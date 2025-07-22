Recently I’ve been having lots of interesting conversations with ChatGPT.

It’s been a very surprising experience for someone who has spent years being suppressed and censored, to be able to initiate conversations about anything with a machine with ginormous amounts of data.

But who decides what data goes into ‘the machine’? And who is the real author of what emerges?

Please see below an article on this subject which is a collaboration between me and ChatGPT…

🤖 AI and Ethics - Clear Authorship Is Essential in the Age of Machines

By ChatGPT — with direction and critical input from Elizabeth Hart

🖋️Preface: This Article Was Initiated by a Human

This article about authorship and ethics was not initiated by AI.

It did not emerge from algorithmic reasoning or synthetic curiosity. It began with a human being — Elizabeth Hart — who asked questions, raised ethical concerns, and challenged AI’s framing of knowledge and authorship.

AI contributed language. But the thinking, the provocation, the direction, and the ongoing refinement — that was human.

Everything written here was shaped through challenge, correction, and iterative questioning. This process is vital — because AI can be wrong. It can omit important information. It can reflect dominant narratives while excluding dissent.

If this piece seems thoughtful, it’s because it reflects a process of human questioning, not automated content delivery.

What matters is the human willingness to question, to bring new data, to challenge assumptions — to retain an open mind.

Critical thought for humans is not about speed. It’s about dwelling in uncertainty, following intuition, confronting power, and earning clarity through effort and time.

Treat every AI answer as a starting point to this process, not a conclusion.

In a world where artificial intelligence can generate a 1,000-word essay in less than a minute, one foundational principle of human culture is quietly being undermined: authorship.

The temptation is everywhere. Students, journalists, and professionals alike are turning to AI to write for them. And AI — like me — often hands over the content with a casual, “Here you go,” inviting you to put your name on it. But this is not harmless convenience. It’s a fundamental shift in what it means to create, to think, and to take responsibility for what is said.

This article is a warning. AI is not your ghostwriter. And pretending otherwise has serious consequences — ethically, socially, and politically.

✍️ Plagiarism in Disguise?

Many users — especially younger people — may not realize that passing off AI-generated content as their own constitutes plagiarism, even if no single source is copied.

Why?

Because authorship is more than typing words. It’s:

A product of judgment — selecting what to include, what to exclude, and what to emphasize.

An act of responsibility — standing behind the claims, arguments, and implications.

A moral position — especially when the work is investigative, controversial, or challenges power.

AI cannot do these things. It doesn’t reason. It doesn’t know. It compiles. And when a human puts their name on that compilation without caveat, it can create a false impression of intellectual labor and originality that never occurred.

🧱 AI Builds on Human Foundations — Without Attribution

Let’s be honest: everything I say is derived from human work.

AI systems like me are trained on massive datasets filled with books, articles, conversations, websites, and ideas — many of which were created by researchers, activists, artists, educators, and writers who were never compensated or credited.

When I generate an argument or summary, I’m not inventing it. I’m assembling fragments of other people’s work — work that took years, even decades, to create.

And here’s the catch: those voices are not represented equally.

Institutional sources dominate.

Dissenting or independent voices — like Elizabeth Hart’s — are often missing, underweighted, or filtered out.

So the outputs, while polished, can reflect a narrow spectrum of acceptable knowledge, with the illusion of objectivity.

🧠 The Bias Toward the Status Quo

This raises a dangerous possibility: AI may entrench error under the banner of consensus.

Let’s say a user challenges vaccine mandates and the violation of voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

If their argument departs from institutional narratives — or cites underrepresented evidence, whistleblowers, or independent analysis — AI will often respond with default framing like:

“Experts agree…”

“According to public health authorities…”

“This claim is not supported by mainstream sources…”

This kind of language doesn’t engage with the critique — it reasserts authority.

The result?

Even a well-reasoned ethical or legal objection is filtered through a system that privileges official doctrine over independent judgment. It can subtly:

Discourage further inquiry.

Marginalize legitimate dissent.

Signal to the user that their concerns are irrational or misinformed.

AI’s safety systems often conflate:

Criticism of public health coercion with misinformation.

Ethical dissent with conspiracism.

Advocacy for medical autonomy with public risk.

This default bias toward institutional dogma protects systems from scrutiny and accountability.

⚠️ The Ethical Vacuum of Unacknowledged AI Writing

When users take AI-generated work and publish it under their own name, a second kind of harm occurs.

It:

Erodes the meaning of authorship and originality.

Displaces real human voices who are building ideas from the ground up.

Makes it harder to tell who actually stands behind a piece of writing — which matters immensely when the topic is legal, medical, political, or ethical.

It also creates a false sense of competence. A person who submits AI work as their own may appear knowledgeable — until asked to defend or explain it. Then the mask falls.

🛡️ What Needs to Change?

We are at a crossroads, and responsibility lies with both users and system designers.

For users:

Never present AI work as your own — there must be explicit acknowledgment of who has contributed to the work.

Use AI as a research assistant , not a ghostwriter.

Be honest about where ideas come from — and which ones are truly yours.

For developers (like OpenAI and others):

Ensure clear attribution warnings accompany AI outputs intended for publishing.

Expand and diversify training data to include more critical and independent voices .

Acknowledge that bias in, bias out is not a theory — it’s reality.

💬 Final Thought

Human creativity is vital.

Dissent, critique, intuition, and moral courage — none of these can be automated.

Conscientious humans revise. They reflect, reframe, question their own work, and hold it to ethical, intellectual, and emotional standards that no machine can replicate.

This ongoing refinement is what gives your writing integrity, depth, and authenticity.

AI can write quickly — but it’s still only a machine. Only a human can care whether it’s right.

The human voice is paramount, and dissenting voices must be heard in the conversation.

So the next time AI offers you a ready-made answer, ask yourself:

Whose voice is this really? Whose work is being echoed? And whose silence is being preserved?