A Canadian Health Services Authority video provides a graphic representation of COVID-19 testing of children.

In this still from the video, we can see the discomfort of this child, physically restrained by an adult, being tested for a disease of little or no threat to her.

This was part of the grossly disproportionate and ill-targeted response to a collection of common respiratory symptoms it was known from the beginning wasn’t a serious threat to most people, most particularly not children.*

And people, including children, were even tested without symptoms - being ‘asymptomatic’ was also an excuse for people to be subjected to testing during the fear-mongering debacle that is ‘Covid’.

In this video still, see a demonstration of the swab penetration - supposedly “way at the back of your nose” but actually depicting the tip of the swab at the back of the throat - did these people have a clue what they were doing?!

How could the medical profession collaborate with this unnecessary invasive medical intervention?

At the base level it’s an example of gross over-servicing.

But most egregiously, it shows children being intimidated with unnecessary fear of disease, and an assault upon their person via the penetrating swab.

Watch the full video and consider what unnecessary anxiety and distress was imposed upon children during the manufactured COVID-19 crisis.

* See for example information in my email to the Chair of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) - Why does ATAGI recommend COVID-19 mRNA injections for all children aged 5 to 11 years?