A significant judgment on consent – Gawthrop v Bendigo Health [2026]
The Supreme Court of Victoria has recently handed down judgment in Gawthrop v Bendigo Health.
The case considers the question of consent to medical treatment, including the effect of pressure on a person’s ability to choose.
The judgment is 140 pages and I am working through it carefully.
For those interested in the fundamental ethical principle of voluntary informed consent to medical intervention, it is worth reading in full: Gawthrop v Bendigo Health [2026] VSC 157 (27 March 2026): https://www.austlii.edu.au/cgi-bin/viewdoc/au/cases/vic/VSC/2026/157.html
Further reading and commentary
Consent and hospital policies – Gawthrop v Bendigo Health – Australian Emergency Law
Supreme Court of Victoria ruling highlights informed consent and patient rights: Implications for insurers and healthcare providers – Jackson McDonald Multi-Sector Law
Consent, Coercion, and Labour: Lessons from Gawthrop v Bendigo Health [2026] VSC 157 – Tucker’s OG Updatev
Medical: Birth plan issues - trespass & negligence – Bill Madden’s Wordpress
Acknowledgement: Graphic created with assistance from ChatGPT.