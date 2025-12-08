Preface

This article grew out of my own concerns about the looming social media restrictions in Australia, and the broader pattern of political and corporate encroachment on consent and privacy. The analysis and structure were developed through my ongoing discussions with ChatGPT, which I use as a logic and language engine to test ideas, refine arguments, and clarify the big picture. The concepts, questions, and framing originate from my research and activism; the collaboration with ChatGPT helps me articulate these ideas.

Authoritarianism Through the Public: How Fear Transforms Democracy Into Control

For much of modern history, authoritarianism was imagined as something imposed from above: tanks in the streets, censorship decrees, leaders who seized power by force. Today’s authoritarianism is different. It works through the public. It cultivates fear, engineers panic, and then relies on democratic majorities to demand the very controls that diminish their own freedom.

This model of governance merges political authority with private power, technology, behavioural science, and crisis messaging. It replaces consent with compliance, privacy with surveillance, and accountability with outsourced decision-making. Its great innovation is that it persuades people to police one another.

What looks like democracy becomes a mechanism of social control - not because democracy automatically produces tyranny, but because fear hollowed out its safeguards.

We now live inside this architecture. We must understand how it works in order to resist what comes next.

1. The new architecture of control: governance without accountability

Modern governments do not act alone. They operate in partnership with corporations, global organisations, philanthropists, consultants, platforms, identity providers, and security contractors. Public–private governance blurs responsibility so thoroughly that no single actor can easily be held to account when things go wrong.

Political leaders delegate core decisions to regulators and ‘independent’ bodies. Regulators in turn depend on industry data, industry relationships, and industry expertise. When harmful policies emerge, each actor points somewhere else.

Responsibility dissolves. Accountability evaporates. Political risk is minimised.

This diffusion of accountability allows governments to introduce policies the public would not willingly accept if imposed openly. Coercive measures are reframed as ‘safety’. Intrusive surveillance becomes ‘modernisation’. Behavioural manipulation becomes ‘public health communication’. And digital identity becomes ‘protecting children’ or ‘preventing harm’.

Consent is presented as voluntary, but the system coerces people toward yes and penalises refusal.

The public is not asked.

The public is managed.

2. Power through fear: how the crisis machine works

Fear is the fuel of this system. Authoritarian governments rely on manufactured fear to make resistance socially unacceptable.

The formula is consistent:

Identify or create a threat

It need not be real - it only needs to feel imminent. Amplify it through media, experts, and institutions

Repetition creates certainty. Frame non-compliance as dangerous or irresponsible

The public must believe that dissent threatens collective safety. Deploy behavioural psychology

Fear primes the population to accept measures that reduce their freedom. Introduce technological controls

Surveillance, identification, compliance tools - all framed as protection. Let the fearful majority enforce the new norms

Formal punishment becomes secondary; social pressure does the work.

This is how democratic societies accept measures that would once have been dismissed outright.

3. Consent and privacy: the two freedoms authoritarian systems seek to erode

Every intrusive system - from vaccine mandates to digital ID - focuses on undermining the same two freedoms:

the freedom to give or withhold consent , and

the freedom to live with privacy and dignity

These freedoms impose limits that coercive systems find deeply inconvenient. Consent disrupts control by requiring justification. Privacy disrupts surveillance by limiting visibility.

A society that protects consent is far harder to coerce.

A society that protects privacy is far harder to monitor.

This is why these freedoms are under sustained assault.

Mandates override choice.

Surveillance eliminates anonymity.

Digital identity centralises control.

Public–private partnerships shift power into private systems that bypass scrutiny.

These are not isolated developments. They form parts of an integrated system designed to weaken the individual’s ability to refuse.

4. Outsourcing responsibility: how politicians evade consequences

Politicians now govern by distance. They invoke:

‘expert advice’,

‘regulatory requirements’,

‘public health guidance’,

‘independent authorities’,

‘industry recommendations’.

Each phrase functions as a shield.

When decisions backfire, leaders claim they were simply ‘following the experts’. When public backlash emerges, they insist the policy was ‘necessary’. No one can be easily held responsible because responsibility has been strategically dispersed.

Public–private governance is deliberate. It shifts power into private systems where decisions are not subject to democratic oversight, allowing governments to achieve coercive outcomes while avoiding responsibility for them.

5. The turning point: freedom, not rights

Avoiding digital systems is no longer realistic. The issue is not technology itself but who controls it and how it is used. The defence of freedom cannot rely solely on democratic sentiment. It must rest on ethical principles, structural limits, and a willingness to assert the freedoms that define a dignified life.

Three commitments now matter most:

Consent must remain universal.

If refusal is not respected, freedom contracts.

Privacy must remain a boundary.

Once erased, it is extremely difficult to recover.

Accountability must return to elected representatives.

Power cannot remain outsourced to corporations, regulators, or consultants who face no public scrutiny.

Freedom deteriorates when these boundaries weaken. Re-establishing them is the work of this decade.

6. When fear becomes a governance tool: how democracy turns against freedom

Authoritarian governance no longer relies on overt force. It relies on fear. Fear transforms the public into the instrument of its own restriction.

Democracy assumes that the majority will act rationally. Fear ensures that they frequently do not.

A frightened majority can become the enforcement arm of the state. What emerges is not dictatorship from above but authoritarianism through the public.

We saw this during COVID. A fearful population became hostile to dissent, obedient to authority, and morally convinced that coercion was necessary. Segregation, mandates, exclusion, and censorship were not only tolerated - they were actively demanded.

This is the tyranny of the majority: not tyrannical by nature, but susceptible to becoming so under psychological manipulation.

And the pattern is predictable:

invent or amplify a threat

frame it as existential

mobilise experts and media to reinforce the narrative

frighten the public

allow the majority to enforce compliance

Fear bypasses debate.

Fear suspends consent.

Fear reframes freedom as a luxury the majority believe they cannot afford.

This is how democracy is hollowed out from within.

7. Why this moment matters

We are living through a decisive shift. The architecture assembled during COVID has not disappeared. It has been adapted and expanded:

digital identity

behavioural tracking

corporate–government partnerships

online verification schemes

censorship infrastructures

algorithmic risk scoring

These developments form the scaffolding of a new governance model - one that manages populations rather than representing them.

Yet the principles that once constrained state power remain available:

consent

privacy

accountability

individual freedom

These are not rights granted by the state. They are human freedoms that institutions must not undermine.

They fade only when people stop asserting them.

8. The choice before us

We stand at a turning point.

The future will not be shaped by institutions that have already distanced themselves from responsibility.

It will be shaped by whether ordinary people refuse to be governed through fear.

Freedom persists when individuals:

question sanctioned narratives

resist panic

demand accountability

insist on consent

defend privacy

expose public–private power

decline to enforce coercion on one another

Authoritarianism through the public is potent - but it is not inevitable.

We can still recover the boundaries that make a free society possible.

And we can still remind those who govern that their authority depends on our permission, not on manufactured fear.

The turning point is here.

What happens next depends on us.

Time to push back…

