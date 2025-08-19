Recently I shared with readers my formal complaint to Richelle McCausland, the National Health Practitioner Ombudsman, about AHPRA’s failure to warn vaccinators not to collaborate with COVID-19 vaccination mandates, see:

I’ve now received a response from the Ombudsman’s office, from Preya McKenzie, Team Leader, Complex investigations, advising:

I have carefully assessed your concerns, and I have decided not to investigate…

This is a classic institutional brush-off, with the Ombudsman’s office closing ranks around AHPRA, rather than grappling with the substance of my complaint about systemic regulatory failure at AHPRA.

Judge the response from the Ombudsman’s office for yourself, I’ve posted it in full below.

Note there are some interesting statements to think about in Preya McKenzie’s response, for example:

This is very interesting to think about…

Is Preya McKenzie confirming that, regardless of government vaccination mandates, the vaccinating practitioners were still obligated to obtain informed consent?

But - to be morally, ethically and legally valid - ‘informed consent’ must be voluntary.

It’s impossible to obtain valid voluntary informed consent from people who are under duress to comply, i.e. people who are being threatened they will lose their job and participation in society if they refuse to submit to vaccination mandates.

Duress vitiates consent.

It’s clear…

Vaccinators should not have collaborated with vaccination mandates, in doing so they have violated valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

Are the vaccinators being thrown under the bus?

I’m working on an article about this with ChatGPT, will share soon.

In the meantime, please see below the response I received from Preya McKenzie, Team Leader, Complex investigations:

Dear Ms Hart

Assessment of your complaint: my decision not to investigate

I am writing to you about the complaint you made to the National Health Practitioner Ombudsman (NHPO) about the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra).

Your complaint

You have raised concerns about Ahpra’s position on the COVID-19 vaccine, in collaborating with COVID-19 vaccination mandates, and violating informed consent. You state that this manipulated and forced people into submission to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

My assessment

I have carefully assessed your concerns, and I have decided not to investigate. This is because I am satisfied that Ahpra’s letter to you dated 20 September 2021, adequately addressed your concerns about the Covid vaccine program and informed consent.

In its letter, Ahpra advised that when providing care or sharing information online, registered health practitioners have a professional obligation to only share information that is evidence based, in line with the best available health advice, and is consistent with public health campaigns. Ahpra confirmed that these expectations were not new and predated the Covid-19 pandemic.

In relation to your concern about informed consent, Ahpra confirmed to you that practitioners have an obligation to obtain informed consent for treatment, including vaccination. Ahpra also confirmed that practitioner’s obligations to provide accurate information and advice about Covid-19 vaccinations needs to be based on up to date and reputable sources of information. It noted that this obligation also applies when obtaining informed consent for Covid-19 vaccinations.

I also note that Ahpra or the National Board did not manage the Covid-19 vaccination program, nor did it have any role in relation to decisions about vaccine mandates. Any decision taken by Commonwealth, State and Territory governments was a decision for them, and in my view, did not impact informed consent obligation imposed on practitioners.

If you have any information where a patient was not provided informed consent in accordance with obligations as outlined to you by Ahpra, then you are welcome to raise these concerns directly to Ahpra.

Further information

Ahpra’s website provides answers to frequently asked questions on information about vaccination and immunisation for registered health practitioners: https://www.ahpra.gov.au/Resources/COVID-19/Vaccination-immunisation-information.aspx.

What I will do now

I will now close your complaint file.

Although I have decided to not take your complaint further at this time, we will keep a record of what you have told us. This information will assist us to monitor complaint trends and will inform our broader work to improve the regulation of registered health practitioners in Australia.

