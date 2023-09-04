Swine flu was a precursor in 2009, a trial run of unnecessary vaccines and questionable treatments.

Now we’re in batshit crazy Covid times, completely over the top, gouging how many billions from people in countries all around the world, and causing inestimable social, economic and political damage, it's diabolical!!!

For those who’d like to do some historical revision, see re Swine flu:

- The handling of the H1N1 pandemic: more transparency needed. Report. Social Health and Family Affairs Committee. Rapporteur: Mr Paul Flynn, United Kingdom, SOC.

- PACE Health Committee denounces 'unjustified scare' of Swine Flu, waste of public money.

And The BMJ was onto it then...but practically AWOL with the Covid scam - what happened?

- WHO and the pandemic flu "conspiracies" - Conflicts of interest. June 2010.

Again, after Swine Flu 2009…how could Covid happen?

Time for accountability.