulating through workplaces, institutions, and public life. His statements reinforced the message that refusal would carry punishment, that resistance was futile, and that compliance was the only acceptable option.

In doing so, he contributed to a hostile environment in which people were not asked to consent, but pressured to submit. The result was not confined to one broadcast or one doctor. It was an environment in which millions of people were vaccinated under conditions of coercion, where refusal carried real penalties and valid consent was therefore impossible.

And that reality has never been confronted.

The double standard could not be clearer

Consider the contrast.

Doctors such as general practitioner Mark Hobart have been suspended for years – not for harming patients, but for challenging COVID policy and prevailing narratives. In Hobart’s case, see Hobart v Medical Board of Australia [2023] VSCA 270.

Meanwhile, Chris Perry, a doctor who publicly bullied the population into submission, trampling one of medicine’s core ethical principles, is shielded from scrutiny.

Question the narrative, and you are punished. Enforce the narrative through fear, and you are protected.

That is not regulation in the public interest. It is enforcement of conformity.

Questions that remain unanswered

Several questions now sit in plain sight:

Who asked Dr Perry to appear on national television in this capacity?

Was this messaging coordinated with government or other institutions?

Why has no regulator been willing to say whether such conduct is ethical or unethical?

Why is consent never addressed when coercion is documented?

These questions go to the heart of whether medical ethics still mean anything when power is at stake.

The larger significance

This correspondence trail tells a bigger story.

It shows how, when the issue is framed correctly – not as policy, not as politics, but as ethics and consent – the system closes ranks. Not by arguing. Not by refuting. But by refusing to engage.

That silence is an admission that the truth is too destabilising to confront.

Because once people understand that consent was never valid, the entire COVID vaccination program must be re-examined – ethically, legally, and historically.

And that is precisely what regulators appear determined to prevent.

Acknowledgement

This article was developed with the assistance of ChatGPT as a reasoning partner, used to synthesise the correspondence with regulatory bodies, and to refine the presentation of the issues discussed. Responsibility for all content and conclusions rests with the author.