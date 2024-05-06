After more than four years of the Covid scam, it’s time to look back and see who shaped this scandal which resulted in the gross exploitation of the world’s people, including mandated COVID-19 vaccination.

Consider for instance Pascal Soriot, the CEO of AstraZeneca, who lived in Australia when the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was being rolled out in March 2021.

Pascal Soriot was the subject of an article published in The Australian on 5 March 2021 (paywalled), which noted that AstraZeneca was the biggest manufacturer of COVID vaccine at 100 million doses a months, set to double in April 2021, and had committed to supply three billion doses to 145 countries. CSL was on schedule producing the AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia, with Britain as the role model for a government-led rollout.

But Soriot was irked by ‘anti-vaxxers’ such as businessman Clive Palmer, who had taken out a full-page newspaper advertisement on “COVID-19 Vaccine concerns”.

According to the report in The Australian, Pascal Soriot:

called on the government to crush fake news from anti-vaxxers and deliver the message the jabs could free the country from the pandemic.

“I don’t mean just the political leadership, I’m talking about the scientific leadership, the TGA in this country, the chief medical officers, the people in charge of vaccination guidelines and recommendations; those people need to speak up and educate and reassure, because people listen to scientists,” he said.

“The goal here is to protect as many people as possible to save lives, but also to start the economy. We cannot do this if people do not get vaccinated.”

Quite extraordinary now to review how AstraZeneca’s CEO Pascal Soriot personally sought to direct the government, the regulator and the chief medical officers and scientists, demanding the right to influence taxpayer-funded mass population vaccination policy, and to control the public narrative on COVID-19 vaccination.

It seems Soriot’s underlying threat was things would not get ‘back to normal’, i.e. ‘start the economy’, if people did not get vaccinated.

Only “the jabs could free the country from the pandemic”.

It was all about ‘the vaccine’, ensuring the market for the vaccine…

So much to look back on now in light of what has unfolded in the past four years…