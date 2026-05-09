In August 2020 I sent a message to then Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking accountability for the COVID-19 response.

My message focused on the influence of Daniel Andrews, then Premier of Victoria, and sought transparency for coronavirus/COVID-19 statistics, questioning whether these were being beaten up.

At the time, Melbourne was in the throes of an extended COVID-19 lockdown.

Daily headlines focused on deaths attributed to COVID-19 – most of them in Victoria, many in residential aged care. These figures were used to justify severe restrictions on movement, work, and ordinary life across the entire population.

Decisions were being coordinated through National Cabinet, bringing together federal and state leaders under a unified response, with little or no meaningful parliamentary opposition or sustained critical scrutiny of the measures being imposed.

At the same time, key details were not being clearly set out.

How were deaths being classified? How many involved serious underlying illness? How many of these deaths were occurring in aged care? Why were deaths from earlier weeks being reported as a single day’s total?

And how had ‘flattening the curve’ shifted into something much broader?

On 31 August 2020, I put these questions directly to then Prime Minister Scott Morrison via the Contact the PM facility.

The message below is published as part of the contemporaneous record. It sits at the point where the groundwork for what followed was already being laid – the escalation of population controls and the later framing of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination as the pathway back to ‘freedom’.

These were the figures and claims being used to justify locking down an entire population, and ultimately the imposition of a medical intervention – mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

This is what the public was told. Consider how this information was presented, and the role of Daniel Andrews in driving what I described at the time as a fear-mongering narrative.

Message submitted to Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday 31 August 2020

Subject: Transparency for coronavirus/COVID-19 statistics - are these being beaten up?

Mr Morrison, is Daniel Andrews beating up the numbers of deaths attributed to Coronavirus/COVID-19 to try and justify continued Stage 4 lockdown in Victoria, and inhibit peoples' freedom?

Of the 611 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Australia over the past seven months, 524 of these deaths are in Victoria.[1] This is in a national population of 25.5 million people.

Most of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 are in people over 80 years, who are likely to have comorbidities. Is it justifiable to determine these deaths were a consequence of COVID-19?

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton is on the record saying anyone who's a confirmed case who dies is classified amongst coronavirus deaths, even if they were already in palliative care. There is something very dodgy going on in Victoria re classification of COVID-19 deaths, and it must be investigated now.

Mr Morrison, you must urgently provide more information on the comorbidities of people dying according to COVID-19, there must be transparency. Deaths by location such as aged care and hospitals etc must be detailed.

Information emerging around the world indicates SARS-CoV-2 is not a problem for most people, particularly young people and children - there are currently no deaths reported in people aged under 30, and only four deaths in people aged under 50 - and did these people have comorbidities?

Mr Morrison, why are Federal and State governments deliberately frightening everyone about this virus? At first restrictions were about 'flattening the curve', and this has now morphed into elimination - who decided on this turn in policy which is impacting severely across Australia? What are you planning to do now you've boxed us into a corner?

It's notable that out of the 501 cases of people in hospital and ICU in Australia, 472 of these cases are in Victoria.

There must also be information provided on the status of people in hospital and in ICU, including their age and comorbidities and their likely prognosis. What treatments are being provided to people in hospital/ICU?

Today's media headlines beat up deaths in Victoria, saying Victoria's 'deadliest day' with 41 deaths, and yet the DHHS fine print said "Today's deaths total includes 22 people who died in the weeks leading up to 27 August and were reported to DHHS by aged care facilities yesterday". The headlines are misleading and fear-mongering...again.

The media has been fear-mongering about this virus for months, including beating up every 'case' as if it's a death - what is going on? Are Federal and State governments promoting this fear-mongering via the media?

For example Daniel Andrews and the Victorian Government are behind an ad blitz that was run on 'every platform conceivable', with Daniel Andrews saying "the ad blitz was about drumming home the message that the coronavirus does not discriminate. "This is about trying to tell a story to as many Victorians as possible that this virus does not in any way discriminate between people based on age, based on their otherwise healthy status," he said."[2]

It looks to me that Daniel Andrews is misleading the entire community about the level of risk, as deaths are focused in the elderly.

What is Daniel Andrews motive for trying to frighten the whole community, is he using this to try and extend Stage 4 lockdown 'until there is a vaccine'? And destroy society and the economy in Victoria, with this disproportionate response, in the meantime? And I am questioning the implementation of a vaccine for this virus...

It seems to me Daniel Andrews' actions are also likely impacting on the general health of people in Victoria, with restrictions hindering freedom of movement, freedom to work, freedom to associate etc. Draconian actions currently being taken in Victoria are likely to have a myriad of detrimental effects, along with restrictions in other states, including border closures.

Mr Morrison, you must urgently provide more transparency about Coronavirus/COVID-19 statistics.

I also request there be an urgent re-evaluation of the enormous time, money and resources going into testing - 6,168,229 tests now undertaken, 0.4% positive. I question the use and reliability of these tests, which are actually a physically invasive procedure.

What is the true story re so-called 'infections' and 'cases', are most of these minor, many without even any symptoms? Why are 'case' numbers being beaten up? These are only of interest if they are serious cases, e.g. in hospital/ICU and deaths.

There must be clarification on this, because the significance of 'cases' appears to be being blown hugely out of proportion, particularly by the fear-mongering media.

Mr Morrison, fear-mongering about SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 is severely damaging society and the economy in Australia, I request your urgent action on the matters raised in this email, it's way past time for accountability.

Elizabeth Hart

Independent citizen investigating the over-use of vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

References:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) current situation and case numbers: https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-alerts/novel-coronavirus2019-ncov-health-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-current-situation-and-case-numbers Victorian government launches confronting COVID ad campaign. The Australian, 10 August 2020.

Thinking about this now, more than five years later…

The figures and claims being presented to the public in August 2020 were used to justify severe restrictions on the entire population, even though the underlying data did not support that response.

The article in The Australian I quoted in my questions to Scott Morrison in August 2020 reported Daniel Andrews unveiling a media campaign which would run on “every platform conceivable”. Andrews said the ad blitz was about drumming home the message that the coronavirus does not discriminate. He stated: “This is about trying to tell a story to as many Victorians as possible that this virus does not in any way discriminate between people based on age, based on their otherwise healthy status”.

This is the fear-mongering story people were being told – a story used to impose severe restrictions, and later to condition ‘freedom’ on compliance with COVID-19 vaccination.

Mandated medical interventions in a supposed ‘free country’, implemented with the collaboration of the medical profession, in circumstances where valid voluntary informed consent could not be obtained.

This is the scandal that must be exposed.

Acknowledgement

ChatGPT was used as a reasoning and drafting tool in the preparation of this article. All content was initiated, developed, directed, and refined by the author.