Vaccination mandates should never have reached the clinical setting.

The contradiction between coercive COVID-19 vaccination mandates and the medical profession’s obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent should have been confronted and stopped at the regulatory and professional standards level before millions of Australians were pressured into compromised clinical encounters.

But that did not happen.

Instead, throughout 2021, as governments around Australia escalated pressure on people to submit to COVID-19 vaccination, Australia’s medical regulator – Ahpra, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency – failed to protect the public and uphold the medical profession’s most fundamental ethical obligation: the requirement for valid voluntary informed consent, without which a practitioner cannot ethically proceed.

This is not a matter of hindsight – Ahpra and the Medical Board of Australia were directly challenged about this in real time.

Throughout 2021 I repeatedly warned Ahpra, the Medical Board, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, the Australian Medical Association and many others that coercive COVID-19 vaccination policies were incompatible with valid voluntary informed consent.

On 8 June 2021 I sent a detailed email to Ahpra, the Medical Board, the RACGP, the RACP and the AMA warning that practitioners were being placed in an impossible ethical position by the Morrison Government’s COVID-19 injection rollout.

The opening line of that June 2021 email asked:

“Registered health practitioners are in a seriously conflicted situation with the Morrison Government’s current covid-19 injection rollout - are they properly obtaining ‘informed consent’ from their patients before injecting them with the experimental covid-19 injections?”

That correspondence incorporated an earlier email I had sent directly to Prime Minister Scott Morrison on 2 June 2021 challenging the ethics of the rollout and questioning whether Australians were being properly informed before injection. My email to Morrison referred to my email sent on 30 May 2021 to Dr Fiona Godlee, then Editor in Chief of The BMJ, questioning the ethics of doctors and policymakers who press people to have COVID-19 injections when those people are not at serious risk of COVID-19.

I also raised then Health Minister Greg Hunt’s statement that:

“The world is in the largest clinical trial, the largest global vaccination trial ever...”

And I asked:

“Are Australians who are being pressured to have the fast-tracked experimental covid-19 injections, which are only ‘provisionally approved’ by the TGA, giving their ‘informed consent’ to participate in this global experiment?”

Further detailed emails followed on 15 June, 5 July, 7 July, 27 August, 7 September, and 10 September 2021, in which I continued to warn that people were being pressured and coerced to submit to COVID-19 injections and were not freely giving their informed consent to this medical intervention.

These concerns were placed directly before the institutions responsible for professional standards, medical ethics, public health leadership and practitioner regulation. Copied recipients on most of these emails included politicians, public health officials and advisers, and scientific and academic figures.

The correspondence repeatedly questioned whether Australians were being properly informed about the risks and uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 injection rollout. It included concerns about coercion, pressure on workers and children, practitioner liability, the expertise and potential conflicts of interest of those influencing government policy, and the ethics evaluation process underpinning the COVID-19 vaccine trials themselves – including correspondence to Oxford/AstraZeneca Chief Investigator Professor Andrew Pollard citing the Helsinki Declaration and questioning the inclusion of healthy adults and children in trials for a virus acknowledged not to pose serious risk to most people.

In September 2021, as major employers such as BHP moved to impose mandatory vaccination policies, I warned Ahpra that companies were “interfering with employees’ and contractors’ bodily autonomy” and Australians were being denied the freedom to properly consider the risks, benefits and unknowns surrounding the COVID-19 injections.

Then, after months of escalating correspondence, I finally received a remarkable response from Ahpra dated 20 September 2021.

In this response, Ahpra’s National Complaints Manager Amanda Watson acknowledged my concerns about the national vaccination program and informed consent, and confirmed:

“Practitioners have an obligation to obtain informed consent for treatment, including vaccination. Informed consent is a person’s voluntary decision about health care that is made with knowledge and understanding of the benefits and risks involved.”

The definition of informed consent quoted by Amanda Watson is drawn directly from the Medical Board of Australia’s Code of Conduct – section 4.5 on informed consent.[1]

Meanwhile, governments around Australia were moving towards coercive vaccination policies that fundamentally conflicted with this ethical standard.

For example, earlier that same month, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the coming “vaccinated economy”. As reported by the ABC on 6 September 2021[2], Andrews said:

“There is going to be a vaccinated economy, and you get to participate in that if you are vaccinated…We’re going to move to a situation where, to protect the health system, we are going to lock out people who are not vaccinated and can be.”

Australians were being openly threatened that participation in ordinary social and economic life would increasingly depend on vaccination status.

Across Australia, people queued in vaccination hubs, pharmacies, workplaces and temporary clinics, moving through systems designed for speed and throughput rather than clinical consultation focused on informed consent.

Multi-dose vaccine vials were used to accelerate mass administration.[3] Syringes were prepared in batches. People waited masked in lines, waiting rooms and even parked cars.[4] The atmosphere was one of logistics, pressure and compliance rather than individualised medical care.

Yet throughout this mass vaccination environment, practitioners still remained personally obligated to obtain valid voluntary informed consent from every individual they injected.

But how could practitioners obtain ethically valid consent in this obviously coercive environment?

The contradiction is obvious now. While Ahpra privately acknowledged to me in September 2021 that practitioners were obligated to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination, no public warning was issued by Ahpra or the Medical Board to practitioners, colleges, insurers, governments, medical schools or the broader profession that increasingly coercive vaccination policies were fundamentally incompatible with this ethical requirement.

Ahpra’s and the Medical Board’s failure to confront this matter was devastating.

Because once coercive vaccination policies flowed into vaccination hubs, general practice clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, workplace vaccination programs, aged care facilities and ordinary doctor–patient encounters, the ethical safeguards had already failed upstream.

Vaccination mandates should never have reached the clinical setting.

According to Ahpra’s own “What we do” page[5]:

“Ahpra works in partnership with 15 National Boards to implement the National Registration and Accreditation Scheme (the National Scheme). The National Scheme regulates 16 health professions, helping to protect the public by setting standards and policies that all registered health practitioners must meet.” (Emphasis added.)

Yet at the precise moment coercive mandates collided with voluntary informed consent, Ahpra and the Medical Board failed to publicly defend the profession’s own ethical standard.

This failure did not emerge suddenly in late 2021. Earlier that year, Ahpra and the National Boards had already positioned the profession in support of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

On 9 March 2021 Ahpra issued a Position Statement directing practitioners to support the COVID-19 vaccination rollout “to ensure high participation rates”, while also warning practitioners against publicly questioning the vaccination program or broader public health messaging.[6]

On 31 July 2023 I lodged a formal complaint with Ahpra regarding that Position Statement. In my complaint I argued that the statement had helped condition practitioners to comply with an increasingly coercive vaccination environment, while constraining open professional and ethical scrutiny as mandates later escalated across Australia.

I directly challenged how practitioners could obtain valid consent from people who were being pressured, coerced and manipulated to submit to COVID-19 vaccination under mandates.

I described Ahpra’s Position Statement as:

“a disastrous directive that has helped facilitate the violation of voluntary informed consent for Covid-19 vaccination.”

Again, the contradiction was being placed directly before the regulator.

On 27 July 2025 I escalated the matter to the National Health Practitioner Ombudsman, complaining about Ahpra’s failure to warn vaccinators not to collaborate with coercive COVID-19 vaccination mandates, including referring to National Cabinet’s ‘National Plan to transition Australia’s National COVID-19 Response’, which demanded that ≥80% of people (16+) be vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to release people from restrictions around the country.[7]

On its face, the response I received from the NHPO on 8 August 2025 appeared to dismiss my concerns. The NHPO concluded that Ahpra’s 20 September 2021 letter to me had “adequately addressed” the issue of informed consent during the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

But the response carried profound implications.

NHPO representative Preya McKenzie reaffirmed that practitioners remained obligated to obtain informed consent during the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, stating:

“I also note that Ahpra or the National Board did not manage the Covid-19 vaccination program, nor did it have any role in relation to decisions about vaccine mandates. Any decision taken by Commonwealth, State and Territory governments was a decision for them, and in my view, did not impact informed consent obligation imposed on practitioners.” (Emphasis added.)

This statement is extraordinary.

The NHPO explicitly separated government mandate decisions from the practitioner’s continuing obligation to obtain informed consent. In other words, although governments imposed coercive vaccination policies, practitioners nevertheless remained bound by their personal professional obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent before vaccination.

The implication is unavoidable.

If government mandates did not alter practitioners’ informed consent obligations, then practitioners remained obligated to obtain valid voluntary informed consent throughout the mandate period.

Yet valid consent requires voluntariness.

And voluntariness cannot meaningfully exist where an individual’s refusal of vaccination carries threats to their employment, education, livelihood, movement or participation in ordinary social life.

The response from the NHPO further stated:

“If you have any information where a patient was not provided informed consent in accordance with obligations as outlined to you by Ahpra, then you are welcome to raise these concerns directly to Ahpra.”

This response carried another disturbing implication.

The systemic contradiction created by coercive vaccination mandates was effectively reduced to a matter of individual practitioner responsibility.

Yet while practitioners remained personally responsible for obtaining valid voluntary informed consent, they were also operating under Ahpra’s 9 March 2021 Position Statement, which directed them to support the COVID-19 vaccination rollout “to ensure high participation rates”, while constraining practitioners from publicly questioning the vaccination program and broader public health messaging.

Practitioners were left carrying the ethical burden of a system whose central contradiction Ahpra and the Medical Board had failed to publicly confront before coercive vaccination policies flowed into clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, workplaces and ordinary doctor–patient encounters across Australia.

The abandonment of voluntary informed consent did not begin in the clinical setting. It began at the regulatory level, when Ahpra and the Medical Board, the institutions responsible for protecting the public and upholding professional standards, failed to defend medicine’s most fundamental ethical principle: Without voluntary informed consent, a practitioner cannot ethically proceed.

Australia’s medical institutions’ refusal to uphold the profession’s own ethical standards during the COVID-19 vaccination rollout represents one of the gravest ethical collapses in Australian medical history.

Vaccination mandates should never have reached the clinical setting.

Links to Evidentiary Documents:

References:

[1] Medical Board of Australia. Good medical practice: a code of conduct for doctors in Australia – section 4.5 Informed consent.

[2] ABC News. The Victorian Premier says the state is heading for a ‘vaccine economy’, here’s what that might look like. 6 September 2021.

[3] Hart E. Multi-dose vials: How mass vaccination destroyed ethical healthcare. Substack, 14 October 2025.

[4] ABC News. Inside Australia’s first drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Melton, Victoria. 8 August 2021.

[5] Ahpra. What we do.

[6] Ahpra and National Boards. Registered health practitioners and students: What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Ahpra Position Statement, 9 March 2021.

[7] National Cabinet’s National Plan to transition Australia’s National COVID-19 Response

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Acknowledgement:

ChatGPT was used as a reasoning and drafting tool in the preparation of this article. All content was initiated, developed, directed, and refined by the author.