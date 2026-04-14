The Supreme Court of Victoria has recently handed down judgment in Gawthrop v Bendigo Health.

The case considers the question of consent to medical treatment, including the effect of pressure on a person’s ability to choose.

The judgment is 140 pages and I am working through it carefully.

For those interested in the fundamental ethical principle of voluntary informed consent to medical intervention, it is worth reading in full: Gawthrop v Bendigo Health [2026] VSC 157 (27 March 2026): https://www.austlii.edu.au/cgi-bin/viewdoc/au/cases/vic/VSC/2026/157.html

Further reading and commentary

Acknowledgement: Graphic created with assistance from ChatGPT.