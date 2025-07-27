It is astonishing that AHPRA, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, did not take action to warn practitioners/vaccinators not to collaborate with COVID-19 vaccination mandates, which were imposed around Australia in 2021.

It’s mind-boggling to consider the damage done by AHPRA’s failure to act, and by vaccinators violating their moral, ethical and legal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination under vaccination mandates.

As a result, there is now NO VALID CONSENT for COVID-19 vaccination, as it’s impossible for vaccinators to obtain valid consent from people who have been pressured / coerced / manipulated / and mandated to submit to vaccination under threat of penalties for non-compliance.

I’ve now submitted a formal complaint about AHPRA’s failure to warn vaccinators not to collaborate with COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

Please see below my email forwarded to Richelle McCausland, the National Health Practitioner Ombudsman.

The original email is accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/complaint-about-ahpras-failure-to-warn-vaccinators-not-to-collaborate-with-covid-19-vaccination-mandates.pdf

Date: Sun, Jul 27, 2025 at 4:52 PM

Subject: Complaint about AHPRA's failure to warn vaccinators not to collaborate with COVID-19 vaccination mandates

Dear Richelle McCausland

After much correspondence, in September 2021 I received a letter from AHPRA which confirms:

Practitioners have an obligation to obtain informed consent for treatment, including vaccination. Informed consent is a person's voluntary decision about health care that is made with knowledge and understanding of the benefits and risks involved. (My emphasis.)

Please see attached the letter I received from AHPRA.

It is clear in the letter from AHPRA that practitioners (aka vaccinators) have an obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

Why didn't AHPRA sound the alarm and warn vaccinators not to collaborate with COVID-19 vaccination mandates, as this violates valid voluntary informed consent?

At the same time I received the letter from AHPRA in September 2021, mandates for COVID-19 vaccination were being implemented around Australia, e.g. Daniel Andrews 'vaccinated economy' being imposed in Victoria, as reported on the ABC on 6 September 2021, see: The Victorian Premier says the state is heading for a 'vaccine economy', here's what that might look like. (See article attached.)

Quoting from the ABC article:

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has sent a clear message as to what the future of the economy looks like in the state, saying proof of double vaccination will now be the price of entry. "There is going to be a vaccinated economy, and you get to participate in that if you are vaccinated," Mr Andrews said. "We're going to move to a situation where, to protect the health system, we are going to lock out people who are not vaccinated and can be," Mr Andrews said. (My emphasis.)

Similar threatening scenarios were unfolding around Australia at that time, culminating in No Jab, No Job...to...No Jab, No Life.

Submission to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination was the price required for people to participate in society, in a supposed 'free country'.

This was the result of the 'National Plan to transition Australia's National COVID-19 Response', which demanded that ≥80% of people (16+) must be vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to release people from restrictions around the country. (See the National Plan attached.)

The Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian Government (BETA), led by the Health Department and officials in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, laid out the plan to achieve a high vaccination rate, which was to offer 'freedom incentives' to make people get vaccinated.

According to a report in The Australian on 2 August 2021, the astonishing key message from the Behavioural Economics Team was:

Providing vaccinated people with personal freedoms, and restricting the freedoms of those who aren't, is likely to drive vaccine uptake. (My emphasis.) (See article attached: 'Freedom incentives' to spur vaccination as Scott Morrison rejects cash. [Paywalled])

In regard to then Prime Minister Scott Morrison's leadership of National Cabinet and the National Plan, the Daily Mail Australia reported on 3 August 2021:

Mr Morrison said exemptions from health restrictions would likely be provided for fully-vaccinated residents during phase two of the four-phase reopening plan. In audio obtained by Daily Mail Australia last week, the Prime Minister hinted at bringing in restrictions for Australians who refuse to get the vaccine - keeping them out of venues such as pubs and restaurants. (My emphasis.) (See article attached: Bans on unvaccinated at public events and businesses are among 'freedom incentives' to pressure Australians to get a Covid jab - after Scott Morrison admitted 'time will come' when only vaxxed may be allowed in pubs.)

And so it came to pass... The 'C. Vaccination Consolidation Phase' of the National Plan promised to:

Exempt vaccinated residents from all domestic restrictions. (My emphasis.)

This tactic adopted the Behavioural Economics Team's (aka 'nudge unit') advice:

Providing vaccinated people with personal freedoms, and restricting the freedoms of those who aren't, is likely to drive vaccine uptake. (My emphasis.)

People were to be pressured, coerced and manipulated to submit to COVID-19 vaccination, in contravention of The Australian Immunisation Handbook's statement on valid consent, which includes:

For consent to be legally valid, the following elements must be present: ...It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation... ...It can only be given after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person. (My emphasis.)

State and Territory Government mandates were subsequently imposed which resulted in millions of people being threatened with loss of livelihood and participation in society if they refused to submit to COVID-19 vaccination.

Obviously this violates the valid voluntary informed consent process - vaccinators cannot obtain valid voluntary informed consent from people who are under threat of penalties for non-compliance.

It is astonishing that AHPRA did not immediately warn vaccinators to refuse to collaborate with vaccination mandates.

Now here we are, with reportedly 74.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across Australia, in a climate of pressure, coercion, manipulation and mandates, where it is impossible for vaccinators to obtain valid consent as duress vitiates consent.

How could vaccinators collaborate with this travesty? Are they unaware of their moral, ethical and legal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination?

The AHPRA website currently notes:

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and the National Boards work together to ensure that Australia's registered health practitioners are suitably trained, qualified and safe to practice. At Ahpra, we are guided by our values of integrity, respect, collaboration and achievement to build community trust and confidence in regulated health practitioners. We are a risk-based regulator, balancing the roles of protecting public safety and supporting a safe and professional health workforce for Australia. (My emphasis.) (See screenshot attached.)

And to remind you, AHPRA personally confirmed to me, in a letter dated 20 September 2021:

Practitioners have an obligation to obtain informed consent for treatment, including vaccination. Informed consent is a person's voluntary decision about health care that is made with knowledge and understanding of the benefits and risks involved. (My emphasis.)

AHPRA has disastrously failed the community by failing to warn vaccinators not to collaborate with pressuring, coercing, manipulating and mandating people to submit to COVID-19 vaccination.

Richelle McCausland I ask you to bring AHPRA to account for failing to protect the public from mandatory medical interventions, i.e. COVID-19 vaccination.

Please acknowledge receipt of this email, and I request your prompt response on this vital matter of public interest.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

elizabethhart.substack.com