Preface

Every vaccination mandate depends on one step: a practitioner inserting a needle into another person’s body.

No policy can make that act moral, ethical or lawful if the person did not voluntarily consent. Yet this basic truth is rarely acknowledged in public debate, medical practice, or government policy.

The statement that follows restores the practitioner’s duty to the centre of the conversation, where it always belonged.

Battery, Consent, and Medical Complicity

A vaccinator has a personal, non-delegable obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent before performing any injection.

This duty does not disappear under government mandates, child-protection laws, public-health orders, workplace rules, or political pressure.

If a practitioner inserts a needle without true consent, they commit battery - the most basic breach of bodily integrity recognised in law.

Governments avoid admitting this by shifting coercion upstream. They impose threats, penalties, exclusions, or legal duties on parents or patients, while leaving the practitioner to claim that ‘consent was obtained’.

But coerced consent is not consent.

If the parent or patient cannot genuinely say ‘no’ without penalty, then ‘yes’ is legally meaningless.

This is the central ethical fraud at the heart of mandatory vaccination programs worldwide:

The state imposes coercion.

The practitioner pretends consent exists.

The injection proceeds under the illusion of voluntariness.

But the practitioner’s duty is clear – they must refuse to participate in coercion; they must protect bodily autonomy; and they must avoid harm disguised as ‘policy’.

No law can convert an invalid consent into a valid one.

No mandate can erase the tort of battery.

No practitioner is excused simply because a government expected obedience.

The truth is simple: